货币 / PKX
PKX: POSCO Holdings Inc American Depositary Shares (Each representin
51.81 USD 0.68 (1.33%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PKX汇率已更改1.33%。当日，交易品种以低点51.48和高点51.81进行交易。
关注POSCO Holdings Inc American Depositary Shares (Each representin动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PKX新闻
- All You Need to Know About Posco (PKX) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Centrus Energy Soars 202% YTD: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Should Value Investors Buy POSCO (PKX) Stock?
- POSCO Holdings Stock: A Buy With External And Internal Tailwinds (NYSE:PKX)
- Can LEU's Partnership With KHNP & POSCO Reshape Nuclear Fuel Markets?
- Is New Gold (NGD) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
- Zacks.com featured highlights Post Holdings, Plains GP, Greenbrier, POSCO and Sally Beauty
- POSCO International Partners With Bartlett to Boost Grain Business
- 5 Value Stocks With Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Own Now
- POSCO Inks MoU With CNGR for LFP Cathode Material Business
- Lithium Miners News For The Month Of August 2025
- POSCO and JSW Sign an Agreement to Explore Steel Plant in India
- POSCO stock rating upgraded by UBS on China’s steel policies
- Should Value Investors Buy POSCO (PKX) Stock?
- POSCO Holdings Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:PKX)
- Bluescope Steel leads global consortium in bid for Whyalla Steelworks
- Australia’s BlueScope leads global steel giants in push for Gupta’s Whyalla plant
- Should Value Investors Buy POSCO (PKX) Stock?
- Is Compass Minerals International (CMP) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
- POSCO Enters Agreement to Supply Graphite Anodes for EV Batteries
- Asian battery stocks soar as US plans tariffs on Chinese graphite
- POSCO E&C's KRW 1.5T Thai LNG Deal Win Showcases Design Expertise
- S. Korea’s KOSPI: Morgan Stanley raises target on capital market reforms
- Teck Resources stock downgraded by Morgan Stanley as shares trade in-line with peers
日范围
51.48 51.81
年范围
39.40 70.50
- 前一天收盘价
- 51.13
- 开盘价
- 51.48
- 卖价
- 51.81
- 买价
- 52.11
- 最低价
- 51.48
- 最高价
- 51.81
- 交易量
- 19
- 日变化
- 1.33%
- 月变化
- 2.68%
- 6个月变化
- 8.34%
- 年变化
- -25.93%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值