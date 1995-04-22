Aurum Nexus Intelligent Gold Trading EA for XAUUSD

Aurum Nexus – Intelligent Gold Trading EA for XAUUSD

Aurum Nexus is a professional Gold Trading EA and XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), engineered exclusively for trading Gold. This fully automated Forex Robot combines intelligent market analysis, adaptive trade management, advanced risk controls, and proprietary execution technology to identify high-probability trading opportunities while helping to manage market risk.

Designed specifically for the unique characteristics of the Gold market, Aurum Nexus continuously analyses price action, volatility, trading sessions, and multiple timeframes before executing trades. Its focus is on disciplined execution, adaptive position management, and robust risk control, making it suitable for traders seeking a powerful, fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD.

Key Features

  • Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Fully automated MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Expert Advisor

  • Six built-in Risk Modes

    • Low

    • Medium

    • High

    • Very High

    • Ultra

    • Extreme

  • Fixed Lot and Risk Percentage position sizing

  • Proprietary intelligent entry and exit engine

  • Dynamic Virtual Stop-Loss Exit System

  • Advanced virtual stop management

  • Emergency broker-side fail-safe Stop Loss

  • Slippage Protection

  • Built-in Volatility Filters

  • True Multi-Timeframe Analysis (identical results regardless of the chart timeframe the EA is attached to)

  • Virtual Trade Mode for forward-testing on a live account without placing real trades

  • Intelligent News Filter with configurable pre- and post-news trading windows

  • Automatic Drawdown Protection

  • Configurable Equity Take Profit Protection

  • Floating Profit Protection

  • Advanced basket management

  • Automatic Break-Even management

  • Dynamic Trailing Stop management

  • Trading session filters

  • Higher timeframe confirmation

  • Spread protection

  • Market condition validation

  • Intelligent account validation

  • Built-in leverage and risk compatibility checks

  • Automatic margin safety validation

  • Visual on-chart dashboard

  • Real-time account and EA status display

  • Trading statistics displayed directly on the chart

  • Extensive user-configurable inputs

  • Suitable for VPS operation

  • Designed for long-term unattended trading

Designed For

Aurum Nexus is designed for traders looking for a professional Gold Trading Robot capable of fully automated trading with minimal user intervention.

The EA provides extensive configuration options while keeping the trading process completely automated, making it suitable for both experienced algorithmic traders and those new to automated trading.

Recommended Broker & Account Requirements

Supported Symbol

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

Account Type

  • Hedging Account Required

Netting accounts are not supported.

True Multi-Timeframe Gold Trading

Aurum Nexus is a true multi-timeframe Expert Advisor.

The EA performs its own internal multi-timeframe market analysis, meaning the timeframe of the chart it is attached to does not affect its trading decisions or results.

Whether the EA is attached to an M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, or D1 chart, it utilizes the same proprietary analysis engine and produces identical trading behaviour, provided the same market data is available.

This allows traders to use whichever chart timeframe they prefer without needing to change settings or optimize the EA for different chart periods.

Intelligent Trade Management

Aurum Nexus features a proprietary trade management engine that continuously monitors every position from entry to exit.

Rather than relying solely on conventional broker-side order management, the EA utilizes an intelligent entry and exit system incorporating a dynamic virtual stop-loss exit engine. This enables the EA to manage trades according to its proprietary decision logic while continuously adapting exits to evolving market conditions.

For additional account protection, Aurum Nexus also places a broker-side emergency Stop Loss as a fail-safe. This protective stop is intended solely as a backup mechanism in the unlikely event of a VPS interruption, internet outage, MetaTrader terminal shutdown, or power failure that prevents the EA from actively managing positions.

Under normal operating conditions, positions are managed by the EA's proprietary virtual trade management system, while the broker-side emergency Stop Loss provides an additional layer of protection against unexpected disruptions.

The proprietary execution and management algorithms are fully automated and require no user intervention.

Risk Management & Leverage Recommendations

Aurum Nexus offers multiple risk profiles to suit different trading styles and account sizes.

