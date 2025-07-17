QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PKX
Tornare a Azioni

PKX: POSCO Holdings Inc American Depositary Shares (Each representin

50.22 USD 0.82 (1.61%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PKX ha avuto una variazione del -1.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 50.19 e ad un massimo di 51.22.

Segui le dinamiche di POSCO Holdings Inc American Depositary Shares (Each representin. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PKX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
50.19 51.22
Intervallo Annuale
39.40 70.50
Chiusura Precedente
51.04
Apertura
50.97
Bid
50.22
Ask
50.52
Minimo
50.19
Massimo
51.22
Volume
249
Variazione giornaliera
-1.61%
Variazione Mensile
-0.48%
Variazione Semestrale
5.02%
Variazione Annuale
-28.21%
20 settembre, sabato