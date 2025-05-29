Valute / LOOP
LOOP: Loop Industries Inc
1.77 USD 0.03 (1.67%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LOOP ha avuto una variazione del -1.67% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.74 e ad un massimo di 1.86.
Segui le dinamiche di Loop Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.74 1.86
Intervallo Annuale
0.85 2.29
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.80
- Apertura
- 1.81
- Bid
- 1.77
- Ask
- 2.07
- Minimo
- 1.74
- Massimo
- 1.86
- Volume
- 128
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.67%
- Variazione Mensile
- 18.79%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 56.64%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.56%
21 settembre, domenica