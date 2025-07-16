Moedas / PKX
PKX: POSCO Holdings Inc American Depositary Shares (Each representin
51.75 USD 0.26 (0.50%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PKX para hoje mudou para 0.50%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 51.58 e o mais alto foi 52.05.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas POSCO Holdings Inc American Depositary Shares (Each representin. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PKX Notícias
- Can UUUU's Rare Earths Revolutionize EV Magnet Supply Chains?
- All You Need to Know About Posco (PKX) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Centrus Energy Soars 202% YTD: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Should Value Investors Buy POSCO (PKX) Stock?
- POSCO Holdings Stock: A Buy With External And Internal Tailwinds (NYSE:PKX)
- Can LEU's Partnership With KHNP & POSCO Reshape Nuclear Fuel Markets?
- Is New Gold (NGD) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
- Zacks.com featured highlights Post Holdings, Plains GP, Greenbrier, POSCO and Sally Beauty
- POSCO International Partners With Bartlett to Boost Grain Business
- 5 Value Stocks With Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Own Now
- POSCO Inks MoU With CNGR for LFP Cathode Material Business
- Lithium Miners News For The Month Of August 2025
- POSCO and JSW Sign an Agreement to Explore Steel Plant in India
- POSCO stock rating upgraded by UBS on China’s steel policies
- Should Value Investors Buy POSCO (PKX) Stock?
- POSCO Holdings Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:PKX)
- Bluescope Steel leads global consortium in bid for Whyalla Steelworks
- Australia’s BlueScope leads global steel giants in push for Gupta’s Whyalla plant
- Should Value Investors Buy POSCO (PKX) Stock?
- Is Compass Minerals International (CMP) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
- POSCO Enters Agreement to Supply Graphite Anodes for EV Batteries
- Asian battery stocks soar as US plans tariffs on Chinese graphite
- POSCO E&C's KRW 1.5T Thai LNG Deal Win Showcases Design Expertise
- S. Korea’s KOSPI: Morgan Stanley raises target on capital market reforms
Faixa diária
51.58 52.05
Faixa anual
39.40 70.50
- Fechamento anterior
- 51.49
- Open
- 52.05
- Bid
- 51.75
- Ask
- 52.05
- Low
- 51.58
- High
- 52.05
- Volume
- 9
- Mudança diária
- 0.50%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.56%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 8.22%
- Mudança anual
- -26.02%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh