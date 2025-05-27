货币 / CWST
CWST: Casella Waste Systems Inc - Class A
88.99 USD 0.19 (0.21%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CWST汇率已更改0.21%。当日，交易品种以低点88.97和高点89.62进行交易。
关注Casella Waste Systems Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
88.97 89.62
年范围
88.34 121.20
- 前一天收盘价
- 88.80
- 开盘价
- 89.31
- 卖价
- 88.99
- 买价
- 89.29
- 最低价
- 88.97
- 最高价
- 89.62
- 交易量
- 88
- 日变化
- 0.21%
- 月变化
- -9.13%
- 6个月变化
- -20.83%
- 年变化
- -10.54%
