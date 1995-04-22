GOLD ripper pro

Intelligent Trend Following. Disciplined Execution.

Gold Ripper EA

Gold Ripper EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to trade with the direction of the prevailing trend while applying disciplined money management. Built specifically for traders who value consistency over unnecessary complexity, Gold Ripper combines higher-timeframe trend confirmation with intelligent risk management to capture quality market opportunities.

Rather than increasing exposure after losses, Gold Ripper uses a Paroli (Anti-Martingale) money management system that increases position size only after profitable trades and automatically resets after a losing trade. This approach is designed to capitalize on winning streaks while maintaining controlled risk.

With optional ATR-based stop-loss placement, spread protection, higher-timeframe EMA filtering, and automated trade execution, Gold Ripper removes emotion from the trading process and follows predefined rules with precision.

Key Features

Fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Paroli (Anti-Martingale) money management

Higher Timeframe EMA trend confirmation

Optional ATR-based dynamic stop-loss

Automatic Take Profit calculation

Intelligent spread filter

Configurable maximum open trades

Magic Number support

Fast, efficient trade execution

Lightweight and optimized for MT5

Strategy Overview

Gold Ripper trades in the direction of the dominant market trend using a Higher Timeframe EMA filter.

Buy trades are considered only when price is above the selected Higher Timeframe EMA.

are considered only when price is above the selected Higher Timeframe EMA. Sell trades are considered only when price is below the selected Higher Timeframe EMA.

are considered only when price is below the selected Higher Timeframe EMA. Optional ATR-based stop-loss adapts to changing market volatility.

Automatic Take Profit levels are calculated for every trade.

Built-in spread and position management help maintain disciplined execution.

Paroli Money Management

Gold Ripper uses a Paroli money management model that focuses on building on success rather than recovering losses.

Increases lot size only after profitable trades

Automatically resets after a losing trade

Designed to take advantage of strong market momentum

Avoids traditional Martingale averaging strategies

Recommended Markets

Gold Ripper has been designed primarily for:

XAUUSD (Gold)

Major Forex pairs

Indices

Other highly liquid CFD markets

Why Gold Ripper?

Gold Ripper is built for traders who want a rules-based automated trading solution that emphasizes trend confirmation, disciplined money management, and consistent execution.

Whether you are running it on a VPS or your personal trading workstation, Gold Ripper continuously monitors the market, applies its predefined strategy, and executes trades without emotional decision-making.

Disclaimer

Trading leveraged financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test automated trading strategies on a demo account before using them on a live account.

Developed by AK Engineering

Precision. Discipline. Performance.