Lower Risk modes can operate on standard account leverage.

For High, Very High, Ultra, and Extreme risk modes, higher leverage is strongly recommended to provide sufficient available margin during periods of increased market activity.

Recommended Leverage

  • 1:500 minimum for High and Very High Risk Modes

  • 1:1000 recommended for Ultra and Extreme Risk Modes

Always select a risk mode appropriate for your account size, leverage, and personal risk tolerance.

Intelligent Risk Validation

Aurum Nexus includes a built-in account validation system that helps prevent unrealistic trading configurations.

Before opening any position, the EA evaluates your selected:

  • Risk Mode

  • Lot Size Mode

  • Risk Percentage (when using risk-based sizing)

  • Account leverage

If the selected combination is considered unsuitable for the available account leverage, the EA will automatically block new trades.

When this occurs:

  • No new positions will be opened.

  • A clear warning message will be displayed directly on the chart explaining why trading has been suspended.

  • Trading resumes automatically once the settings have been adjusted to a valid configuration.

This safeguard helps prevent excessive margin usage and protects against accidental misconfiguration.

MT5 Backtesting & Optimization Recommendations

For the most accurate and realistic results:

  • Use Every Tick Based on Real Ticks

  • Download complete historical data before testing.

  • Test using the same broker and account type you intend to trade with whenever possible.

  • Use realistic spread and commission settings.

  • Use a Hedging Account.

  • Use high-quality historical data for optimization.

Backtest performance may vary between brokers due to differences in pricing, spreads, commissions, execution quality, and available historical data.

VPS Recommended

For uninterrupted automated trading, a VPS is highly recommended. Running the EA on a reliable VPS helps ensure continuous operation even when your local computer is turned off or loses its internet connection.

Important Information

  • Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Requires a Hedging trading account.

  • Performs best with brokers offering low latency and competitive spreads.

  • Uses proprietary trading algorithms optimized specifically for Gold market conditions.

  • Strategy logic, entry methodology, trade management, and execution algorithms are proprietary and are not disclosed.

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk. Always use a risk level appropriate for your account and never trade with funds you cannot afford to lose.

Search Terms: Gold EA, XAUUSD Expert Advisor, Gold Trading Robot, MT5 Expert Advisor, MetaTrader 5 EA, Automated Trading, Forex Robot, Gold Trading System, Algorithmic Trading, XAUUSD Robot, Automated Gold Trading, Gold Expert Advisor.


