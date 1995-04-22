Gold Martingale Grid Expert EA MT5

GOLD MARTINGALE GRID EXPERT EA — A powerful grid-based Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) with controlled martingale and strict drawdown limits.

Designed specifically for MetaTrader 5, this Expert Advisor builds a grid of orders around the current price on Gold (XAUUSD) and manages recovery with a disciplined, controlled martingale scheme. Unlike aggressive grid systems, it combines ATR-based dynamic spacing, a capped lot multiplier and hard drawdown protection so risk stays measurable and controllable.

How it works

Smart Grid — dynamic order spacing based on ATR volatility, so the grid adapts to current market conditions instead of using fixed blind steps. Controlled Martingale — a limited lot multiplier with a hard drawdown stop, never an open-ended recovery. Risk Guard — a max lot cap and equity-based position sizing keep each cycle proportionate to the account. Auto Recovery — the grid closes as a whole when the aggregate position reaches the break-even target. Emergency Shutdown — the EA stops trading automatically if the maximum drawdown is hit.

Key features

Gold-optimized: tuned specifically for XAUUSD M15/H1

ATR-based dynamic grid spacing adapts to volatility

Limited martingale multiplier with hard drawdown stop

Max lot cap and equity-based position sizing

Grid closes at aggregate break-even target

Emergency shutdown at maximum drawdown

Clear logging of every grid order and recovery step

Risk management

Every grid cycle has defined boundaries: lot cap, multiplier cap and drawdown limit

The emergency shutdown acts as a final safety switch on extreme moves

Ideal for traders who understand grid/martingale mechanics and want them strictly bounded

Important note

This is a grid-martingale Expert Advisor. Grid and martingale strategies can increase exposure during strong trends, so the built-in limits are essential. Use conservative settings on a demo account first and never trade funds you cannot afford to lose.

Suitable for

Gold (XAUUSD) M15 and H1 charts

Accounts where a disciplined, bounded grid approach fits the trader's risk profile

MetaTrader 5 on any broker offering Gold, with a VPS recommended for 24/7 operation

Recommended Broker: https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/rk7rnl25jp