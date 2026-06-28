Gold Squeeze Break Pro

★ GOLD SQUEEZE BREAK PRO — CATCH THE BREAKOUT OUT OF THE SQUEEZE ON GOLD ★

Gold Squeeze Break Pro spots the moment Gold coils into a tight SQUEEZE — buyers and sellers in balance, price hesitating — then enters the instant price BREAKS OUT of that squeeze and finally picks a side. You stand with the breakout the moment it ignites, instead of guessing direction while the market is still undecided.


Detailed guide on how to read and set it up: CLICKThe channel provides free XAUUSD/GOLD signals from the Indicator system. CLICK

Upon purchasing, please send me a direct message with your preferred trading pair. I will provide a deep-dive analysis tailored to that pair, along with a comprehensive guide on how to install and utilize the product and its associated systems. 

▶ BUILT FOR GOLD — NOT LIMITED TO IT
Optimized for XAUUSD across every style:
• Scalping: M5   • Daytrading: M15–H1   • Swing: H4–D1

Also runs well on Forex majors/crosses and Indices (DE40, JP225, US tech...).

Recommended: XAUUSD (Gold). Timeframes: H1, D1

▶ NO REPAINT — TRANSPARENT
Signals print only on CLOSED bars and never repaint. Backtest equals live.

▶ TRADE MANAGEMENT BUILT IN
• Automatic structure-based Stop Loss.
• Take Profit: 4 R-multiple targets (partial scaling).
• On-chart Win-rate table suggesting the optimal TP (marked ★).
• Signal credibility grade: High / Medium / Low.

▶ MULTI-TIMEFRAME / MULTI-SYMBOL RADAR
The MTF scan board shows signals + win-rates across many symbols & timeframes
at once — pick the best setup fast, no chart-flipping.

Free companion tools

Part of the same ecosystem and published as separate free products on MQL5 — each comes with a detailed A–Z guide (DOCX + PDF) and a direct download inside its own post. Just grab the file, copy the EA into your MT5 folder, and load the preset — no need to contact me.

1) Signal Trader AUTO — auto-executes trades from the indicator's signals

The "execution arm" of the system. It reads the signals your indicator publishes for the exact symbol/timeframe and turns them into real orders — fully automatic (AUTO) or one-click (MANUAL).

  • %-risk lot sizing (Fixed / Risk % / Risk money) with a margin guard and a total-risk ceiling
  • Market / Pending / Hybrid entry, partial close, break-even, and a live on-chart control panel
  • Both / Buy only / Sell only; entry / SL / all TP taken straight from the signal
  • → Full step-by-step guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Trader AUTO — Free EA (Traders' Blogs)

2) Signal Telegram Relay — pushes every signal to your Telegram

A read-only EA (it never trades). It listens to your indicator across all symbols/timeframes and sends a tidy message — direction, Entry, SL, all TP levels with R:R, and the recommended TP — straight to your phone so you can monitor remotely.



⚠ HONEST NOTE
This is a momentum BREAKOUT system — it works best when the breakout has clear volatility right after a squeeze, and underperforms in flat, choppy ranges where endless indecision produces false breaks. Always manage your own risk & lot size.

