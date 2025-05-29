FiyatlarBölümler
LOOP
LOOP: Loop Industries Inc

1.77 USD 0.03 (1.67%)
Sektör: Temel materyaller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

LOOP fiyatı bugün -1.67% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 1.74 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 1.86 aralığında işlem gördü.

Loop Industries Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
1.74 1.86
Yıllık aralık
0.85 2.29
Önceki kapanış
1.80
Açılış
1.81
Satış
1.77
Alış
2.07
Düşük
1.74
Yüksek
1.86
Hacim
128
Günlük değişim
-1.67%
Aylık değişim
18.79%
6 aylık değişim
56.64%
Yıllık değişim
-0.56%
21 Eylül, Pazar