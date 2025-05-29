Currencies / LOOP
LOOP: Loop Industries Inc
1.85 USD 0.05 (2.63%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LOOP exchange rate has changed by -2.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.83 and at a high of 1.89.
Follow Loop Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LOOP News
- Loop to supply recycled DMT to Taro Plast for automotive applications
- Earnings call transcript: Loop Industries outlines fiscal strategies in Q1 2025
- Loop Industries to acquire strategic site in Gujarat for PET facility
- Loop Industries launches textile waste-based polyester resin
- Insider Activity Roundup: Monday’s Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Loop Industries director hart buys $136k in shares
- Loop Industries director Sellyn buys $151,440 in stock
- Loop Industries CEO Daniel Solomita buys shares worth $915k
- Loop Industries’ chief revenue officer Catino buys $151k in shares
- Loop Industries Narrows Q1 Loss
- Loop Industries earnings missed by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP) Reports Q1 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Loop Industries Announces $1.5 Million Engineering Services Agreement for Infinite Loop India Project
- Loop Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2025 Results and Provides Update on Business Developments
Daily Range
1.83 1.89
Year Range
0.85 2.29
- Previous Close
- 1.90
- Open
- 1.85
- Bid
- 1.85
- Ask
- 2.15
- Low
- 1.83
- High
- 1.89
- Volume
- 40
- Daily Change
- -2.63%
- Month Change
- 24.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 63.72%
- Year Change
- 3.93%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%