推荐产品
Aurum Reversion Guard EA
Guad Bibar
专家
Aurum Reversion Guard EA Aurum Reversion Guard is a customizable MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around mean-reversion entries inside a defined market context. It is designed for traders who want a transparent, rules-based workflow with configurable signal filters and capped basket controls. Reference setup (adjustable) • Symbol: XAUUSD • Chart: M1 • Signal timeframe: M5 • Higher-timeframe context: H4 • Reference configuration: H4 Long This reference setup is a starting point, not a restri
FREE
Phantom Gold Infinity
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
PHANTOM GOLD INFINITY  Percentage-Based Stealth Scalper Phantom Gold Infinity  is a revolutionary Gold (XAUUSD) scalping engine that solves the biggest problem in Gold trading: fixed-point Stop Losses that become meaningless as Gold prices change over time. Combined with our proprietary Ghost Protocol V3 that hides your SL, TP, and Trailing from the broker, and a precision RSI + EMA Crossover scalping engine on M5, this is the most intelligent Gold scalper on the market. === GOD-TIER PRESET
Ultimate Rebate Hunter Pro
Nafeel Konkath
专家
ULTIMATE REBATE HUNTER PRO  "Double Income. One EA." FOR XAUUSD (GOLD):     Spike protection built-in     Optimized for gold volatility     M1 timeframe recommended ALSO TRADES:    Forex: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD    Indices: US30, NAS100, DE40    Crypto: BTCUSD, ETHUSD KEY FEATURES:     Auto trend/range adaptation     Profit lock system ($0.05)     Multi-timeframe confirmation     Complete risk management HOW YOU PROFIT:    Trading gain
Gold one hour
Shi Xuan Liang
1 (1)
专家
任何一个EA都不能保证我们永恒不变的稳定盈利，但她却是一种交易思想的展现。回测数据的好坏就是对该EA的直观肯定。如果一个EA回测结果是失败的，我们不会相信其能够在实盘为我们赚钱。反之，在回测过程中产生了漂亮资产曲线的EA是值得我们相信她能够胜任更新的挑战的。 GOLD ONE HOUR是专门针对黄金品种在1小时周期运行而制作的，测试数据中使用的单量是固定为0.1手的。 她的输入参数可调，使用简便，只需根据自己的资金量调整 Lots 参数即可。初次使用建议使用小单量，如0.01手。 任何一个EA都无法保证绝对的稳定盈利，因此她提供的选择只作为参考使用。 当行情与EA出现严重偏差时建议及时更换策略，毕竟任何一个策略都可能会有一个糟糕的阶段。
Demigoddess Grid
carl_carl101
专家
My Grid expert advisor for MT5 is a safe and good-quality tool that uses advanced algorithms and technical indicators to automate Grid trading strategies. It offers flexible customization options and can handle both trending and ranging markets on the EURUSD and other pairs. With its take-profit levels, trailing stops, and lot size management, it ensures the safety and profitability of your trading account.  The EA is plug and play, set file is in the comment section. Account monitoring:  https
Analytical Volume Profile Indicator
Hlomohang John Borotho
指标
Indicator Description (based on AVPT EA ): This indicator visualizes a Volume Profile-based liquidity architecture on the chart by analyzing where trading volume is concentrated across price levels over a specified lookback period. It calculates key volume structures such as: Point of Control (POC): the price level with the highest traded volume. Value Area (VA): the range containing a configurable percentage of total volume (typically ~70%). High-Volume Nodes (HVNs): price levels with sign
FREE
Studio Gold
Greg James Mckenzie
专家
Studio Gold – EA Studio Strategy for XAUUSD M15, with Manual Prop-Firm Protective Inputs & Spread Filter Studio Gold is a clean, no-frills Expert Advisor built exclusively for   XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe , powered by an   EA Studio -generated trading logic. It gives you a straightforward set of manual inputs so you can enforce your own daily loss limit, daily profit target, maximum static drawdown, and maximum spread — exactly the way your prop firm demands. No hidden modes, no a
Price Action Trender
Blessing Takura Chirewa
专家
