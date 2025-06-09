QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CWST
CWST: Casella Waste Systems Inc - Class A

86.69 USD 1.77 (2.00%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CWST ha avuto una variazione del -2.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 85.32 e ad un massimo di 87.74.

Segui le dinamiche di Casella Waste Systems Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
85.32 87.74
Intervallo Annuale
85.32 121.20
Chiusura Precedente
88.46
Apertura
87.28
Bid
86.69
Ask
86.99
Minimo
85.32
Massimo
87.74
Volume
1.869 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.00%
Variazione Mensile
-11.48%
Variazione Semestrale
-22.88%
Variazione Annuale
-12.86%
