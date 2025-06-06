Währungen / CWST
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
CWST: Casella Waste Systems Inc - Class A
88.46 USD 0.97 (1.11%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CWST hat sich für heute um 1.11% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 86.76 bis zu einem Hoch von 88.58 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Casella Waste Systems Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CWST News
- Barclays initiates Casella Waste Systems stock with Underweight rating
- Casella Waste Systems-Aktie erreicht 52-Wochen-Tief bei 89,11 USD/n
- Casella Waste Systems stock hits 52-week low at 89.11 USD
- Casella Waste Systems stock hits 52-week low at $92.63
- Casella Waste Systems stock hits 52-week low at 97.0 USD
- Top 3 Industrials Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Quarter - Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST), FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP)
- Wasatch Core Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WGROX)
- Casella Waste stock price target lowered to $115.11 at Jefferies on margin concerns
- Why Casella Waste Systems Stock Flopped on Friday
- Casella (CWST) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Casella earnings missed by $0.25, revenue topped estimates
- GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) Reports Next Week: What to Know Ahead of the Release
- Casella (CWST) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Casella Waste Systems Stock: Still Not Liking The Smell Of It (NASDAQ:CWST)
- Casella Waste Systems: My Fourth Favorite Trash Collector (NASDAQ:CWST)
- Casella Waste Systems to acquire Mountain State Waste for expansion
- AMG TimesSquare Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TSQIX)
- Casella Celebrates 50 Years at Nasdaq Opening Bell on Global Garbageman Day
- American Century Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Thornburg Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Thornburg Small/Mid Cap Core Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Harbor Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:HASCX)
- TD Cowen raises Casella Waste Systems stock price target to $135
Tagesspanne
86.76 88.58
Jahresspanne
86.76 121.20
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 87.49
- Eröffnung
- 87.22
- Bid
- 88.46
- Ask
- 88.76
- Tief
- 86.76
- Hoch
- 88.58
- Volumen
- 1.434 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.11%
- Monatsänderung
- -9.67%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -21.31%
- Jahresänderung
- -11.08%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K