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Market Direction Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 that transforms complex market behavior into clear, confirmed direction.The indicator does not redraw signal arrows. Built around a proprietary multi-stage analytical process, it helps traders filter intrabar noise and focus on signals that remain stable after confirmation. Bullish and bearish arrows appear directly on the main price chart, while the dedicated visual interface presents direction, turning points and signal context
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Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
专家
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
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A Plus Engulfing Strong and Weak
Alam Bakhtiar
指标
Engulfing with EMAs Indicator Unlock the power of advanced candlestick pattern detection with the Engulfing with EMAs Indicator , a cutting-edge tool designed for MetaTrader 5. This futuristic indicator combines the precision of engulfing pattern analysis with the trend-following strength of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 21 and EMA 50), empowering traders to identify high-probability setups across all currency pairs and timeframes. Key Features: Comprehensive Engulfing Detection : Detects b
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Dany Abou Haidar
指标
Eabotpro Signals v3.0 A professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to deliver high-precision trading signals with real-time notifications, trade management tools, and a clean interface. "Recommended Base time frame is 4H Fibo From input . and trade time frame 1 mint , and 5 mint " Key Features: High-Accuracy Signals : Optimized for precision and consistency across different market conditions. Smart Trade Panel : Displays entry price, targets, stop levels, performance stats, and profit trackin
Advanced Trading Chaos
Sergei Gurov
5 (1)
指标
Advanced Trading Chaos  The main purpose of the indicator is to help the trader detect the signals described by Bill Williams in his books to make a quick and correct trading decision. 1)Bullish/Bearish Reversal Bar(BDB) 2) Divergent Bar(DB) 3) Second Sage Signal — the third consecutive Awesome Oscillator bar  4) Working fractals (Fractals that worked above/below the red forehead  5) Three bar coloring modes 5.1) Coloring of bars according to the AO indicator (Including the squatting bar) 5.2
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Kosuke Noguchi
实用工具
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Frank Jose Olivo Flores
指标
Stop wasting time digging through MT4/MT5 account statements to understand how your trading is performing. The Trading Stats Indicator puts every number you need — Win Rate, Avg Profit, Avg Loss, Risk:Reward Ratio, Expected Value, and Total Profit — right on the chart, updated live with every tick. Why Trading Stats Exists? Every serious trader eventually asks the same questions at the end of a session: How many trades did I take today? What was my average winner versus my average loser? Do I a
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4.76 (136)
指标
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Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
指标
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Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (9)
指标
