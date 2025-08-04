QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / KRYS
Tornare a Azioni

KRYS: Krystal Biotech Inc

163.57 USD 2.96 (1.84%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KRYS ha avuto una variazione del 1.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 160.49 e ad un massimo di 168.38.

Segui le dinamiche di Krystal Biotech Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KRYS News

Intervallo Giornaliero
160.49 168.38
Intervallo Annuale
123.03 207.84
Chiusura Precedente
160.61
Apertura
161.91
Bid
163.57
Ask
163.87
Minimo
160.49
Massimo
168.38
Volume
1.729 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.84%
Variazione Mensile
10.71%
Variazione Semestrale
-8.46%
Variazione Annuale
-9.76%
20 settembre, sabato