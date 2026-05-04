Signalator Trade Summary Panel MT5

  • 实用工具
  • SIGNALATOR LIMITED
    SIGNALATOR LIMITED

    SIGNALATOR LIMITED

    5 (10)
    我是 Signalator 的创始人，在交易软件、自动化、监控工具及交易系统领域已有近 20 年的从业经验。
    我的主要方向是为交易者和交易企业开发实用型软件，尤其专注于 MT4、MT5、cTrader、交易执行、监控、风险控制以及 Web 集成 等方面。
    我可以提供以下帮助：
    改进、清理和优化现有的 EA 与指标；
    修复不稳定、负荷过重或过于复杂的 MQL4/MQL5 代码；
    改进 EA 的交易逻辑、执行流程与交易管理行为；
    构建或改进跟单交易与自动化执行系统；
    将 MetaTrader 工具与网站、仪表盘、API 及数据库对接；
    14 产品 1 主题
  • 版本: 1.1
  • 更新: 13 六月 2026

Signalator Trade Summary Panel MT5 is a free local MetaTrader 5 utility that gives traders a clear account and open-trade overview directly on the chart.

It is part of the Signalator Trading and Analysis Ecosystem — a growing set of practical MetaTrader tools for account monitoring, market analysis, symbol scanning, alerts and trader workflow improvement.

This panel focuses on the account and position side of the workflow. It helps you quickly understand floating profit or loss, account status, open exposure, lot distribution, SL/TP coverage and symbol-level risk without switching between multiple terminal tabs.

For market scanning, trend visibility and multi-timeframe alert monitoring, you can also check the related Signalator product:

MT5 Local Copier - MT4 Local Copier


The standard Trade tab shows individual positions, but it can be difficult to quickly understand the whole account situation when several trades or symbols are open. This panel summarizes the most important information in one compact dashboard.


The panel shows current floating profit or loss, floating P/L as a percentage of account balance, account balance, equity, margin, free margin, margin level and account currency. It also summarizes open positions, total lots, buy lots, sell lots, net lots, positions without Stop Loss and positions without Take Profit.


For multi-symbol trading, the Symbol Exposure section groups open exposure by symbol. It shows the number of trades, total lots, current P/L and an estimated monitored loss price level for each symbol. The current chart symbol also has a separate summary block, so you can quickly see whether the active chart has open exposure.


The panel also estimates the possible account result if all defined Stop Loss levels are hit, and the possible account result if all defined Take Profit levels are hit. If some trades do not have SL or TP, the panel shows how many levels are missing.


Main features:


- Local MT5 chart dashboard

- Floating P/L in account currency

- Floating P/L percentage versus balance

- Balance, equity, margin and free margin overview

- Open position count and lot summary

- Buy lots, sell lots and net lots

- Positions without Stop Loss

- Positions without Take Profit

- Pending orders and pending lots

- Symbol exposure grouped by symbol

- Current chart-symbol exposure

- Configurable monitored loss level

- Estimated result if all defined SL levels are hit

- Estimated result if all defined TP levels are hit

- Simple status section for quick checks


How to use:


1. Attach Signalator Trade Summary Panel MT5 to any chart.

2. The panel automatically reads current open positions and pending orders on the account.

3. Check the Floating P/L block for the current open account result.

4. Check the Account and Open Trades blocks for margin, lots and SL/TP coverage.

5. Use Symbol Exposure to see exposure grouped by symbol.

6. Adjust the monitored loss percentage in the inputs if you want a different risk reference level.


This utility is for monitoring and evaluation only. It does not open trades, close trades, modify trades or send trading signals.


The panel does not use DLL imports, does not use WebRequest and does not connect to external servers. All calculations are performed locally inside MetaTrader 5.


Important: calculated values are estimates based on broker-provided symbol data, account data, tick value, tick size, current prices and open positions. Always verify important trading and risk values manually before making trading decisions.

