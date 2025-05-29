Währungen / LOOP
LOOP: Loop Industries Inc
1.85 USD 0.05 (2.78%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von LOOP hat sich für heute um 2.78% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.79 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.86 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Loop Industries Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
LOOP News
- Loop Industries beliefert Taro Plast mit recyceltem DMT für die Automobilindustrie
- Loop to supply recycled DMT to Taro Plast for automotive applications
- Earnings call transcript: Loop Industries outlines fiscal strategies in Q1 2025
- Loop Industries to acquire strategic site in Gujarat for PET facility
- Loop Industries launches textile waste-based polyester resin
- Insider Activity Roundup: Monday’s Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Loop Industries director hart buys $136k in shares
- Loop Industries director Sellyn buys $151,440 in stock
- Loop Industries CEO Daniel Solomita buys shares worth $915k
- Loop Industries’ chief revenue officer Catino buys $151k in shares
- Loop Industries Narrows Q1 Loss
- Loop Industries earnings missed by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP) Reports Q1 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Loop Industries Announces $1.5 Million Engineering Services Agreement for Infinite Loop India Project
- Loop Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2025 Results and Provides Update on Business Developments
Tagesspanne
1.79 1.86
Jahresspanne
0.85 2.29
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.80
- Eröffnung
- 1.81
- Bid
- 1.85
- Ask
- 2.15
- Tief
- 1.79
- Hoch
- 1.86
- Volumen
- 29
- Tagesänderung
- 2.78%
- Monatsänderung
- 24.16%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 63.72%
- Jahresänderung
- 3.93%
