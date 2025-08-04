货币 / KRYS
KRYS: Krystal Biotech Inc
155.22 USD 0.84 (0.54%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日KRYS汇率已更改0.54%。当日，交易品种以低点154.17和高点156.22进行交易。
关注Krystal Biotech Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
KRYS新闻
- Krystal Biotech Stock Up on FDA Nod to Vyjuvek Label Update
- Krystal Biotech stock receives Buy rating as FDA expands VYJUVEK label
- Krystal Biotech stock jumps after FDA expands VYJUVEK label
- Krystal Biotech stock maintains Buy rating at TD Cowen on Vyjuvek label update
- FDA approves expanded label for Krystal Biotech’s DEB treatment
- Krystal Biotech at Cantor Global Healthcare Conference: Strategic Insights
- Krystal Biotech (KRYS) Up 8.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Chardan Capital lowers Krystal Biotech stock price target on KB707 program shift
- Krystal Biotech stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on KB707 focus
- Krystal Biotech advances lung cancer therapy to FDA discussions
- KRYS Q2 Earnings and Sales Top Estimates, Stock Down on Q3 Outlook
- Palantir, IDEXX Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Crude Oil Falls 1.5%; ON Semiconductor Shares Plunge After Q2 Results - CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM), BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)
- Krystal Biotech stock price target lowered to $182 at BofA on growth concerns
- Krystal Biotech Q2 2025 slides: VYJUVEK drives growth amid global expansion
- Palantir, Google Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Earnings call transcript: Krystal Biotech Q2 2025 beats forecasts, stock dips
- Krystal Biotech shares jump as Q2 results exceed expectations
- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
日范围
154.17 156.22
年范围
123.03 207.84
- 前一天收盘价
- 154.38
- 开盘价
- 155.00
- 卖价
- 155.22
- 买价
- 155.52
- 最低价
- 154.17
- 最高价
- 156.22
- 交易量
- 78
- 日变化
- 0.54%
- 月变化
- 5.06%
- 6个月变化
- -13.13%
- 年变化
- -14.37%
