Dual Symbol SMT Trader

SMT Correlation Divergence trades Smart Money Technique (SMT) divergence between two correlated instruments using pure price action — no external indicators, no martingale, no grid.





When two normally-correlated symbols stop moving together — one makes a new high or low while the other fails to follow — that disagreement (SMT divergence) often marks a turning point. This EA detects it automatically and trades it with fixed, risk-based money management.





HOW IT WORKS





Attach to one chart of a correlated pair (e.g. EURUSD, with GBPUSD as counterpart)

Monitors swing pivots on both symbols on the chart timeframe

Bullish SMT: counterpart makes a lower low, chart symbol does not → Buy

Bearish SMT: counterpart makes a higher high, chart symbol does not → Sell

SL just beyond the failing pivot; TP a configurable multiple of risk (2R default)

One position at a time, signals on closed bars only — no repainting

WORKS ON ANY CORRELATED PAIR — NAS100/SP500 · EURUSD/GBPUSD · Gold/Silver · or any two you set





KEY FEATURES — pure price action · risk-based sizing or fixed lots · configurable R:R · optional NY session filter · spread filter · magic number · Strategy-Tester ready · fully adjustable





IMPORTANT — REQUIRES TWO SYMBOLS — Both symbols must exist in Market Watch with your broker's exact names. Attach to one; it auto-detects and uses the other as counterpart.





(...full inputs list + disclaimer are in the saved file)