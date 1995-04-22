EventStrike News Straddle





What makes it different

Most news tools will happily fire on a funded account whose firm bans news trading - and cost you the account. EventStrike checks your firm's rules first: if the firm restricts news trading, it refuses to arm and says so on the panel. If your drawdown budget is thin, it refuses too.





Features

- Driven by the MetaTrader 5 economic calendar: choose currencies and importance; it finds the next event.

- Arms a configurable number of minutes before the event; distance, stop-loss and reward:risk are all adjustable.

- True OCO: the first fill cancels the sibling. Orders use server-side expiry, so they are removed even if your VPS goes down.

- Risk-based sizing per side, capped by your firm's remaining daily budget. Built-in presets for FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FTUK, FXIFY.

- On-chart panel: next event, countdown, armed state, budget headroom. Daily event cap.





Important

- The MetaTrader 5 economic calendar is not available inside the Strategy Tester, so EventStrike idles there by design; run it on a live or demo chart before a real event.

- News spreads and slippage are severe; fills can be worse than expected. The default risk and the budget cap exist for this reason. No promise of profit.

- Optional live rule updates use a WebRequest to your PropDesk Hub only if you set a Hub URL; with no URL set, EventStrike makes no web requests.





More from PropDesk - prop-firm risk & compliance tools for MetaTrader 5:

- Bastion - full prop-firm risk cockpit (auto-flatten, news, tilt lockout): www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185404

- RiskLens - whole-account risk X-ray - worst case vs your daily budget: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185459

- Breach Radar - FREE daily-drawdown & breach monitor: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185394

- SignalGate - signal copier with built-in risk controls: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185461

- ChronoBar - FREE candle timer, live spread & session boxes: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185462

EventStrike arms an OCO straddle before a selected high-impact economic-calendar event: a buy stop above price and a sell stop below. The news spike triggers one side; the other is cancelled automatically, and unfilled orders expire on their own after the event.