GOLD SURGE PRO — MOMENTUM SCALPING ON GOLD





Gold Surge Pro catches the moment Gold has JUST FLIPPED trend with confirmed momentum — no top-picking, no bottom-catching. When a fresh move ignites with room still to run (not overbought / not oversold), the indicator signals a with-trend entry. You stand with the wave that just started.

Detailed guide on how to read and set it up: CLICK. The channel provides free XAUUSD/GOLD signals from the Indicator system. CLICK Upon purchasing, please send me a direct message with your preferred trading pair. I will provide a deep-dive analysis tailored to that pair, along with a comprehensive guide on how to install and utilize the product and its associated systems.

▶ BUILT FOR GOLD — M5

Designed for XAUUSD on M5 (scalping). Turn on the multi-timeframe scan for

context. Use a low-spread (raw/ECN) account — high spread eats a gold scalper's

edge. Recommended: XAUUSD (Gold). Timeframes: M30,D1





▶ NO REPAINT — TRANSPARENT

Signals print only on CLOSED bars and never repaint. Backtest equals live.





▶ TRADE MANAGEMENT BUILT IN

• Automatic ATR-based Stop Loss (gold is volatile — it needs room to breathe).

• Take Profit: 4 R-multiple targets (partial scaling).

• On-chart Win-rate table suggesting the optimal TP (marked ★).

• Signal credibility grade: High / Medium / Low.





Free companion tools Part of the same ecosystem and published as separate free products on MQL5 — each comes with a detailed A–Z guide (DOCX + PDF) and a direct download inside its own post. Just grab the file, copy the EA into your MT5 folder, and load the preset — no need to contact me. 1) Signal Trader AUTO — auto-executes trades from the indicator's signals The "execution arm" of the system. It reads the signals your indicator publishes for the exact symbol/timeframe and turns them into real orders — fully automatic (AUTO) or one-click (MANUAL). %-risk lot sizing (Fixed / Risk % / Risk money) with a margin guard and a total-risk ceiling

Market / Pending / Hybrid entry, partial close, break-even, and a live on-chart control panel

Both / Buy only / Sell only; entry / SL / all TP taken straight from the signal

→ Full step-by-step guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Trader AUTO — Free EA (Traders' Blogs) 2) Signal Telegram Relay — pushes every signal to your Telegram A read-only EA (it never trades). It listens to your indicator across all symbols/timeframes and sends a tidy message — direction, Entry, SL, all TP levels with R:R, and the recommended TP — straight to your phone so you can monitor remotely. One EA covers every symbol/timeframe; auto-links by Signal ID

Freshness window, heartbeat gate, anti-spam seed, and Telegram rate-limit backoff

→ Full setup guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Telegram Relay — Free EA (Traders' Blogs)







⚠ HONEST NOTE

This is a MOMENTUM system — moderate signal frequency; quality depends on spread and execution, and it underperforms in flat, choppy ranges (the EMAs cross back and forth). The Recovery EA uses linear lot escalation to recover losses

GRADUALLY: it is a martingale variant and STILL CARRIES RISK — a losing streak stays underwater until a winner; always set the step cap and chain-loss limit, and test "Every tick" + demo for 4+ weeks before going live. Always manage your own risk & lot size.



