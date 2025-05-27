Moedas / CWST
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
CWST: Casella Waste Systems Inc - Class A
87.30 USD 0.19 (0.22%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CWST para hoje mudou para -0.22%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 86.76 e o mais alto foi 87.64.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Casella Waste Systems Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CWST Notícias
- Ações da Casella Waste Systems atingem mínima de 52 semanas a US$ 89,11
- Casella Waste Systems stock hits 52-week low at 89.11 USD
- Casella Waste Systems stock hits 52-week low at $92.63
- Casella Waste Systems stock hits 52-week low at 97.0 USD
- Top 3 Industrials Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Quarter - Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST), FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP)
- Wasatch Core Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WGROX)
- Casella Waste stock price target lowered to $115.11 at Jefferies on margin concerns
- Why Casella Waste Systems Stock Flopped on Friday
- Casella (CWST) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Casella earnings missed by $0.25, revenue topped estimates
- GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) Reports Next Week: What to Know Ahead of the Release
- Casella (CWST) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Casella Waste Systems Stock: Still Not Liking The Smell Of It (NASDAQ:CWST)
- Casella Waste Systems: My Fourth Favorite Trash Collector (NASDAQ:CWST)
- Casella Waste Systems to acquire Mountain State Waste for expansion
- AMG TimesSquare Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TSQIX)
- Casella Celebrates 50 Years at Nasdaq Opening Bell on Global Garbageman Day
- American Century Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Thornburg Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Thornburg Small/Mid Cap Core Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Harbor Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:HASCX)
- TD Cowen raises Casella Waste Systems stock price target to $135
- Casella Drivers Honored by National Waste and Recycling Association
Faixa diária
86.76 87.64
Faixa anual
86.76 121.20
- Fechamento anterior
- 87.49
- Open
- 87.22
- Bid
- 87.30
- Ask
- 87.60
- Low
- 86.76
- High
- 87.64
- Volume
- 25
- Mudança diária
- -0.22%
- Mudança mensal
- -10.85%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -22.34%
- Mudança anual
- -12.24%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh