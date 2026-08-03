Totz FVG SupplyDemand Liquidity Indicator
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- 版本: 1.0
Totz SMC is an all-in-one Smart Money Concepts (SMC) visual indicator engineered to clean up your charts, standardise market structure identification, and highlight high-probability institutional entry zones automatically.
Key Features
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⚡ Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Automatically plots bullish and bearish imbalance zones with custom opacity and minimum size filtering.
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📦 Supply & Demand Zones: Pinpoints explosive institutional displacement bars using ATR-backed volatility tracking.
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🎯 Buy & Sell-Side Liquidity (BSL / SSL): Marks structural swing highs and lows where institutional stop orders accumulate.
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🎨 Automatic Chart Styling: Automatically formats candlestick colors, removes grid clutter, and cleans up tick volumes upon loading.
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🚀 Lightweight & High Performance: Fully optimized loop processing with custom lookback limits to keep chart rendering fast and smooth.
Input Parameters
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Fair Value Gap Settings: Custom colors, fill opacity, and minimum point threshold ( FVG_MinSize ).
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Supply & Demand Settings: Custom zone colors and fill transparency ( SD_Opacity ).
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Liquidity Line Settings: Individual colors for BSL/SSL and adjustable swing sensitivity ( SwingDepth ).
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Performance Settings: Scan range control ( LookbackBars ) to optimize terminal responsiveness.
Installation & Quick Setup
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Copy the code into MetaEditor ( F4 in MT5)
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Drag Totz SMC onto any chart—the indicator will automatically set up your chart aesthetics and plot SMC structures in real-time.