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指标
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4.85 (54)
指标
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5 (4)
指标
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Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
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5 (3)
指标
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4.42 (50)
指标
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5 (9)
指标
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4.26 (19)
指标
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4.27 (11)
指标
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Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
指标
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
指标
限时折扣价！ 仅售99美元！ 购买后请联系我以获取奖励的 ORB Seeker EA 和个人优化设置文件。 自信地捕捉干净利落的比赛片段！ ORB Seeker MT5 是一款专业的开盘区间突破 (ORB) 指标，专为追求准确性、简洁性、灵活性和清晰图表结构的交易者而设计。 它能自动绘制任何交易品种的盘前或自定义交易时段区间，然后给出清晰的突破信号，包括入场点、止损点、止盈点以及可选的50%部分止盈位。所有数据均实时计算并直接显示在图表上。 您可以选择交易伦敦开盘、纽约交易时段、亚洲交易时段，或者自定义交易时段。ORB Seeker MT5 会自动适应您选择的交易时段，让您精准掌握市场波动范围、突破位和交易位的位置。 每次购买均免费赠送 ORB Seeker EA 智能交易系统。该 EA 系统读取指标的突破信号并可自动下单，您可以选择手动交易，也可以让 EA 系统根据指标的信号逻辑自动处理入场。   为什么选择 ORB Seeker MT5 支持多个交易时段 - 您可以自行设置伦敦、纽约、亚洲或自定义交易时段的盘前交易时间和交易时段。 完整的突破视觉效果 - 交易最高点和最低点线、
Smart Market Structure Toolkit
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
指标
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子突破 PRO     旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您有任何疑问或需要帮助，请通过私人消息与我联系。
PZ Lopez Trend MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
指标
该指标通过忽略突然的波动和市场噪音，以无与伦比的可靠性跟踪市场趋势。它被设计用于趋势交易日内图表和较小的时间范围。其获胜率约为85％。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 极易交易 查找超卖/超买情况 随时享受无噪音交易 避免在盘中图表中被鞭打 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它实现了一个多时间仪表板 该指标适用于低时限交易，因为它通过降低平均价格周围的市场噪音而忽略了突然的价格飙升或修正。 该指标根本不需要优化 它实现了一个多时间仪表板 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 指示器为不可重涂和不可重涂 该指标实现了适合于较小时间范围的趋势跟踪方向，该趋势可以渗透到较高时间范围内的非常长的趋势中，从而扩大了您的收益。 指标剖析 指标显示一条彩色的线，周围环绕着一个价格带。彩色线是有价证券的平均价格，而价格带表示超买/超卖水平。如果平均价格为蓝色，则您应该在市场没有超买的情况下寻找多头交易；如果平均价格为红色，则应该在市场没有超卖的情况下寻找空头交易。 指标的趋势变化并不表示立即进行交易或完成相反交易的信号！这些频段用于计时。 技术信息 指标的评估
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。   该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
指标
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro 是一款適用於 MetaTrader 5 的趨勢跟隨指標，專為希望在圖表上獲得更清晰訊號、更有結構的交易設定，以及更實用風險管理的交易者而設計。 它不僅僅顯示一個簡單的箭頭，GEM Signal Pro 還能以更清晰、更易讀的方式呈現完整的交易思路。當條件確認完成後，指標可在圖表上顯示進場價、止損價與止盈目標，幫助交易者更有效率地評估交易設定。 運作方式 該指標首先根據其內部邏輯識別有效的初始訊號。 當確認條件滿足後，GEM Signal Pro 會在圖表上顯示完整的交易設定。這讓交易者可以更清楚地看到交易結構，並減少手動分析與計算的工作量。 圖表上的交易價位 對於已確認的訊號，GEM Signal Pro 可顯示： 進場價 止損價 止盈 1 止盈 2 止盈 3 風險報酬比 這讓交易設定更容易理解，也有助於讓圖表分析更有條理。 內建風險管理 風險管理是此指標設計的重要部分。 止損位基於近期市場結構，結合附近的擺動高低點與可選的 ATR 緩衝距離。這能讓交易價位更貼近當前市場條件，而不只是依賴固定距離。 圖表資訊面板 GEM Si
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Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.78 (9)
指标
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro 是一款专为检测 XAUUSD 上的 假突破 (false breakout)形态而构建的 MetaTrader 5 指标。它识别 4 根K线陷阱结构——价格突破区间边界、吸引突破交易者入场、然后反转回区间内部——确认该突破为虚假突破。指标通过 17 个质量因子对每个交易设置评分，经过 4 层汇流管道评估，对照 7 个时间框架趋势共识引擎验证，并通过黄金波动率状态分类器过滤——所有这些都在信号显示在图表之前完成。 详细的用户指南可在作者的   MQL5 博客   中找到。额外更新可通过作者的   MQL5 频道   获取。 根据当前的支持政策，购买者可能会获得作者开发的精选配套工具的额外使用权限。 该系统也适用于外汇货币对、指数和加密货币，但其检测参数、波动率处理和过滤器逻辑针对 XAUUSD 的特性进行了优化。 4 根K线假突破形态 检测引擎识别特定的四组件K线结构。Mother Bar 建立清晰的价格区间。一到三根 Inside Bar 在该区间内形成，压缩价格。False Breakout Candle 将价格推出边界——扫
SMC Retest Trading System
Ich Khiem Nguyen
指标
SMC Retest Trading System 是一款 MetaTrader 5 指标，通过等待价格回测已突破的结构水平，然后使用九种K线形态之一确认入场，来交易 Break of Structure（BOS）和 Change of Character（CHoCH）事件。每个信号具有三重汇流：结构事件、回测突破水平、形态确认。适用于任何品种和时间框架。 详细的用户指南可在作者的   MQL5 博客   中找到。额外更新可通过作者的   MQL5 频道   获取 3 阶段信号管道 阶段 1——结构事件：分形分析识别摆动高低点，分类 BOS/CHoCH，Structure Trigger 模式（CHoCH/BOS/两者），最多 10 个追踪事件。阶段 2——回测检测：ATR 区域内监控，固定或自适应到期（默认 80 根K线），可配置区域宽度（2.0 ATR）。阶段 3——形态确认：9 种形态（Engulfing、Kicker、Hikkake、OutsideBar、Star、PiercingLine、DarkCloud、Tweezer、HaramiCross）。选择最高质量匹配。然
Liquidity Trap Entry System
Ich Khiem Nguyen
指标
Liquidity Trap Entry System — 挂载即用 价格突破关键位，你入场——然后立刻反转打掉你的止损？ 这就是 流动性陷阱（liquidity trap） ：大资金制造假突破来收集流动性，然后反转。本指标精准识别这一情景，并直接在图表上画好现成的交易计划。 极简——三步搞定 用默认设置 把指标挂到图表上 。 信号立即出现： Entry – SL – TP1→TP4 ，全部以线条画出。 下单。完成。 无需复杂调参，无需记几十个参数。 挂上就能用。 为何值得信赖 不重绘（Non-repaint） ——信号在K线收盘时确定并固定，之后绝不改变。 信号清晰 ——每个信号都是一个箭头加完整的 Entry/SL/TP，毫不含糊。 风险可控 ——每笔交易都有硬性止损。无马丁，无网格。 每售出 30 份价格上调一次——下一档价格为 $98。 趁现价尽快入手。 功能——每项一行 自动 SL 与 4 档 TP ——基于 ATR 的 SL；TP1–TP4 配有风险/回报填色区。 推荐 TP ——根据你图表的历史数据，标出最均衡的 TP 位。 MTF 扫描器 ——在 M15/H1/
Momentum Rider Trend Entry System MT4
Ich Khiem Nguyen
指标
Momentum Rider — Trend Entry System (MT4) Momentum Rider is a trade-entry signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. It scans the market for momentum and trend-aligned entries across multiple symbols and multiple timeframes, and displays a complete trade plan on the chart: entry price, Stop-Loss, and four Take-Profit targets (TP1–TP4). Note for MetaTrader 4 users. Because of a MetaTrader 4 platform limitation, the on-chart trend cloud (zone cloud) and the trend-coloured candles are not drawn on MT4 —
Price Volume Distribution MT5
Ich Khiem Nguyen
指标
Price Volume Distribution 分析价格水平交易量分布的成交量分布指标。显示POC、价值区域、成交量突破和基于区域的MT5信号过滤。 概述 Price Volume Distribution是MetaTrader 5的成交量分析指标。使用M1时间框架数据计算并显示各价格水平的成交量分布，通过直方图柱和参考线提供可视化展示。 系统使用指南   |   其他语言使用指南 核心功能 该指标识别： - 控制点(POC)：交易量最高的价格水平 - 价值区域高/低点(VAH/VAL)：包含70%成交量的价格范围 - 成交量突破：异常高活跃度的价格水平 - 基于成交量集中度的支撑和阻力区域 分析模式 提供三种计算模式： 1. 交易时段模式：在日线(D1)柱边界内分析成交量 2. 固定范围模式：在用户指定的起止时间之间计算成交量 3. 可见范围模式：根据图表可见区域动态更新 时段模板 预配置的常用交易时段时间范围： - D1：全天分析(00:00-23:59 GMT) - 伦敦时段：08:00-16:30 GMT - 纽约时段：13:30-22:00 GMT -
Momentum Rider Trend Entry System
Ich Khiem Nguyen
指标
Momentum Rider Trend Entry System is a signal indicator for XAUUSD (Gold) and forex pairs. It only produces signals aligned with the prevailing trend — at pullbacks within that trend — and displays a complete trade plan on the chart: entry price, Stop-Loss, and four Take-Profit targets (TP1–TP4). How it works The indicator uses an HA Dual model combined with SMA to paint a trend cloud (green for up, red for down); you only trade in the direction of the cloud. Entry signals combine liquidity sw
Gold Thrust Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
指标
GOLD THRUST PRO — СATCH THE POWER THRUST ON GOLD （ capture 黄金强势单向突破） Gold Thrust Pro 能够精准捕捉黄金在趋势方向上爆发单向强力推力的瞬间 —— 这标志着买方（或卖方）已完全掌控局势，行情将势必延续。顺势交易高概率的延续行情，而不是盲目猜顶和猜底。 关于如何解读和设置的详细指南： CLICK 。本频道提供来自该指标系统的免费 XAUUSD/GOLD 信号。 CLICK 专为买家提供的专属配套工具如下 专为黄金打造 —— 但不限于黄金 针对 XAUUSD 进行了全风格优化： • 头寸/头寸交易（Scalping）：M5 • 日内交易（Daytrading）：M15–H1 • 波段交易（Swing）：H4–D1 在主流外汇货币对/交叉盘及股指（DE40、JP225、US tech...）上同样表现优异。 无重绘 —— 真实透明 信号仅在 K 线收盘（CLOSED）时打印，且绝不重绘。历史回测与实盘表现完全一致。 内置交易管理 • 基于市场结构的自动止损（Stop Loss）。 • 止盈（Take P
Gold Rebound Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
