通貨 / PKX
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
PKX: POSCO Holdings Inc American Depositary Shares (Each representin
51.04 USD 0.45 (0.87%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PKXの今日の為替レートは、-0.87%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり51.04の安値と52.05の高値で取引されました。
POSCO Holdings Inc American Depositary Shares (Each representinダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PKX News
- Can UUUU's Rare Earths Revolutionize EV Magnet Supply Chains?
- All You Need to Know About Posco (PKX) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Centrus Energy Soars 202% YTD: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Should Value Investors Buy POSCO (PKX) Stock?
- POSCO Holdings Stock: A Buy With External And Internal Tailwinds (NYSE:PKX)
- Can LEU's Partnership With KHNP & POSCO Reshape Nuclear Fuel Markets?
- Is New Gold (NGD) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
- Zacks.com featured highlights Post Holdings, Plains GP, Greenbrier, POSCO and Sally Beauty
- POSCO International Partners With Bartlett to Boost Grain Business
- 5 Value Stocks With Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Own Now
- POSCO Inks MoU With CNGR for LFP Cathode Material Business
- Lithium Miners News For The Month Of August 2025
- POSCO and JSW Sign an Agreement to Explore Steel Plant in India
- POSCO stock rating upgraded by UBS on China’s steel policies
- Should Value Investors Buy POSCO (PKX) Stock?
- POSCO Holdings Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:PKX)
- Bluescope Steel leads global consortium in bid for Whyalla Steelworks
- Australia’s BlueScope leads global steel giants in push for Gupta’s Whyalla plant
- Should Value Investors Buy POSCO (PKX) Stock?
- Is Compass Minerals International (CMP) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
- POSCO Enters Agreement to Supply Graphite Anodes for EV Batteries
- Asian battery stocks soar as US plans tariffs on Chinese graphite
- POSCO E&C's KRW 1.5T Thai LNG Deal Win Showcases Design Expertise
- S. Korea’s KOSPI: Morgan Stanley raises target on capital market reforms
1日のレンジ
51.04 52.05
1年のレンジ
39.40 70.50
- 以前の終値
- 51.49
- 始値
- 52.05
- 買値
- 51.04
- 買値
- 51.34
- 安値
- 51.04
- 高値
- 52.05
- 出来高
- 215
- 1日の変化
- -0.87%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.15%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 6.73%
- 1年の変化
- -27.03%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K