QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / LOOP
Tornare a Azioni

LOOP: Loop Industries Inc

1.77 USD 0.03 (1.67%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LOOP ha avuto una variazione del -1.67% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.74 e ad un massimo di 1.86.

Segui le dinamiche di Loop Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LOOP News

LOOP on the Community Forum

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.74 1.86
Intervallo Annuale
0.85 2.29
Chiusura Precedente
1.80
Apertura
1.81
Bid
1.77
Ask
2.07
Minimo
1.74
Massimo
1.86
Volume
128
Variazione giornaliera
-1.67%
Variazione Mensile
18.79%
Variazione Semestrale
56.64%
Variazione Annuale
-0.56%
21 settembre, domenica