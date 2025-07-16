クォートセクション
通貨 / PKX
PKX: POSCO Holdings Inc American Depositary Shares (Each representin

51.04 USD 0.45 (0.87%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PKXの今日の為替レートは、-0.87%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり51.04の安値と52.05の高値で取引されました。

POSCO Holdings Inc American Depositary Shares (Each representinダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
51.04 52.05
1年のレンジ
39.40 70.50
以前の終値
51.49
始値
52.05
買値
51.04
買値
51.34
安値
51.04
高値
52.05
出来高
215
1日の変化
-0.87%
1ヶ月の変化
1.15%
6ヶ月の変化
6.73%
1年の変化
-27.03%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K