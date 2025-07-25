QuotazioniSezioni
SAIA: Saia Inc

310.04 USD 4.79 (1.52%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SAIA ha avuto una variazione del -1.52% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 307.17 e ad un massimo di 315.09.

Segui le dinamiche di Saia Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
307.17 315.09
Intervallo Annuale
229.17 624.55
Chiusura Precedente
314.83
Apertura
315.09
Bid
310.04
Ask
310.34
Minimo
307.17
Massimo
315.09
Volume
619
Variazione giornaliera
-1.52%
Variazione Mensile
7.00%
Variazione Semestrale
-11.16%
Variazione Annuale
-28.46%
