Magic Curves MT5
- 指标
- Aleksey Usachev
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
Indicator shows balance curves based on magic number for portfolio analysis.
It allows to visually estimate different strategies performance on a single symbol. Any of magic number can be hidden by clicking on the value in legend.
Parameters:
HideAllOnStart - all magics are hidden and can be activated by clicking on its value;
MAMode - shows average profit from trades;
MAPeriod - Moving average period;
Magics - a string with magic numbers separated by comma like "1,2,123". If this field is empty all magic numbers from history are scanned.
Others are cosmetic (font_size, x_step, y_step, col_size).