CWST: Casella Waste Systems Inc - Class A

88.46 USD 0.97 (1.11%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CWST hat sich für heute um 1.11% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 86.76 bis zu einem Hoch von 88.58 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Casella Waste Systems Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
86.76 88.58
Jahresspanne
86.76 121.20
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
87.49
Eröffnung
87.22
Bid
88.46
Ask
88.76
Tief
86.76
Hoch
88.58
Volumen
1.434 K
Tagesänderung
1.11%
Monatsänderung
-9.67%
6-Monatsänderung
-21.31%
Jahresänderung
-11.08%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K