KRYS
KRYS: Krystal Biotech Inc

152.54 USD 3.17 (2.04%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

KRYS exchange rate has changed by -2.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 151.88 and at a high of 157.02.

Follow Krystal Biotech Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
151.88 157.02
Year Range
123.03 207.84
Previous Close
155.71
Open
155.91
Bid
152.54
Ask
152.84
Low
151.88
High
157.02
Volume
376
Daily Change
-2.04%
Month Change
3.24%
6 Months Change
-14.63%
Year Change
-15.85%