This robot is based on an MACD strategy for trending markets. The description of the strategy can be found on the attached youtube video. The video explains the strategy and shows a basic backtest and optimisation on a few symbols. It is advised to carry out a a backetst and optimisation of your own before using the robot. The video can be found at >> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wU_XCM_kV0Y&nbsp ;
MAO Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
专家
MAO Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Moving Average Oscillator. Moving Average Oscillator parameters such as FastEMA, SlowEMA, MACDSMA, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellShift and SellValue can be adjusted. MAO Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through MAO Trade X MT5. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Queen Gold
Panyanon Hankhampa
专家
Queen Gold V3.0 — 黄金突破交易专家 专为 XAUUSD (M30) 设计的高级前一日高低点突破策略。 ️ 核心理念: 拒绝马丁格尔，拒绝网格交易。每笔交易都有严格止损。 经验证业绩: 净利润 +320%，获利因子 1.66，夏普比率 14.45。 核心功能: 基于 ATR 的动态波动管理，每日最大亏损保护，黄金风格控制面板。 特别说明: 同样适用于 BTCUSD 。建议开启 UseTrailingStop = True 。 建议设置: 最低入金 $100，杠杆 1:100+，推荐 ECN 账户。 你好！我注意到你正在关注 Queen Gold V3.0 。对于注重风险管理的 XAUUSD M30 交易者来说，这是一个极佳的选择。如果你决定今天购买，我将非常乐意为你提供指导，针对你的特定经纪商设置最佳参数。期待你加入我们的交易社区！
Opening Range Breakout EA MT5
Josef Vobejda
5 (1)
专家
Opening Range Breakout EA is a focused trading robot that automates one of the most effective intraday strategies: trading the session breakout. It operates by observing the market during its initial, quiet phase to establish the opening range. Once that range is defined, the EA is ready to enter a trade the moment price action confirms a breakout, helping you ride the volatility that follows. Advanced Version The Trading Idea The core of this strategy is simple: many of the day's biggest move
FREE
Move Detector
Art Charles Gonzales Pinillos
专家
Detector completo para  movimientos de precios, Con stop loss take profit y todas las medidas de seguridad en tu cuenta. El EA consiste en procesar la diferencia de precios para poder saber si es conveniente comprar o vender dependiendo de diferentes circunstancias de volumen movimiento y otros factores. El Bot es único y sirve para cualquier par de divisas.
Multi Indicator Gold Scalper EA MT5
Phan Van Khoa
专家
Multi Indicator Gold Scalper EA MT5 Multi Indicator Gold Scalper EA MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor built specifically for scalping Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. Instead of relying on a single signal, it combines four proven technical indicators — RSI, Bollinger Bands, EMA, and MACD — and requires confluence between them before opening a position. This multi-indicator approach is designed to filter out weak setups and trade only the higher-probability moments in the Gold market. Why Gol
FREE
Usdjpy Awesome Oscillator Revolution
Tomas Vanek
专家
The UJ_H1_170147110_S_HH_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on USDJPY using the H1 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/usdjpy-awesome-oscillator-revolution/ Key details are: Parameters MagicNumber: 170147110 M
FREE
SwingMaster EA
Joshua Johnathan Chung
专家
SwingMaster EA: Advanced Layering & Volatility-Adjusted Trailing System SwingMaster EA is a high-performance MetaTrader 5 utility designed to automate trade management, layering, and sophisticated hedging strategies. By integrating Advanced Volatility-Adjusted Trailing Stops (AVAT SL) and Parabolic SAR logic , this tool transforms individual manual or automated entries into a fortified, multi-layered trading system. Whether you are a professional trader looking to automate complex exit strateg
FREE
Vulcan
Dayana Cubillas Massana
专家
