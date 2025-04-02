Totz Gold Scalper EA

Gold Scalper Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for intraday trading and scalping on Gold (XAUUSD). Built with advanced technical indicator confluence, dynamic ATR risk management, and built-in protection mechanisms, this EA aims to capture high-probability momentum moves while protecting capital.





The EA includes a real-time, customizable dark-mode dashboard that displays active order stats, live spread, floating P&L, dynamic SL/TP distances, and account details directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart.





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### Key Features





* Custom Indicator Confluence: Combines Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), Relative Strength Index (RSI), and MACD crossovers for entry validation.

* Flexible Risk Management: Choose between Dynamic Account Risk Percentage (%) or Fixed Lot sizing.

* Dynamic ATR Stop Loss & Take Profit: Adaptive SL and TP levels that expand and contract automatically based on market volatility.

* Built-In Equity & Margin Protection: Automatically checks free margin and broker maximum volume limits before opening positions to avoid margin calls.

* Advanced Filters: Filter out unfavorable market conditions using Spread Filters, Time/Session Filters, and Bar Volume confirmation.

* Live On-Screen Dashboard: Real-time visual tracking of floating profit/loss, exact stop levels, daily trade counts, and system status.

* Telegram Alerts: Receive real-time push notifications on your phone when trades open, close, or hit SL/TP targets.





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### Minimum Requirements





* Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

* Financial Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) or Forex Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

* Timeframe: M5 (5-minute chart)

* Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread / Zero Spread (Hedging or Netting)

* Execution: Low Latency / Fast Execution Broker

* VPS: Recommended (Virtual Private Server with <10ms ping to broker server)





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### Suggested Capital & Risk Setup





* Minimum Starting Capital: $100 (for Cent / Micro accounts with 0.01 lot) or $500–$1,000 (for Standard / Raw accounts)

* Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher

* Recommended Lot Settings:

- Conservative: 0.5% to 1.0% Risk per trade

- Moderate: 1.5% to 2.0% Risk per trade

- Fixed Lot Alternative: 0.01 lot per $500 balance





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### How to Install





1. Purchase or download the demo version from the MQL5 Market.

2. Open MetaTrader 5, go to File -> Open Data Folder.

3. Open the folder MQL5 -> Experts -> Market.

4. Drag and drop "Gold Scalper Pro" from the Navigator panel onto an open XAUUSD M5 chart.

5. In the Common tab, check the box "Allow Algo Trading".

6. Configure your preferred inputs in the Inputs tab and click OK.

7. Ensure the "Algo Trading" button at the top of MT5 is highlighted green.





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### How to Use & Inputs Guide





=== Risk Management ===

* UseRiskPercent: Set to "true" to automatically scale lot sizes according to your balance.

* RiskPercent: Percentage of total account equity to risk per trade (Default: 1.0%).

* FixedLot: Manual lot size used if UseRiskPercent is set to "false".

* MaxTradesPerDay: Maximum total trades allowed per calendar day.

* StopMode: Select between ATR_BASED (dynamic volatility stops) or FIXED_PIPS.





=== Indicators & Filters ===

* FastEMA / SlowEMA: Control trend direction boundaries.

* MaxSpreadPoints: Maximum allowable spread in points before trade entry is blocked.

* UseTimeFilter: Set trading hours (StartHour to EndHour) to avoid low-liquidity market sessions.

* CloseHour: Automatically closes open positions when the specific market hour is reached.





=== Telegram Notifications (Optional) ===

To enable phone alerts:

1. Set UseTelegramNotifications to "true".

2. Enter your Bot Token and Chat ID.