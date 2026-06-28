GOLD IMBALANCE PRO — ENTER AT THE UNFILLED IMBALANCE ON GOLD





Gold Imbalance Pro hunts the IMBALANCES that big money leaves behind when price runs too fast — price zones that were skipped over and never traded back. Markets tend to return and fill these zones. When price comes back into one and REJECTS WITH THE TREND, the indicator signals an entry — you get in at a value zone, aligned with the larger flow instead of chasing price. Detailed guide on how to read and set it up: CLICK. The channel provides free XAUUSD/GOLD signals from the Indicator system. CLICK Upon purchasing, please send me a direct message with your preferred trading pair. I will provide a deep-dive analysis tailored to that pair, along with a comprehensive guide on how to install and utilize the product and its associated systems.

▶ WITH-TREND ONLY

A built-in trend filter takes signals only in the direction of the dominant flow — skipping risky counter-trend pullbacks.





▶ BUILT FOR GOLD — NOT LIMITED TO IT

Optimized for XAUUSD: • Daytrading: H1 • Swing: H4–D1 • Also scans M15. Runs well on Forex majors and liquid Indices. (Imbalance zones read best from H1 upward.)





▶ NO REPAINT — TRANSPARENT

Signals print only on CLOSED bars and never repaint. Backtest equals live.





▶ TRADE MANAGEMENT BUILT IN

• Automatic Stop Loss just beyond the imbalance zone.

• Take Profit: 4 R-multiple targets (partial scaling).

• On-chart Win-rate table suggesting the optimal TP (marked ★).

• Signal credibility grade: High / Medium / Low.





▶ MULTI-TIMEFRAME / MULTI-SYMBOL RADAR

The MTF scan board shows signals + win-rates across many symbols & timeframes at once — favour setups that line up across several timeframes.





Free companion tools Part of the same ecosystem and published as separate free products on MQL5 — each comes with a detailed A–Z guide (DOCX + PDF) and a direct download inside its own post. Just grab the file, copy the EA into your MT5 folder, and load the preset — no need to contact me. 1) Signal Trader AUTO — auto-executes trades from the indicator's signals The "execution arm" of the system. It reads the signals your indicator publishes for the exact symbol/timeframe and turns them into real orders — fully automatic (AUTO) or one-click (MANUAL). %-risk lot sizing (Fixed / Risk % / Risk money) with a margin guard and a total-risk ceiling

Market / Pending / Hybrid entry, partial close, break-even, and a live on-chart control panel

Both / Buy only / Sell only; entry / SL / all TP taken straight from the signal

→ Full step-by-step guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Trader AUTO — Free EA (Traders' Blogs) 2) Signal Telegram Relay — pushes every signal to your Telegram A read-only EA (it never trades). It listens to your indicator across all symbols/timeframes and sends a tidy message — direction, Entry, SL, all TP levels with R:R, and the recommended TP — straight to your phone so you can monitor remotely. One EA covers every symbol/timeframe; auto-links by Signal ID

Freshness window, heartbeat gate, anti-spam seed, and Telegram rate-limit backoff

→ Full setup guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Telegram Relay — Free EA (Traders' Blogs)





⚠ HONEST NOTE

This is a with-TREND system built on imbalance zones — it works best in trending, liquid markets (H1 and up), and underperforms in flat, choppy ranges where imbalances get filled back and forth. Always manage your own risk & lot size.