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交易面板是一款多功能交易助手。该应用包含超过50种手动交易功能，并允许您自动执行大多数交易任务。 在购买之前，您可以在演示账户上测试演示版本。下载用于演示账户的试用版应用程序： https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/762579 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易. 只需单击一下即可执行交易操作： 打開掛單和頭寸，並自動計算風險。 一鍵打開多個訂單和頭寸。 打開訂單網格。 按組別關閉掛單和頭寸。 反轉頭寸方向（關閉買入>打開賣出，關閉賣出>打開買入）。 鎖定頭寸（通過開啟缺少的頭寸，使買入和賣出頭寸的數量相等）。 一鍵部分關閉所有頭寸。 將所有頭寸的止盈和止損設置在同一價格水平。 將所有頭寸的止損設置在盈虧平衡水平。 開倉時，可使用以下功能： 在多個訂單或倉位之間分配計算出的數量（在單擊一次時開啟多個訂單和倉位）。 在開啟訂單前在圖表上可視化交易水平。 僅在當前點差不超過設定值時才開啟倉位。 止盈和止損之間的自動比例。 虛擬止損和止盈。 自動將止損和止盈的大小增加為當前點差的大小。 基於ATR指標讀數計算止盈和止損。 設置掛單的到期日期。 為掛單設置追蹤（掛單
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Lukas Roth
5 (30)
实用工具
测试版发布 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 即将进入正式的 Alpha 版本。一些功能仍在开发中，您可能会遇到一些小错误。如果您遇到问题，请反馈，您的意见将帮助我们改进软件。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 是一款强大的工具，能够将 Telegram 频道或群组的交易信号自动复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户。 支持公开和私人频道，可将多个信号提供者连接至一个或多个 MT5 账户。软件优化、高效、稳定，精准控制每笔复制交易。 界面简洁，仪表盘美观，图表交互性佳，导航直观。您可以管理多个信号账户，自定义每个提供者的设置，并实时监控所有操作。 系统需求 由于 MQL 限制，EA 需要配合 PC 端应用与 Telegram 通信。 安装程序可通过官方 安装指南 获取。 核心功能 多提供者支持： 从多渠道复制信号至多个 MT5 帐户 高级信号识别： 关键词、模式和标签全面自定义 逐提供者控制： 可启用/禁用特定信号类型、平仓策略等 灵活风险管理： 固定手数、固定金额、余额/权益百分比、部分平仓设置 可定制 SL/TP： 覆盖信号
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
实用工具
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
实用工具
适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业交易复制器 快速、专业、稳定可靠的 交易复制器 ，适用于 MetaTrader 。 COPYLOT 可在 MT4 和 MT5 终端之间复制 Forex 交易，并支持 Hedge 和 Netting 账户。 COPYLOT 的 MT5 版本支持： - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting MT4 版本 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF 如何购买 如何安装 如何获取日志文件 如何测试和优化 Expforex 的所有产品 您也可以将交易复制到 MT4 终端（MT4 → MT4，MT5 → MT4）： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 COPYLOT 是一款专业的交易和持仓复制器，可同时与 2、3 甚至 10 个终端协同工作。 支持从 模拟账户和投资者账户 复制，也支持同时在多个终端上运行。 您可以使
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Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
实用工具
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.71 (17)
实用工具
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier 可自动将您 Telegram 频道中的交易信号直接复制到 MetaTrader 5。无需机器人,无需浏览器扩展,无需手动复制。您在 Telegram 上收到信号,EA 会在几秒钟内在您的终端上开仓。 本产品包含两个组件:一个监听您 Telegram 频道的 Windows 应用程序,以及在您的 MT5 终端上执行信号的 EA。同时也提供 MT4 版本。 设置指南和应用程序下载: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988 工作原理 Windows 应用程序使用您自己的 API 凭据连接到 Telegram,而不是机器人。这意味着它可以读取您订阅的任何频道、群组或话题,包括私人和 VIP 频道。检测到信号后,它会进行解析并发送给 EA。EA 根据您的经纪商解析交易品种名称,基于您的风险设置计算手数,然后开仓。 整个过程都是自动的。您无需守在电脑前。 打开应用程序并登录 Telegram(仅第一次)。 选择要监听的频道或话题。 按下 Start。EA 会处理其余的一切。 支持的
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
实用工具
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
实用工具
