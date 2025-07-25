Valute / SAIA
SAIA: Saia Inc
310.04 USD 4.79 (1.52%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SAIA ha avuto una variazione del -1.52% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 307.17 e ad un massimo di 315.09.
Segui le dinamiche di Saia Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
307.17 315.09
Intervallo Annuale
229.17 624.55
- Chiusura Precedente
- 314.83
- Apertura
- 315.09
- Bid
- 310.04
- Ask
- 310.34
- Minimo
- 307.17
- Massimo
- 315.09
- Volume
- 619
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.52%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -11.16%
- Variazione Annuale
- -28.46%
20 settembre, sabato