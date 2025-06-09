クォートセクション
通貨 / CWST
CWST: Casella Waste Systems Inc - Class A

88.46 USD 0.97 (1.11%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CWSTの今日の為替レートは、1.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり86.76の安値と88.58の高値で取引されました。

Casella Waste Systems Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CWST News

1日のレンジ
86.76 88.58
1年のレンジ
86.76 121.20
以前の終値
87.49
始値
87.22
買値
88.46
買値
88.76
安値
86.76
高値
88.58
出来高
1.434 K
1日の変化
1.11%
1ヶ月の変化
-9.67%
6ヶ月の変化
-21.31%
1年の変化
-11.08%