Trade Copier 是一种专业实用程序，旨在复制和同步交易账户之间的交易。 复制发生从供应商的帐户/终端到收件人的帐户/终端，安装在同一台计算机或 vps 上。 促销活动 - 如果您已经购买了“Trade copier MT5”，您可以免费获取“Trade copier MT4”（用于 MT4 > MT5 和 MT4 < MT5 的复制）。欲了解更多详细条款，请通过私人消息与我们联系！ 在购买之前，您可以在演示帐户上测试演示版本。 演示 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 主要功能和优点： 支持复制MT5>MT5、MT4>MT5、MT5>MT4，包括МТ5 netting账户。 供应商和收件人模式在同一产品中实现。 简单直观的界面，允许您直接从图表中实时控制复制。 连接中断或终端重新启动时不会丢失设置和位置。 允许您选择要复制的符号，也可以替换接收者的符号，例如 EURUSD> USDJPY。 支持回拷贝。 能够仅复制某些订单。 允许您设置开仓交易价格的最大差异和最大时间延迟。 正确复制部分订单关闭的执行。 计算复制手数的几种方法。 同步止盈和止损。有几种方法可以计算它们的位置。 支持
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Daniel Stein
5 (4)
实用工具
Premium Trade Manager - 内置交易导师的图表面板 Premium Trade Manager 将一位交易导师嵌入您的图表，并在其下搭载完整的执行引擎。像往常一样建立交易，然后让您的 AI 交易导师 Max 读取这笔具体的交易，结合您的实时账户给出直接判断，再由您决定是否下单：止损是否符合纪律化交易的要求、风险规模是否合理、高影响新闻事件是否即将发布、您是否接近资金盘限额。其下是完整的执行引擎，负责点击之后的一切：一键按风险下单、您在图表上拖动规划且交易进行中仍可随时调整的计划、最多四个分批止盈级别、七种移动止损方式、实时资金盘合规检查、新闻屏蔽保护，以及对自身成本进行评级的点差功能。决策由您做出。Max 给出第二次审视。面板负责此后的一切。 购买前先亲手体验。 直接在浏览器中点击实时面板，这是在购买前感受其工作方式的最快途径。 stein.investments/products/premium-trade-manager Max 是您的一对一 AI 交易导师，他直接内置于面板之中。  他了解您的账户、您的设置和您的规则，用您自己的语言回答，并在每笔交易下单前进
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Power Candles 策略扫描器——自优化多符号设置查找器 Power Candles策略扫描器 采用与Power Candles指标相同的自优化引擎，可同时扫描您“市场观察”中的所有交易品种。一个面板即可显示当前哪些品种在统计上具备交易价值、每种策略的最佳应用方向、最优止损/止盈组合，并在新信号触发时立即向您发送提醒。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 您的全面市场监控。每个交易品种超过3,000次自动优化。2种警报类型。一键切换图表并采取行动。 为何您需要此工具 大多数多标的扫描器仅展示价格 波动 。每只股票的波动率、百分比变化、RSI。您仍需自行摸索正确的策略、合适的止损位以及理想的入场阈值。Power Candles策略扫描器针对每只股票自动解答这些问题，仅在数学验证过的交易设置中触发实际入场信号时才会向您发出提示。这就是全部卖点。 自动
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
实用工具
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
实用工具
Telegram To MT5 — 信号复制器 将您的 Telegram 频道中的交易信号变成真实的 MT5 订单 — 自动执行，可用于任意数量的账户，风险与规则完全由您掌控。 Telegram To MT5 将您已在 Telegram 关注的 VIP / 信号频道连接到您的 MetaTrader 5 终端。一个免费的配套桌面应用读取消息（即使是禁止机器人的频道），而本 EA 在您的账户上执行这些信号 — 应用您自己的风险设置、品种映射、止盈处理、交易时段与新闻过滤。 它是一个信号复制器，而非黑箱策略：由您决定信任哪些频道，以及每笔交易如何计算手数和管理。 分步设置与配套应用安装指南 工作原理 [您的 Telegram 频道] -> [配套桌面应用] -> [MT5 + 本 EA] -> 订单 配套桌面应用（免费，已包含）使用您的 Telegram 账户登录并监视您所选择的频道。即使是禁止机器人的 VIP 频道也能正常工作，它通过一个私有、加密的本地桥接转发每条消息。 本 EA 挂在一个图表上，在 MT5 接收这些信号，并按照您的规则开仓 / 管理交易。 应用与 EA 之间的连接是位于
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
实用工具
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
工作演示版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT5 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 是一款本地交易跟单器,也是一套完整的风险管理与执行框架,专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持主控端 (Master,发送方) 与受控端 (Slave,接收方) 两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 : 你可以下载并体验  Copy Cat More (跟单猫) 交易跟单器 MT5 试用版,通过 此链接 。 下载后,请将演示文件放入你的终端文件夹: MT5 » 文件 » 打开数据文件夹
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
实用工具
