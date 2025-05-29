クォートセクション
通貨 / LOOP
LOOP: Loop Industries Inc

1.80 USD 0.03 (1.69%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LOOPの今日の為替レートは、1.69%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.78の安値と1.89の高値で取引されました。

Loop Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
1.78 1.89
1年のレンジ
0.85 2.29
以前の終値
1.77
始値
1.82
買値
1.80
買値
2.10
安値
1.78
高値
1.89
出来高
163
1日の変化
1.69%
1ヶ月の変化
20.81%
6ヶ月の変化
59.29%
1年の変化
1.12%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K