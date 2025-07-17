Valute / PKX
PKX: POSCO Holdings Inc American Depositary Shares (Each representin
50.22 USD 0.82 (1.61%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PKX ha avuto una variazione del -1.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 50.19 e ad un massimo di 51.22.
Segui le dinamiche di POSCO Holdings Inc American Depositary Shares (Each representin. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PKX News
Intervallo Giornaliero
50.19 51.22
Intervallo Annuale
39.40 70.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 51.04
- Apertura
- 50.97
- Bid
- 50.22
- Ask
- 50.52
- Minimo
- 50.19
- Massimo
- 51.22
- Volume
- 249
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.61%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.48%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.02%
- Variazione Annuale
- -28.21%
20 settembre, sabato