附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 用于模拟账户的应用程序试用版 ; 官方信息 官方频道 卖家个人资料 Trade Command Center — 专业交易执行与实时 Risk Guard 控制面板 Trade Command Center 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的高性能直观交易执行、手数计算器及风险管理工具。它专为需要严格风险控制、资金保护以及实时回撤监控的自主交易者而设计，完美适配具有每日/最大回撤限制的资金账户或实盘投资组合。 通过单张图表上的五个专用功能模块，该面板提供机构级风险控制、自动化持仓管理和精准订单规划，且无需外部 DLL 或 network 连接。 界面与模块架构 控制面板由五个专用选项卡组成，便于无缝导航并优化图表空间管理： 选项卡 / 模块 核心功能 屏幕操作与指标显示 TRADE 直观视觉规划、基于风险的动态手数计算、UTC 交易时间管理。 拖拽式参数线、实时 R:R 计算器、一键下单。 ARMOR 高级保护设置、全局与单笔保本（BE）、多级止盈、移动止损。 ATR 波动率、Fractal 波段高低点、Parabolic SAR、K线
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) - 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 免费演示版： Seconds Chart v2.29 Demo.ex5 下载免费演示版，亲自体验： 功能齐全 - 所有功能均可使用 24小时测试 - 足够评估准确性和便利性 仅限模拟账户 - 大多数经纪商均可轻松开立 仅限GBPCAD图表 - 大多数终端均可使用 这些限制仅适用于演示版。完整版适用于任何账户类型（真实、演示、竞赛）和任何图表（XAUUSD、EURUSD 等），无任何限制。 如何安装演示版 通过上方链接下载演示文件 打开MetaTrader -> 文件 -> 打开数据文件夹 -> MQL5 -> Experts 将下
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — MetaTrader 5 专业交易控制中心 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款基于图表的高级交易面板，也是适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易管理工作区。它专为希望获得更快执行、更清晰持仓控制、结构化交易管理、可视化价位规划，以及直接在图表上完成专业交易流程的交易者而设计。 这不仅仅是一个 BUY / SELL 面板。PRO SE 将手动交易、挂单、持仓管理、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损控制、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、实时市场信息、策略测试器 (Strategy Tester) 流程以及面向 VPS 的运行方式整合到一个互相关联的界面中。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 为什么 PRO SE 比标准手动交易更高
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Signalator Lot Size Evaluator MT5
SIGNALATOR LIMITED
实用工具
Signalator Lot Size Evaluator MT5 Overview Signalator Lot Size Evaluator MT5 is a free local MetaTrader 5 utility for manual traders who want to estimate position size before placing a trade. It calculates a suggested lot size from the selected symbol, BUY or SELL direction, planned entry price, stop loss, risk percentage, account size and broker symbol settings. The workflow is simple: enter the trade setup, define the risk and check the suggested lot size before opening the trade manually. Pa
FREE
Signalator Trade Summary Panel MT4
SIGNALATOR LIMITED
实用工具
Signalator Trade Summary Panel MT4 is a free local MetaTrader 4 utility that gives traders a clear account and open-trade overview directly on the chart. The standard Trade tab shows individual positions, but it can be difficult to quickly understand the whole account situation when several trades or symbols are open. This panel summarizes the most important information in one compact dashboard. The panel shows current floating profit or loss, floating P/L as a percentage of account balance,
FREE
Signalator Lot Size Evaluator MT4
SIGNALATOR LIMITED
实用工具
Signalator Lot Size Evaluator MT4 is a free local MetaTrader 4 utility for manual traders. It helps calculate an estimated lot size before opening a trade manually. The calculation is based on account size, trade direction, entry price, stop loss, risk percentage or fixed money risk, and broker symbol settings. The main purpose is simple: Enter your setup → define your risk → get the suggested lot size. The panel also shows useful pre-trade information such as spread, risk amount, SL/TP distance
