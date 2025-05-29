통화 / LOOP
LOOP: Loop Industries Inc
1.77 USD 0.03 (1.67%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LOOP 환율이 오늘 -1.67%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.74이고 고가는 1.86이었습니다.
Loop Industries Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
LOOP News
- 루프 인더스트리, 순환 폴리에스터 수지 다년 공급 계약 체결
- 루프, 재활용 DMT를 타로 플라스트에 공급
- Loop to supply recycled DMT to Taro Plast for automotive applications
- Earnings call transcript: Loop Industries outlines fiscal strategies in Q1 2025
- Loop Industries to acquire strategic site in Gujarat for PET facility
- Loop Industries launches textile waste-based polyester resin
- Insider Activity Roundup: Monday’s Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Loop Industries director hart buys $136k in shares
- Loop Industries director Sellyn buys $151,440 in stock
- Loop Industries CEO Daniel Solomita buys shares worth $915k
- Loop Industries’ chief revenue officer Catino buys $151k in shares
- Loop Industries director Stubina buys $151k in shares
- Loop Industries Narrows Q1 Loss
- Loop Industries earnings missed by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP) Reports Q1 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Loop Industries Announces $1.5 Million Engineering Services Agreement for Infinite Loop India Project
- Loop Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2025 Results and Provides Update on Business Developments
일일 변동 비율
1.74 1.86
년간 변동
0.85 2.29
- 이전 종가
- 1.80
- 시가
- 1.81
- Bid
- 1.77
- Ask
- 2.07
- 저가
- 1.74
- 고가
- 1.86
- 볼륨
- 128
- 일일 변동
- -1.67%
- 월 변동
- 18.79%
- 6개월 변동
- 56.64%
- 년간 변동율
- -0.56%
20 9월, 토요일