CWST: Casella Waste Systems Inc - Class A
86.69 USD 1.77 (2.00%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CWST 환율이 오늘 -2.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 85.32이고 고가는 87.74이었습니다.
Casella Waste Systems Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
85.32 87.74
년간 변동
85.32 121.20
- 이전 종가
- 88.46
- 시가
- 87.28
- Bid
- 86.69
- Ask
- 86.99
- 저가
- 85.32
- 고가
- 87.74
- 볼륨
- 1.869 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.00%
- 월 변동
- -11.48%
- 6개월 변동
- -22.88%
- 년간 변동율
- -12.86%
