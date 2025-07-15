Currencies / PKX
PKX: POSCO Holdings Inc American Depositary Shares (Each representin
51.12 USD 0.97 (1.86%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PKX exchange rate has changed by -1.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.96 and at a high of 51.75.
Follow POSCO Holdings Inc American Depositary Shares (Each representin dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PKX News
Daily Range
50.96 51.75
Year Range
39.40 70.50
- Previous Close
- 52.09
- Open
- 51.53
- Bid
- 51.12
- Ask
- 51.42
- Low
- 50.96
- High
- 51.75
- Volume
- 143
- Daily Change
- -1.86%
- Month Change
- 1.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.90%
- Year Change
- -26.92%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%