CWST: Casella Waste Systems Inc - Class A

86.69 USD 1.77 (2.00%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de CWST a changé de -2.00% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 85.32 et à un maximum de 87.74.

Suivez la dynamique Casella Waste Systems Inc - Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
85.32 87.74
Range Annuel
85.32 121.20
Clôture Précédente
88.46
Ouverture
87.28
Bid
86.69
Ask
86.99
Plus Bas
85.32
Plus Haut
87.74
Volume
1.869 K
Changement quotidien
-2.00%
Changement Mensuel
-11.48%
Changement à 6 Mois
-22.88%
Changement Annuel
-12.86%
