Valute / CWST
CWST: Casella Waste Systems Inc - Class A
86.69 USD 1.77 (2.00%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CWST ha avuto una variazione del -2.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 85.32 e ad un massimo di 87.74.
Segui le dinamiche di Casella Waste Systems Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
85.32 87.74
Intervallo Annuale
85.32 121.20
- Chiusura Precedente
- 88.46
- Apertura
- 87.28
- Bid
- 86.69
- Ask
- 86.99
- Minimo
- 85.32
- Massimo
- 87.74
- Volume
- 1.869 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- -11.48%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -22.88%
- Variazione Annuale
- -12.86%
20 settembre, sabato