FREE
Signalator Symbol Inspector
SIGNALATOR LIMITED
实用工具
Signalator Symbol Inspector is a local MetaTrader 5 utility that displays practical symbol and broker conditions directly on the chart. It helps traders inspect the real trading parameters of the current symbol before using manual trades, Expert Advisors, panels, scripts, or other trading tools. The utility does not open, modify, or close trades. It does not provide trading signals. It does not connect to any external server. Main features: • Current Bid / Ask and spread • Spread cost estim
FREE
Signalator Symbol Inspector MT4
SIGNALATOR LIMITED
实用工具
Signalator Symbol Inspector is a local MetaTrader 4 utility that displays practical symbol and broker conditions directly on the chart. It helps traders inspect the real trading parameters of the current symbol before using manual trades, Expert Advisors, panels, scripts, or other trading tools. The utility does not open, modify, or close trades. It does not provide trading signals. It does not connect to any external server. Main features: • Current Bid / Ask and spread • Spread cost estim
FREE
GoldVectorEA
SIGNALATOR LIMITED
专家
GoldVectorEA GoldVectorEA is a specialized automated trading system developed specifically for Gold / XAUUSD . It is built around disciplined execution and structured risk control, with no martingale, no grid system, one trade at a time, and stop loss protection on every position. The EA includes a built-in user-adjustable risk management module, allowing traders to configure operation more conservatively or more aggressively depending on account size, capital allocation, and drawdown tolerance
Signalator Notify MT4
SIGNALATOR LIMITED
实用工具
Signalator Notify MT4 适用于 MetaTrader 4 的交易、连接、价格线和 Telegram 通知工具 Signalator Notify MT4 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的实用型智能交易系统，用于监控重要的交易事件和终端事件，并在发生变化时发送清晰的通知。 它适合需要及时了解交易活动、挂单变化、Stop Loss / Take Profit 更新、盈利目标、价格线事件、连接状态以及兼容本地指标外部信号的交易者，而无需一直盯着交易终端。 详细说明请查看： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770528 主要功能 Signalator Notify MT4 可以通知以下事件： 交易开仓提醒 交易平仓提醒 部分平仓提醒 挂单创建 / 修改 / 取消提醒 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 变更提醒 盈利目标提醒 价格线提醒 连接丢失和恢复提醒 来自兼容本地指标的外部信号输入 支持的输出渠道 终端日志输出 MetaTrader 弹窗提醒 MetaTrader 移动端推送通知 MetaT
Trade Export Manager MT4
SIGNALATOR LIMITED
实用工具
Trade Export Manager MT4 is an advanced MetaTrader 4 utility for highly customizable trade and account exports, structured CSV/HTML/TSV/JSON/XML reports, Telegram report delivery, live trade notifications, and scheduled daily, weekly, or monthly trading reports from one dashboard. Setup guides and practical instructions Installation guide - Telegram setup guide  - Trade Export Manager MT5 Export features and options Highly customizable exports - choose the report type, required fields, columns,
