RiskCockpit Prop Firm Risk and Lot Sizer

RiskCockpit - real-time risk advisor for prop-firm and funded accounts (FundedNext, FTMO, E8, The5ers, MyFundedFX) and personal/demo accounts. It is an INDICATOR (an advisor): it shows and proposes; it never opens, modifies or closes a trade.



THE PROBLEM IT SOLVES

Funded accounts are rarely lost to a bad strategy - they are lost to a single careless click: one lot too big, a stop-loss left off, a trade inside a news window, a daily-loss line crossed by accident. The rules sit in a PDF; your risk sits on the chart. RiskCockpit puts the rules ON the chart, live, so the breach you might have made becomes the warning you see first.



WHAT IT DOES

- Live rule meters, colour-coded green / amber / red: daily drawdown, max drawdown, cumulative margin, open risk, profit target, quick-strike, hyperactivity, news window.

- A suggested lot size, computed from your REAL margin, before you click Buy.

- Alerts via sound / push / email / Telegram when a meter turns amber or red.



WHAT MAKES IT DIFFERENT

- Real per-trade margin via OrderCalcMargin - broker-exact and calc-mode-aware. Indices (US30, NDX100, JP225) use the real CFD-index formula, not a naive leverage estimate.

- A lot PROPOSITION engine, not just a calculator: the lot is sized so a stop at your configured price move equals your risk budget, then clamped by your real free margin.

- Locked-risk % (risk frozen at each position's initial stop-loss), basket and cross-symbol breakeven, a one-click post-violation toggle, and an advisory discipline lock (daily-loss lockout, tilt detector, cooldown, self-lock).



ACCURACY YOU CAN TRUST

Per-symbol margin from the broker engine; lot sizing floored to the symbol's real volume step (down to 0.00001 on crypto), clamped to min/max and to your live free margin. Values you can act on, not approximations.



NEWS

On-chart vertical lines at the START and END of each news window (high and medium impact), with bottom markers and a 1-hour countdown - so you see the no-trade window before you enter it.



COMPATIBLE WITH

Rule-sets modelled on each firm's published rules: FundedNext (Stellar 1-Step / 2-Step / Lite / Instant + Futures), FTMO, E8, The5ers, MyFundedFX - plus a Personal / broker account mode (risk tools optional). Always verify the exact figures against your own firm's current rules.



INTERFACE

English / French / Spanish, dark and light themes, and an in-panel settings popup (broker, account type, risk, display, alerts) - no need to reopen the Inputs dialog.



A free demo runs in the Strategy Tester. Automatic order placement, auto stop-loss, auto-close and an enforced discipline lockout are planned for the companion RiskCockpit EA.





If RiskCockpit helps your trading, please leave a rating and a short review - your feedback shapes the weekly updates and helps other prop traders find it.