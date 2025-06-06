Divisas / CWST
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
CWST: Casella Waste Systems Inc - Class A
87.49 USD 1.31 (1.48%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CWST de hoy ha cambiado un -1.48%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 87.36, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 89.62.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Casella Waste Systems Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CWST News
- Acciones de Casella Waste Systems tocan mínimos de 52 semanas a 89.11 USD
- Las acciones de Casella Waste Systems tocan mínimos de 52 semanas a 89,11 dólares
- Casella Waste Systems stock hits 52-week low at 89.11 USD
- Casella Waste Systems stock hits 52-week low at $92.63
- Casella Waste Systems stock hits 52-week low at 97.0 USD
- Top 3 Industrials Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Quarter - Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST), FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP)
- Wasatch Core Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WGROX)
- Casella Waste stock price target lowered to $115.11 at Jefferies on margin concerns
- Why Casella Waste Systems Stock Flopped on Friday
- Casella (CWST) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Casella earnings missed by $0.25, revenue topped estimates
- GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) Reports Next Week: What to Know Ahead of the Release
- Casella (CWST) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Casella Waste Systems Stock: Still Not Liking The Smell Of It (NASDAQ:CWST)
- Casella Waste Systems: My Fourth Favorite Trash Collector (NASDAQ:CWST)
- Casella Waste Systems to acquire Mountain State Waste for expansion
- AMG TimesSquare Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TSQIX)
- Casella Celebrates 50 Years at Nasdaq Opening Bell on Global Garbageman Day
- American Century Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Thornburg Small/Mid Cap Core Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Thornburg Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Harbor Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:HASCX)
- TD Cowen raises Casella Waste Systems stock price target to $135
Rango diario
87.36 89.62
Rango anual
87.36 121.20
- Cierres anteriores
- 88.80
- Open
- 89.31
- Bid
- 87.49
- Ask
- 87.79
- Low
- 87.36
- High
- 89.62
- Volumen
- 1.118 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.48%
- Cambio mensual
- -10.66%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -22.17%
- Cambio anual
- -12.05%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B