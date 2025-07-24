Currencies / KRYS
KRYS: Krystal Biotech Inc
152.54 USD 3.17 (2.04%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KRYS exchange rate has changed by -2.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 151.88 and at a high of 157.02.
Follow Krystal Biotech Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
KRYS News
- Krystal Biotech stock receives Buy rating as FDA expands VYJUVEK label
- Krystal Biotech stock jumps after FDA expands VYJUVEK label
- Krystal Biotech stock maintains Buy rating at TD Cowen on Vyjuvek label update
- Why Is Krystal Biotech Stock Surging Monday? - Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)
- FDA approves expanded label for Krystal Biotech’s DEB treatment
- Krystal Biotech at Cantor Global Healthcare Conference: Strategic Insights
- Krystal Biotech (KRYS) Up 8.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Chardan Capital lowers Krystal Biotech stock price target on KB707 program shift
- Krystal Biotech stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on KB707 focus
- Krystal Biotech advances lung cancer therapy to FDA discussions
- KRYS Q2 Earnings and Sales Top Estimates, Stock Down on Q3 Outlook
- Palantir, IDEXX Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Crude Oil Falls 1.5%; ON Semiconductor Shares Plunge After Q2 Results - CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM), BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)
- Krystal Biotech stock price target lowered to $182 at BofA on growth concerns
- Krystal Biotech Q2 2025 slides: VYJUVEK drives growth amid global expansion
- Palantir, Google Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Earnings call transcript: Krystal Biotech Q2 2025 beats forecasts, stock dips
- Krystal Biotech shares jump as Q2 results exceed expectations
- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Krystal Biotech earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- MercadoLibre, Palantir, Vertex lead earnings reports Monday
- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Jeune Aesthetics reports positive results for skin wrinkle treatment
Daily Range
151.88 157.02
Year Range
123.03 207.84
- Previous Close
- 155.71
- Open
- 155.91
- Bid
- 152.54
- Ask
- 152.84
- Low
- 151.88
- High
- 157.02
- Volume
- 376
- Daily Change
- -2.04%
- Month Change
- 3.24%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.63%
- Year Change
- -15.85%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%