指标
逢回调買入。逢反彈賣出。在具備價值的位阶顺势加入趋势。 追价是大多数黄金交易员爆仓的原因。Gold Rebound Pro 恰恰相反——它耐心等待价格回调至高质量的结构位，然后在市场确认反弹的瞬间发出信号。你在聪明资金进入的地方进场：在有价值的地方顺势而为，而不是在过度延伸行情的顶部。 当上升趋势回调至上升支撑位且买家介入时，Gold Rebound Pro 会打印 BUY（买入）。当下降趋势反弹至下降阻力位且卖家重新加仓时，它会打印 SELL（卖出）。收盘时生成一个清晰的箭头，无需任何猜测。 关于如何解读和设置的详细指南： CLICK 。该频道提供来自指标系统的免费 XAUUSD/GOLD 信号。 CLICK 专为买家提供的随附工具如下 为什么交易员使用它 在有价值的位阶进场，而非在极端位置 信号在确认的结构区域进行纪律性的反弹时触发——这是专业交易员等待数小时的回调进场机会，现在由系统自动检测。 绝无未来函数（不漂移）。永远不会。 信号仅在收盘K线上打印，且绝不会被移动或删除。你在历史回测中看到的内容就是你实时实盘中获得的内容。 内置风险计划 每个信号都配有基于结构的自动止损（St
GOLD Convoy Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
指标
GOLD CONVOY PRO — 顺应黄金单向动能车队 Gold Convoy Pro 能够精准捕捉黄金向单一方向迈出 决定性 步伐 relief 的瞬间——此时买家（或卖家）真正掌控了局面，并推动价格展开一轮干净、连贯的单边行情。顺应已经启动的车队借势交易，而不是盲目猜测顶底或徒手接飞刀。 关于如何解读和设置的详细指南： CLICK 。该频道提供来自指标系统的免费 XAUUSD/GOLD 信号。 CLICK 专为买家提供的随附工具如下 专为黄金打造 — 但不局限于黄金 针对各种交易风格的 XAUUSD 进行了深度优化： • 头寸/超短线（Scalping）：M1, M5 • 日内交易（Daytrading）：M15–H1 • 波段交易（Swing）：H4–D1 同时在主要外汇货币对/交叉盘以及重要指数（DE40, JP225, US tech...）上运行良好。 绝无未来函数（不漂移） — 真实透明 信号仅在 收盘 K线 上打印，且绝不漂移。历史回测等同于实盘表现。 内置交易管理功能 • 基于市场结构的自动止损（Stop Loss）。 • 止盈（Take Profit）：4 个 R
Gold Block Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
指标
GOLD BLOCK PRO — 交易黄金聪明资金订单块 Gold Block Pro 能够精准捕捉黄金回归并 重新测试（RETEST） 订单块（ORDER BLOCK）的瞬间——即机构资金在强劲脉冲行情发动前进行布局的区域——然后顺着该脉冲的方向拒绝回调并反弹。 你在 具备价值（AT VALUE） 的地方顺势进场（在折价区买入， 在溢价区卖出）， 而不是盲目追价或凭空猜测顶底。 关于如何解读和设置的详细指南： CLICK 。 该频道提供来自指标系统的免费 XAUUSD/GOLD 信号。 CLICK 专为买家提供的随附工具如下 专为黄金打造 — 但不局限于黄金 针对各种交易风格的 XAUUSD 进行了深度优化： • 超短线（Scalping）：M5 • 日内交易（Daytrading）：M15–H1 • 波段交易（Swing）：H4–D1 同时在主要外汇货币对/交叉盘以及重要指数（DE40, JP225, US tech... ）上运行良好。 绝无未来函数（不漂移） — 真实透明 信号仅在 收盘 K线 上打印， 且绝不漂移。 历史回测等同于实盘表现。 内置交易管理功能 •
Gold Cloud Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
指标
GOLD CLOUD PRO — CATCH THE ICHIMOKU CLOUD BREAK ON GOLD  Gold Cloud Pro spots the moment Gold BREAKS clear of the Ichimoku cloud (Kumo) with same-direction momentum confirmation — price escapes the cloud and the trend is confirmed. Trade the trend continuation the instant the break is confirmed, instead of guessing tops and bottoms. Detailed guide on how to read and set it up:   CLICK .  The channel provides free XAUUSD/GOLD signals from the Indicator system.  CLICK Upon purchasing, please se
Gold Reflex Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
指标
GOLD REFLEX PRO — CATCH THE REJECTION, TRADE WITH THE TREND ON GOLD  Gold Reflex Pro spots the moment Gold pulls back to the dynamic value zone of a live trend, gets firmly REJECTED (one long wick stabs through and is pushed straight back), and closes back on the trend side. You enter WITH the trend at the pullback — buying the dip in an up-trend, selling the rally in a down-trend — instead of chasing price that has already run. Detailed guide on how to read and set it up:   CLICK .  The chann
Gold Trap Reversal Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
指标
GOLD TRAP REVERSAL PRO — CATCH THE FALSE-BREAKOUT TRAP ON GOLD  Gold Trap Reversal Pro spots the moment Gold throws a FALSE BREAKOUT — price pokes out to lure the crowd in the wrong direction, then snaps straight back and runs FOR REAL the other way. Instead of being trapped with the herd, you enter the instant the trap springs and stand on the side of the smart money. Detailed guide on how to read and set it up:   CLICK .   The channel provides free XAUUSD/GOLD signals from the Indicator syst
Gold Breakout Retest Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