Signalator Local Trade Copier MT4
SIGNALATOR LIMITED
实用工具
Signalator Local Trade Copier MT4 is a fast local trade copier for running Master and Receiver terminals on the same computer or VPS. It supports cross-platform copying between MT4, MT5 and cTrader terminals in any direction: MT4 ↔ MT5 ↔ cTrader , and all other combinations. Copy trades locally without an external cloud relay. The Master publishes trade activity into a local bridge, and each Receiver controls what to copy, which Master accounts to accept, how to map symbols, how to size lots, an
GoldVectorEA MT5
SIGNALATOR LIMITED
专家
GoldVectorEA MT5   is a specialized automated trading system developed specifically for   Gold / XAUUSD . It is built around disciplined execution and structured risk control, with no martingale, no grid system, one trade at a time, and stop loss protection on every position. The EA includes a built-in user-adjustable risk management module, allowing traders to configure operation more conservatively or more aggressively depending on account size, capital allocation, and drawdown tolerance. Gold
Multi TF Symbol Scanner Alerts
SIGNALATOR LIMITED
实用工具
Multi TF Symbol Trend Scanner Alerts helps you scan selected symbols, compare trend direction across multiple timeframes, and receive alerts when important market conditions appear. You attach it to a MetaTrader chart and get a clean dashboard where you can see the current symbol trend, monitor a symbol watchlist, check cross-timeframe confirmation, and control alert delivery from one place. The goal is simple: less manual chart switching, faster market overview, and a clearer notification work
Trade Export Manager MT5
SIGNALATOR LIMITED
实用工具
Trade Export Manager MT5 is an advanced MetaTrader 5 utility for highly customizable trade and account exports, structured CSV/HTML/TSV/JSON/XML reports, Telegram report delivery, live trade notifications, and scheduled daily, weekly, or monthly trading summaries from one dashboard. Setup guides and practical instructions Installation guide - Telegram setup guide   Export features and options Highly customizable exports - choose the report type, required fields, columns, filters, formats, file l
Signalator Local Trade Copier MT5
SIGNALATOR LIMITED
实用工具
Signalator Local Trade Copier MT5 是一款快速的本地 MetaTrader 5/4 交易复制工具，用于在同一台电脑或 VPS 上运行 Master 和 Receiver 终端。 支持 MT4、MT5 与 cTrader 终端之间的跨平台复制，方向不限：MT4 ↔ MT5 ↔ cTrader 及所有其他组合。 无需外部云端中继，即可在本地复制交易。Master 将交易活动发布到本地 bridge 通道，每个 Receiver 可自行控制要复制的内容、接受哪些 Master 账户、如何映射交易品种、如何计算手数，以及如何处理 SL/TP、部分平仓、挂单、Telegram 通知、日志和导出。 本地 bridge 支持快速轮询，在您的配置支持的情况下可设置低至 0.1 秒 。实际执行速度仍取决于终端负载、VPS 性能、经纪商执行速度和市场条件。 设置指南和实用说明 主要功能 本地 MT5/4 复制 — 在同一台电脑或 VPS 上的多个 MT5/4 终端之间复制交易。 快速本地 bridge — 根据设置和运行环境，轮询间隔可配置低至 0.1 秒。 Master
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