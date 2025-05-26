Currencies / CWST
CWST: Casella Waste Systems Inc - Class A
88.65 USD 1.61 (1.78%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CWST exchange rate has changed by -1.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 88.44 and at a high of 90.62.
Follow Casella Waste Systems Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
88.44 90.62
Year Range
88.34 121.20
- Previous Close
- 90.26
- Open
- 90.20
- Bid
- 88.65
- Ask
- 88.95
- Low
- 88.44
- High
- 90.62
- Volume
- 714
- Daily Change
- -1.78%
- Month Change
- -9.48%
- 6 Months Change
- -21.14%
- Year Change
- -10.89%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%