指标
GOLD BREAKOUT RETEST PRO — TRADE THE BREAKOUT ONLY AFTER IT PROVES ITSELF  Gold Breakout Retest Pro never chases a breakout blindly. It waits for price to BREAK a key structure level, then patiently waits for price to come BACK and retest the exact level it just broke — and HOLD it — old resistance flipping to new support (or the reverse) — before entering in the breakout direction. That one extra confirmation step filters out a lot of false breakouts. Detailed guide on how to read and set it
Gold Imbalance Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
指标
GOLD IMBALANCE PRO — ENTER AT THE UNFILLED IMBALANCE ON GOLD  Gold Imbalance Pro hunts the IMBALANCES that big money leaves behind when price runs too fast — price zones that were skipped over and never traded back. Markets tend to return and fill these zones. When price comes back into one and REJECTS WITH THE TREND, the indicator signals an entry — you get in at a value zone, aligned with the larger flow instead of chasing price. Detailed guide on how to read and set it up:   CLICK .   The c
Gold Rejection Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
指标
GOLD REJECTION PRO — CATCH THE PRICE REJECTION AT HIGHS & LOWS ON GOLD  Gold Rejection Pro spots the moment Gold throws a decisive REJECTION — price lunges to a fresh high or low and gets thrown straight back within the same candle, leaving a long wick behind. That is the dominant side running out of steam while the other side seizes control. You enter the reversal right at the snap-back, standing with the side that just won. Detailed guide on how to read and set it up:   CLICK .  The channel
Gold Surge Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
指标
GOLD SURGE PRO — MOMENTUM SCALPING ON GOLD  Gold Surge Pro catches the moment Gold has JUST FLIPPED trend with confirmed momentum — no top-picking, no bottom-catching. When a fresh move ignites with room still to run (not overbought / not oversold), the indicator signals a with-trend entry. You stand with the wave that just started. Detailed guide on how to read and set it up:   CLICK .   The channel provides free XAUUSD/GOLD signals from the Indicator system.  CLICK Upon purchasing, please se
Gold Confluence Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
指标
GOLD CONFLUENCE PRO — 唯有万事俱备，方显制胜信号 Gold Confluence Pro 是一款专注于“A+ 级别交易机会”的引擎：它绝不盲目捕捉每一个信号。只有当三大核心要素同时指向同一方向时，它才会标记入场机会——即趋势（TREND）提供支撑、价格处于具备建仓价值的位置（LOCATION）、且动能（MOMENTUM）刚刚点燃完成确认。当这三者完美共振时，正是经验丰富的交易员甘愿苦等整日的顶尖行情。 关于如何解读和设置的详细指南： CLICK 。该频道提供来自指标系统的免费 XAUUSD/GOLD 信号： CLICK 专为买家提供的专属配套工具如下 独家首创：0-6 分共振汇聚评分 每一个信号都带有 0-6 分的“共振评分”：达成共识的指标要素越多，扫描面板上的单元格就越亮。您可以瞬间识别出哪一个交易赛道的技术形态最为饱满，并值得优先考虑。 专为黄金打造 — 多时间周期 针对 XAUUSD 进行了深度优化，扫描周期覆盖 M15 → H1 → H4 → D1。在主流外汇货币对及高流动性股指上同样表现出色。相比单一种类形态的系统，其信号频率更少——但每一个信
Gold Hook Trap Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
指标
Gold Hook Trap Pro 将市场自身的牛市陷阱和熊市陷阱转化为对抗大众的利器——并为您提供一个完整的、绝无未来函数的反弹交易计划。 黄金市场中一些最干净利落的反转都是从陷阱开始的。价格突破紧密的盘整区间，刚好足以触发突破盘整的跟风盘——然后迅速反向拉回并一路狂飙，让这些交易员深陷被套的错误方向。Gold Hook Trap Pro 专为精准捕捉这种“钩回”而生：它静待虚假突破的发生，确认价格果断收盘收回至盘整区间的另一侧，只有在此之后才会发出真正的行情信号。 关于如何解读和设置 management 的详细指南： CLICK 。该频道提供来自指标系统的免费 XAUUSD/GOLD 信号： CLICK 专为买家提供的专属配套工具如下 在陷阱触发 healing 的瞬间，指标就会为您绘制出完整的交易计划： 在已收盘的触发 K 线上显示买入/卖出 (Buy / Sell) 箭头——绝不在未收盘的 K 线上显示，随后绝不漂移或更改。 基于结构在保护性波段高低点设置的止损（通过 ATR 缓冲以过滤市场噪音扫损）。 四级 R 倍数止盈阶梯（TP1 → TP4），用于分批减仓。 实时
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