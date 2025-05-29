通貨 / LOOP
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
LOOP: Loop Industries Inc
1.80 USD 0.03 (1.69%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LOOPの今日の為替レートは、1.69%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.78の安値と1.89の高値で取引されました。
Loop Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LOOP News
- ループ・インダストリーズ、循環型ポリエステル樹脂の複数年供給契約を締結
- Loop社、自動車用途向けにリサイクルDMTをTaro Plast社に供給へ
- Loop to supply recycled DMT to Taro Plast for automotive applications
- Earnings call transcript: Loop Industries outlines fiscal strategies in Q1 2025
- Loop Industries to acquire strategic site in Gujarat for PET facility
- Loop Industries launches textile waste-based polyester resin
- Zillow sued by Homes.com owner CoStar for ’massive’ copyright violations
- Insider Activity Roundup: Monday’s Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Loop Industries director hart buys $136k in shares
- Loop Industries director Sellyn buys $151,440 in stock
- Loop Industries CEO Daniel Solomita buys shares worth $915k
- Loop Industries’ chief revenue officer Catino buys $151k in shares
- Loop Industries director Stubina buys $151k in shares
- CoStar Group price target raised to $89 from $82 at BMO Capital
- Citi raises CoStar Group stock price target to $100 on strong CRE bookings
- Loop Industries Narrows Q1 Loss
- Loop Industries earnings missed by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP) Reports Q1 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- CoStar Group stock unchanged as BMO Capital reiterates Market Perform
- Delta Air Lines, Conagra Brands Set To Report Earnings As Markets Await Consumer Credit
- Loop Industries Announces $1.5 Million Engineering Services Agreement for Infinite Loop India Project
- Loop Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2025 Results and Provides Update on Business Developments
LOOP on the Community Forum
1日のレンジ
1.78 1.89
1年のレンジ
0.85 2.29
- 以前の終値
- 1.77
- 始値
- 1.82
- 買値
- 1.80
- 買値
- 2.10
- 安値
- 1.78
- 高値
- 1.89
- 出来高
- 163
- 1日の変化
- 1.69%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 20.81%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 59.29%
- 1年の変化
- 1.12%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K