Vulcan – 多策略锻造系统 Vulcan   是一款模块化的专家顾问 (EA)，集成了三种独立的交易策略，以适应市场不断变化的个性。就像铁匠精通不同的金属锻造技术一样， Vulcan   结合了互补的方法，并提供 超过 200 个可调参数 ，让您可以随心所欲地塑造每一种策略。 这使其成为一种完全适用于任何品种和时间周期的工具，无论是 外汇、指数、大宗商品还是加密货币 。由您决定每一层过滤器的硬度、下锤的时机以及火焰的温度。 核心功能 三种独立策略（每种都有自己的   magic number ，可单独激活）： MA Crossover (均线交叉):   快慢均线交叉，带有   RSI、ADX 和 BBW   过滤器，以及基于   DeMarker、Williams %R 和 OsMA   的风险系统。 Momentum Breakout (动量突破):   带有成交量确认的突破检测、 AMA   趋势过滤器和可配置的交易时间。 Bollinger Squeeze (布林带挤压):   识别波段压缩和突破，带有 支撑/阻力、MFI、RSI H1 和 ADX M15   过滤器。
FREE
Pips Navigator EA
Carl Marvin Fajardo
专家
Pips Navigator EA Navigate the Market with Precision and Discipline Welcome to Pips Navigator EA , an intelligent automated trading system developed for traders who want disciplined execution, controlled risk, and continuous market monitoring without spending the entire day watching charts. Pips Navigator analyzes market conditions, waits for qualified opportunities, and executes trades according to its programmed rules. It is not designed to force entries or trade continuously. Some days may p
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
IndexFlow
Francisco Eugenio Martoni M De Andrada
1 (1)
专家
IndexFlow é uma versão demo que simula as funcionalidades do MiniFullIndexTrader, um robô automatizado projetado para negociação nos índices da B3, incluindo WIN@, WINQ25, WINFUT e WIN$. Esta edição gratuita permite explorar suas capacidades apenas em contas demo, com validade de 30 dias a partir do primeiro uso. Ideal para testar o desempenho automatizado nos mercados da B3, oferece uma visão inicial das operações do robô. Esta é uma simulação com recursos restritos, e a negociação em conta rea
FREE
Gold Wrath EA
Kamogelo Serongwane
1 (1)
专家
推荐设置 交易品种：XAUUSD（黄金） 账户模式：Netting & Hedging 时间周期：5 分钟 最低入金：200 美元 账户类型：标准（无佣金）、Raw（最优） 推荐经纪商：IC Markets、IC Trading 参数建议 超买阈值（Overbought）：70 超卖阈值（Oversold）：30 风险管理百分比（RiskPercent）：1.0 止盈（TakeProfitPips）：300 点 启动移动止损（TrailStartPips）：3 点 移动止损距离（TrailStopDistance）：3 点 Magic Number：123456 最大手数（MaxLot）：0.01 本 EA 在回测时请使用 1 分钟 OHLC 模式，因为策略基于烛线的高低价和收盘价执行，而非逐点逐 tick 执行。 优势 简单规则化策略 使用相对强弱指数（RSI）明确识别超买/超卖信号 避免过于复杂的指标，易于理解和修改 风险管理优化 根据账户余额自动计算开仓手数 按账户保证金检查，防止“资金不足”错误 对黄金等高保证金品种设定最大手数上限，避免风险过大 移动止损锁定利润 当盈
Market Strike Pro
Jaka Alimbara
专家
MARKET STRIKE (MT5) — Full Version Market Strike is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built for traders who prefer a structured, rule-based execution workflow with clear risk controls and clean parameter organization . The Full Version focuses on stability and consistency in trade handling. Key options are provided for lot sizing, trade management, and trading session control—so the EA can be aligned with your preferred operating style without excessive complexity. Supported Trading Pairs Gold (XA
FREE
Cheap and good
Reza Rahmad
专家
First Buyer 1000$ Next Buyer Will Be 2000$ and will be higher EXPERT ADVISOR: SMART CHEAP AND GOOD 2026   Turn $5 into $65,000 - The Ultimate Low-Cost, High-Return Trading Bot! This is a budget-friendly Expert Advisor, but do not let the low price fool you. If an inexpensive application has the power to turn a mere $5 into $65,000, you are incredibly lucky to have your hands on this system. WHY YOU NEED THIS EXPERT ADVISOR TODAY: 1. Massive ROI Potential from Micro Accounts   You do not need hu
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
专家
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
Gold Neuron EA
Kenichiro Sakamoto
专家
GOLD NEURON — 交易方向由内嵌于EA的神经模型(ONNX)决定 重要提示 — 请将EA挂载到 XAUUSD M15 图表。策略读取该时间周期；在其他图表上将不会产生任何交易。在策略测试器中试用免费演示版时，也请将品种和周期设置为 XAUUSD M15，否则交易数将为零。 首先是风险提示: 默认模式(Ultra)追求最大增长，回测中实测净值回撤达到79%。请选择符合您风险承受能力的模式 — 追求增长选Aggressive，稳健选Defensive — 并务必先在模拟或小额账户上运行。回测是历史结果，不代表未来表现。 重要 — AI的工作原理(请阅读): 决策模型是使用截至2026年7月的XAUUSD数据训练的梯度提升分类器。训练期内的回测衡量的是模型对该段历史的拟合程度 — 并非对未来的保证。模型会定期重新训练并以免费版本更新的形式发布；请始终使用最新版本。 GOLD NEURON每天交易一次XAUUSD。在伦敦时段的固定时间(UTC 04:15，自动适配夏令时)计算13个市场特征 — 从2小时到7天的多周期动量阶梯、日内波幅和日历背景 — 由内嵌ONNX模型判定做多
MA EMA Cross Risk EA
Andrei Strashko
专家
