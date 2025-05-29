Dövizler / LOOP
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
LOOP: Loop Industries Inc
1.77 USD 0.03 (1.67%)
Sektör: Temel materyaller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
LOOP fiyatı bugün -1.67% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 1.74 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 1.86 aralığında işlem gördü.
Loop Industries Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LOOP haberleri
- Loop Industries, döngüsel polyester reçine için çok yıllık tedarik anlaşması imzaladı
- Loop, otomotiv uygulamaları için Taro Plast’a geri dönüştürülmüş DMT tedarik edecek
- Loop to supply recycled DMT to Taro Plast for automotive applications
- Earnings call transcript: Loop Industries outlines fiscal strategies in Q1 2025
- Loop Industries to acquire strategic site in Gujarat for PET facility
- Loop Industries launches textile waste-based polyester resin
- Zillow sued by Homes.com owner CoStar for ’massive’ copyright violations
- Insider Activity Roundup: Monday’s Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Loop Industries director hart buys $136k in shares
- Loop Industries director Sellyn buys $151,440 in stock
- Loop Industries CEO Daniel Solomita buys shares worth $915k
- Loop Industries’ chief revenue officer Catino buys $151k in shares
- Loop Industries director Stubina buys $151k in shares
- CoStar Group price target raised to $89 from $82 at BMO Capital
- Citi raises CoStar Group stock price target to $100 on strong CRE bookings
- Loop Industries Narrows Q1 Loss
- Loop Industries earnings missed by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP) Reports Q1 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- CoStar Group stock unchanged as BMO Capital reiterates Market Perform
- Delta Air Lines, Conagra Brands Set To Report Earnings As Markets Await Consumer Credit
- Loop Industries Announces $1.5 Million Engineering Services Agreement for Infinite Loop India Project
- Loop Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2025 Results and Provides Update on Business Developments
LOOP on the Community Forum
Günlük aralık
1.74 1.86
Yıllık aralık
0.85 2.29
- Önceki kapanış
- 1.80
- Açılış
- 1.81
- Satış
- 1.77
- Alış
- 2.07
- Düşük
- 1.74
- Yüksek
- 1.86
- Hacim
- 128
- Günlük değişim
- -1.67%
- Aylık değişim
- 18.79%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 56.64%
- Yıllık değişim
- -0.56%
21 Eylül, Pazar