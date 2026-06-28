Gold Squeeze Break Pro
- 指标
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Ich Khiem NguyenGold Setup-Hunter 系列 — 13 款面向 MT5 的专业指标
Telegram Chanel FREE SIGNAL REAL TIME : https://t.me/alpha_free_channel
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 10
Gold Squeeze Break Pro spots the moment Gold coils into a tight SQUEEZE — buyers and sellers in balance, price hesitating — then enters the instant price BREAKS OUT of that squeeze and finally picks a side. You stand with the breakout the moment it ignites, instead of guessing direction while the market is still undecided.
Detailed guide on how to read and set it up: CLICK. The channel provides free XAUUSD/GOLD signals from the Indicator system. CLICK
Upon purchasing, please send me a direct message with your preferred trading pair. I will provide a deep-dive analysis tailored to that pair, along with a comprehensive guide on how to install and utilize the product and its associated systems.
Also runs well on Forex majors/crosses and Indices (DE40, JP225, US tech...).
Recommended: XAUUSD (Gold). Timeframes: H1, D1
Free companion tools
Part of the same ecosystem and published as separate free products on MQL5 — each comes with a detailed A–Z guide (DOCX + PDF) and a direct download inside its own post. Just grab the file, copy the EA into your MT5 folder, and load the preset — no need to contact me.
1) Signal Trader AUTO — auto-executes trades from the indicator's signals
The "execution arm" of the system. It reads the signals your indicator publishes for the exact symbol/timeframe and turns them into real orders — fully automatic (AUTO) or one-click (MANUAL).
- %-risk lot sizing (Fixed / Risk % / Risk money) with a margin guard and a total-risk ceiling
- Market / Pending / Hybrid entry, partial close, break-even, and a live on-chart control panel
- Both / Buy only / Sell only; entry / SL / all TP taken straight from the signal
- → Full step-by-step guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Trader AUTO — Free EA (Traders' Blogs)
2) Signal Telegram Relay — pushes every signal to your Telegram
A read-only EA (it never trades). It listens to your indicator across all symbols/timeframes and sends a tidy message — direction, Entry, SL, all TP levels with R:R, and the recommended TP — straight to your phone so you can monitor remotely.
- One EA covers every symbol/timeframe; auto-links by Signal ID
- Freshness window, heartbeat gate, anti-spam seed, and Telegram rate-limit backoff
- → Full setup guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Telegram Relay — Free EA (Traders' Blogs)