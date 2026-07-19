HMA Trend EA

HMA Grid Trend EA

A trend-following Expert Advisor built around the Hull Moving Average, combined with an intelligent position-scaling engine and a full live performance dashboard — all directly on your chart.

How it decides direction

The EA reads market trend using Hull Moving Averages and offers three independent ways to define a valid signal:

A single smoothed trend filter

A dual-speed trend confirmation (a faster read aligning with a slower one)

A higher-timeframe / lower-timeframe agreement mode, so you can require the bigger picture and the immediate picture to point the same way before anything is risked

Only the mode(s) you enable are active, and each can be tuned to your own preferred sensitivity.

Flexible entry style

Choose how the EA behaves when a new signal appears:

Aggressive — acts on qualifying signals as they occur

— acts on qualifying signals as they occur Conservative — stays focused on one position at a time before considering the next opportunity

Smart position management

Instead of a single fixed trade, the EA manages positions as a basket with configurable scaling behavior, letting you choose between a distance-based approach or a price-action-based approach for how the basket grows — each with adjustable sizing and a hard cap you control.

Dynamic profit and protection targets

Take-profit and stop-loss levels are not static — they automatically recalculate as the basket evolves, and are plotted live on the chart so you always see exactly where the EA is aiming and where your protection sits. Choose from multiple stop-loss modes to match your own risk tolerance, or disable protection entirely if you prefer to manage it manually.

See everything at a glance

On-chart markers for every entry and exit, with realized profit shown right on the chart as trades close

A live on-chart dashboard summarizing your active configuration, current trend readings, and running profit/loss broken down by day, week, month, and year

One-click pause/resume and close-all controls

Built for control

Every important behavior is exposed as a setting — signal sensitivity, position sizing, scaling rules, profit targets, protection rules, and visuals are all yours to configure. Nothing is hardcoded.

Works on any symbol and any timeframe supported by MetaTrader 5.