MA EMA Cross Risk EA 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易智能顾问，专为希望使用清晰、合理且可视化透明的移动平均线交叉策略进行交易的用户而设计。 该智能顾问基于技术分析中最经典的理念之一：快速与慢速 MA/EMA 的交叉。当市场方向发生变化时，移动平均线可以帮助识别这一时刻，减少不必要的市场噪声、情绪干扰以及手动寻找信号的需要。 智能顾问会自动监控移动平均线或指数移动平均线的交叉，并按照预设规则开仓。用户可以自行选择均线类型、周期、止损、止盈以及每笔交易的风险比例。因此，该智能顾问既适合稳健的系统化交易，也适合在不同市场环境下进行积极测试。 MA EMA Cross Risk EA 的核心理念是交易纪律。该智能顾问不会随机交易，不使用马丁格尔策略，也不会在缺乏控制的情况下增加交易手数。持仓规模根据用户设定的账户资金风险百分比自动计算，有助于即使在连续亏损的情况下，也能保持风险管理的可控性。 产品特别重视可视化功能。图表上会显示 MA/EMA 线，以及当前持仓的止损和止盈水平。用户可以清楚地看到交易信号产生的原因、风险所在的位置以及目标价位。 智能顾问主要功
FREE
Gold Cent NEW
Worasit Suaikhunthod
专家
Welcome to the new era of Gold trading. As gold prices reach unprecedented levels in 2026 and beyond, market volatility has drastically increased. GoldSpikeHunter is specifically engineered to thrive in this highly volatile environment. Instead of fearing massive market spikes and major news events, this EA uses them to its advantage. It is designed to catch extreme, sudden price movements, making it highly effective during heavy market fluctuations. Key Features & Trading Logic: Built for 2026+
FREE
AI Bolinger PRO
Saniyat Nabiyeva
专家
AI Bolinger Pro — 经典进化 (AI Bolinger Pro — Evolution of the Classic) 它属于 EA AI PRO 系列，这意味着其代码 100% 由人工智能设计和编写 。它配备了 24 种不同的机构级头寸管理功能，这使其成为拥有最多样化模式的领先 EA（智能交易系统）之一。 通过 AI 创建该顾问消除了人为因素，从而最大限度地降低了用户的购买价格。如果由真人程序员开发类似的功能，买家的花费将不少于 15,000 美元 。 该顾问的功能完全适合 剥头皮交易者 (Scalpers) 、 日内交易者 (Day Traders) 、 波段交易者 (Swing Traders) 以及任何需要自动化执行和风险管理的交易者。 机器人的强大武器库包括： 智能新闻过滤器、四种止损 (SL) 选项、三种追踪止损 (Trailing SL) 选项（包括基于 High/Low 的高级追踪）、三种部分平仓 (Partial Close) 选项（包括独特的基于“交易量倍数”的选项），以及两种带有灵活设置的交易量倍增 (Volume Multiplier) 选项，
GriffonArgos
Haruki Teranaka
专家
This Expert Advisor utilizes the Stochastic Oscillator and Awesome Oscillator (AO) to capture market movements and generate trading signals. Key Features: Highly accurate analysis even in complex market conditions. Dynamic Risk Management: Lot or risk-based money management options automatically adjust risk for each trade. Flexible Trailing Stop: Dynamic trailing stop settings to protect profits and minimize losses. Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Supports analysis on multiple timeframes to accommodat
FREE
TRDR Bot1
Musa Mampondo
专家
Multi-Indicator MT5 Expert Advisor Designed for Trend, Reversal & Momentum Alignment TRDR Bot-1 is a versatile Expert Advisor developed by TRADEWYZE, engineered for traders who want a robust, rules-driven system that blends trend-following, reversal detection, momentum confirmation, and strict risk protections. The EA combines multiple indicators—MACD, Stochastic, CCI, Moving-Average Oscillator (MAO), Pin Bar detection, and Candle Color patterns—to identify high-quality trade setups across For
Hope EA MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a   FREE EA   as a gift.                                       Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
专家
Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (29)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.87 (30)
专家
Smart Gold Hunter 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD / Gold 交易 Expert Advisor。它适合希望使用无网格、无马丁格尔、真实 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 逻辑，并且重视风险控制的黄金交易者。 您可以在购买前查看实时信号： Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Gold Hunter 不是网格 EA，也不是马丁格尔 EA。它不依赖无限加仓、恢复单或亏损后加倍手数。EA 的主要思路是用受控逻辑、保护设置和真实交易管理来交易黄金，而不是使用高风险的平均加仓方式。 该 EA 主要为 XAUUSD / Gold 设计。您可以将其用于 XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的黄金品种，例如 XAUU
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.47 (141)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.02 (43)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.52 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 14th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
作者的更多信息
Gold O Matic Multi Timeframe Gold EA
Sergio Veenendaal
专家
