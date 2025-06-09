Devises / CWST
CWST: Casella Waste Systems Inc - Class A
86.69 USD 1.77 (2.00%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CWST a changé de -2.00% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 85.32 et à un maximum de 87.74.
Suivez la dynamique Casella Waste Systems Inc - Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Range quotidien
85.32 87.74
Range Annuel
85.32 121.20
- Clôture Précédente
- 88.46
- Ouverture
- 87.28
- Bid
- 86.69
- Ask
- 86.99
- Plus Bas
- 85.32
- Plus Haut
- 87.74
- Volume
- 1.869 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.00%
- Changement Mensuel
- -11.48%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -22.88%
- Changement Annuel
- -12.86%
20 septembre, samedi