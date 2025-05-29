货币 / LOOP
LOOP: Loop Industries Inc
1.85 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LOOP汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点1.77和高点1.94进行交易。
关注Loop Industries Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
LOOP新闻
- Loop与Taro Plast达成协议，将为汽车应用提供再生DMT
- Loop to supply recycled DMT to Taro Plast for automotive applications
- Earnings call transcript: Loop Industries outlines fiscal strategies in Q1 2025
- Loop Industries to acquire strategic site in Gujarat for PET facility
- Loop Industries launches textile waste-based polyester resin
- Zillow sued by Homes.com owner CoStar for ’massive’ copyright violations
- Insider Activity Roundup: Monday’s Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Loop Industries director hart buys $136k in shares
- Loop Industries director Sellyn buys $151,440 in stock
- Loop Industries CEO Daniel Solomita buys shares worth $915k
- Loop Industries’ chief revenue officer Catino buys $151k in shares
- Loop Industries director Stubina buys $151k in shares
- CoStar Group price target raised to $89 from $82 at BMO Capital
- Citi raises CoStar Group stock price target to $100 on strong CRE bookings
- Loop Industries Narrows Q1 Loss
- Loop Industries earnings missed by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP) Reports Q1 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- CoStar Group stock unchanged as BMO Capital reiterates Market Perform
- Delta Air Lines, Conagra Brands Set To Report Earnings As Markets Await Consumer Credit
- Loop Industries Announces $1.5 Million Engineering Services Agreement for Infinite Loop India Project
- Loop Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2025 Results and Provides Update on Business Developments
日范围
1.77 1.94
年范围
0.85 2.29
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.85
- 开盘价
- 1.87
- 卖价
- 1.85
- 买价
- 2.15
- 最低价
- 1.77
- 最高价
- 1.94
- 交易量
- 250
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- 24.16%
- 6个月变化
- 63.72%
- 年变化
- 3.93%