Gold O Matic EA – Fully Automated XAUUSD Gold Trading Robot for MetaTrader 5 Professional MT5 Expert Advisor for Automated Gold Trading Gold O Matic EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. Designed for traders seeking a professional Gold trading robot , it combines proprietary multi-timeframe analysis, adaptive market filtering, intelligent risk management, built-in news filtering, and dynamic trade management to identify high-
LiquidiBars Volume Width Candles
Sergio Veenendaal
指标
LiquidiBars – Volume Width Candles is a next-generation MT5 charting indicator that visually reveals real market participation by dynamically adjusting candle width based on trading volume. Instead of treating every candle equally, LiquidiBars expands high-volume candles and compresses low-volume candles, giving you an immediate visual representation of market strength, liquidity, and momentum directly on your chart. This allows traders to instantly distinguish between strong institutional-drive
LiquidiBars Volume Fill Candles
Sergio Veenendaal
指标
LiquidiBars – Volume Fill Candles is a next-generation MT5 charting indicator that visually reveals real market participation by dynamically filling candles based on trading volume intensity. Instead of displaying standard candles with static coloring, LiquidiBars uses intelligent volume-based candle fills to instantly show where real liquidity, momentum, and participation are entering the market. High-volume candles become visually stronger and more dominant, while low-volume candles remain li
Apex Auto FVG Scanner
Sergio Veenendaal
指标
Apex Auto FVG Scanner — real-time Fair Value Gap detection with automatic fill tracking, ATR-based filtering, and instant hover insights. Built for precision. Designed for speed. Stop hunting FVGs manually. Apex Auto FVG Scanner automatically detects and plots every Fair Value Gap directly on your chart the moment it forms. Bullish and bearish zones are colour-coded instantly, tracked live, and updated in real time as price action develops — so you always know exactly what the market has left be
Obsidian Gold Scalper EA
Sergio Veenendaal
专家
Professional XAUUSD Trading with Advanced Multi-Layered Intelligence Obsidian Gold Scalper EA is a high-performance automated trading system specifically engineered for the Gold market (XAUUSD). Built around a proprietary multi-leg mean reversion framework, the EA is designed to identify temporary market inefficiencies and capitalize on high-probability price reversion opportunities. The system combines multiple independent signal sources, intelligent basket management, and advanced market condi
Apex Gold Scalper EA
Sergio Veenendaal
专家
Apex Gold Scalper is an advanced XAUUSD Expert Advisor engineered for traders seeking structured, adaptive, and disciplined gold trading automation. Built around a rules-based execution framework, the EA combines layered confirmations, volatility awareness, and intelligent trade management to remain selective across changing market conditions. Apex Gold Scalper   is designed to prioritize consistency, controlled execution, and adaptive management rather than reckless overexposure. The system co
Confluence Price Action and Liquidity Indicator
Sergio Veenendaal
指标
Confluence is an advanced multi-factor technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that brings together several important market-structure and price-action tools in one customizable solution. The indicator is designed to help traders analyze market imbalances, liquidity, support and resistance, trend structure, volume, momentum, and price action from a single chart. Key Features Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection Automatic or manual FVG size detection Bullish and bearish FVG zones FVG size and sta
筛选:
无评论
回复评论