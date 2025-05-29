CotationsSections
Devises / LOOP
LOOP: Loop Industries Inc

1.77 USD 0.03 (1.67%)
Secteur: Matériaux de base Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de LOOP a changé de -1.67% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 1.74 et à un maximum de 1.86.

Suivez la dynamique Loop Industries Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
1.74 1.86
Range Annuel
0.85 2.29
Clôture Précédente
1.80
Ouverture
1.81
Bid
1.77
Ask
2.07
Plus Bas
1.74
Plus Haut
1.86
Volume
128
Changement quotidien
-1.67%
Changement Mensuel
18.79%
Changement à 6 Mois
56.64%
Changement Annuel
-0.56%
20 septembre, samedi