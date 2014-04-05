CGE Trading Suite

FX Order Flow Index

Measures relative currency basket strength to give clear directional bias, helping you trade in line with the dominant market flow.

Note:

The FX Order Flow Index is designed exclusively for currency-based symbols. When applied to non-currency instruments (such as US30, AMD, or other equities and indices), the feature is automatically disabled and will display “0/0 – Neutral”, as basket-based analysis is not applicable to these assets.

Preloaded supported base assets: EUR, USD, CAD, GBP, CHF, AUD, NZD, JPY

Strength Score: -7 to +7





The model is based on two key moving averages—a fast 5-period EMA and a slow 10-period EMA—used to classify the trend direction of each currency pair as bullish, bearish, or neutral. While these settings are customizable, the default configuration is generally recommended. The 5-period EMA represents roughly one week of trading, while the 10-period EMA reflects about two weeks—both widely accepted intervals for analyzing order flow.

To evaluate the strength of a specific currency (e.g., EUR), the model analyzes all currency pairs that include it (such as EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/CAD, etc.). For each pair, the moving averages are assessed as follows:





Rising → +1

Falling → -1

Flat → 0

For example, if the EUR/USD moving averages are rising, EUR is assigned a +1. If they are falling, EUR is assigned a −1. If they are flat or pointing in opposite directions, EUR is assigned a 0.

The scores are then summed to produce an overall strength score. For EUR, this ranges from -7 to +7, reflecting its relative performance against the seven other major currencies. (If more currencies are included in the analysis, the range expands accordingly—for instance, comparing EUR against eight currencies would yield a range of -8 to +8).





+5 or higher → Very Bullish: EUR is outperforming most or all other majors

+1 to +4 → Bullish: Moderate buying pressure

0 → Neutral: Minimal directional bias

-1 to -4 → Bearish: Moderate selling pressure

-5 or lower → Very Bearish: EUR is underperforming across the board

The results are displayed on a panel, while a histogram tracks the historical strength over time.