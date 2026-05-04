Signalator Trade Summary Panel MT5 is a free local MetaTrader 5 utility that gives traders a clear account and open-trade overview directly on the chart.

It is part of the Signalator Trading and Analysis Ecosystem — a growing set of practical MetaTrader tools for account monitoring, market analysis, symbol scanning, alerts and trader workflow improvement.

This panel focuses on the account and position side of the workflow. It helps you quickly understand floating profit or loss, account status, open exposure, lot distribution, SL/TP coverage and symbol-level risk without switching between multiple terminal tabs.

For market scanning, trend visibility and multi-timeframe alert monitoring, you can also check the related Signalator product:





The standard Trade tab shows individual positions, but it can be difficult to quickly understand the whole account situation when several trades or symbols are open. This panel summarizes the most important information in one compact dashboard.





The panel shows current floating profit or loss, floating P/L as a percentage of account balance, account balance, equity, margin, free margin, margin level and account currency. It also summarizes open positions, total lots, buy lots, sell lots, net lots, positions without Stop Loss and positions without Take Profit.





For multi-symbol trading, the Symbol Exposure section groups open exposure by symbol. It shows the number of trades, total lots, current P/L and an estimated monitored loss price level for each symbol. The current chart symbol also has a separate summary block, so you can quickly see whether the active chart has open exposure.





The panel also estimates the possible account result if all defined Stop Loss levels are hit, and the possible account result if all defined Take Profit levels are hit. If some trades do not have SL or TP, the panel shows how many levels are missing.





Main features:





- Local MT5 chart dashboard

- Floating P/L in account currency

- Floating P/L percentage versus balance

- Balance, equity, margin and free margin overview

- Open position count and lot summary

- Buy lots, sell lots and net lots

- Positions without Stop Loss

- Positions without Take Profit

- Pending orders and pending lots

- Symbol exposure grouped by symbol

- Current chart-symbol exposure

- Configurable monitored loss level

- Estimated result if all defined SL levels are hit

- Estimated result if all defined TP levels are hit

- Simple status section for quick checks





How to use:





1. Attach Signalator Trade Summary Panel MT5 to any chart.

2. The panel automatically reads current open positions and pending orders on the account.

3. Check the Floating P/L block for the current open account result.

4. Check the Account and Open Trades blocks for margin, lots and SL/TP coverage.

5. Use Symbol Exposure to see exposure grouped by symbol.

6. Adjust the monitored loss percentage in the inputs if you want a different risk reference level.





This utility is for monitoring and evaluation only. It does not open trades, close trades, modify trades or send trading signals.





The panel does not use DLL imports, does not use WebRequest and does not connect to external servers. All calculations are performed locally inside MetaTrader 5.





Important: calculated values are estimates based on broker-provided symbol data, account data, tick value, tick size, current prices and open positions. Always verify important trading and risk values manually before making trading decisions.