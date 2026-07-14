XAU Momentum Sniper



XAUUSD MOMENTUM SNIPER AI

MMD Precision Sniper - Know exactly which pip the trend runs out of gas.



XAUUSD Momentum Sniper AI is a revolutionary trading robot built on the elite "Momentum Mass Decay (MMD)" theory. Retail traders constantly get burned because they try to guess resistance and support lines. The reality is: Gold doesn't stop because it hits an imaginary line; it stops because it RUNS OUT OF FUEL.



This AI converts Tick Volume into a measurement of "Fuel" and compares it against the pip distance (ATR) to calculate a real-time Burn Rate. The exact moment the Burn Rate drops below the exhaustion threshold, the AI knows the trend is completely out of gas. It then acts as a precision sniper, executing a reversal trade at the exact top or bottom of the wick!



=== WHY XAUUSD MOMENTUM SNIPER AI? ===

1. MOMENTUM MASS DECAY: Stops you from catching falling knives. It only enters when the math proves the trend's fuel is completely empty.

2. GHOST PROTOCOL V4: Institutional-grade SL/TP hiding. Broker stop-hunting algorithms cannot see your targets.

3. NO GRID / NO MARTINGALE: Each shot is a highly calculated sniper strike protected by stringent risk protocols.

4. TITAN RISK MANAGER: Automatically calculates the safest lot size based on equity, hard-capped at 5.0 lots to protect against volume limits.

5. AEGIS SHIELD: Hard daily drawdown limiter. If losses exceed your specific threshold, trading is halted for the rest of the day to protect your capital.

6. TITAN HUD DASHBOARD: Beautiful, real-time left-aligned on-chart display showing Account, Balance, Equity, Spread, Aegis Status, Daily DD, and Active Logic.



=== HOW IT WORKS ===

Step 1: The AI constantly monitors the ATR (Average True Range) to measure how far the price has traveled.

Step 2: It calculates the "Fuel Burn Rate" by dividing current Tick Volume by the ATR distance.

Step 3: If price pushes hard in one direction but the Burn Rate suddenly drops massively (Fuel Exhaustion), the AI arms its sniper.

Step 4: The AI instantly executes a precision Reversal order to ride the immediate bounce.

Step 5: Ghost Protocol secures the profit invisibly while Aegis Shield protects the downside.



=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===



[SETUP 1] AGGRESSIVE STRIKE (High Yield)

Maximum growth for experienced traders seeking rapid profit accumulation.

- Target:- Rapid compounding and scaling.

- Fuel Exhaustion:- 40% threshold (Fires faster on slight momentum decay).

- Aegis Shield:- 10.0% Daily DD



[SETUP 2] BALANCED CORE (Recommended)

The absolute sweet spot between massive profit generation and rock-solid safety.

- Target:- Steady, consistent daily growth.

- Fuel Exhaustion:- 30% threshold.

- Aegis Shield:- 5.0% Daily DD



[SETUP 3] CONSERVATIVE SHIELD (Safe Mode / Prop Firms)

Engineered for Prop Firms (FTMO, MFF) or massive capital accounts requiring absolute safety.

- Target:- Passing challenges and preserving huge capital.

- Fuel Exhaustion:- 15% threshold (Only fires on absolute fuel starvation).

- Aegis Shield:- Ultra-strict 3.0% Daily DD



[SETUP 4] MICRO 100$ (Small Capital / Cent Accounts)

Tuned specifically for standard accounts starting at just $100, or Cent accounts.

- Target:- Growing small accounts safely.

- Fuel Exhaustion:- 30% threshold.

- Aegis Shield:- Wide 25.0% Daily DD (approx $25 on a $100 account).



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=== INSTALLATION & SETUP ===

1. Open a XAUUSD chart on the M5 or M15 timeframe in MetaTrader 5.

2. Drag and drop XAUUSD Momentum Sniper AI onto the chart.

3. In the Inputs tab, select your preferred God-Tier preset from the dropdown menu.

4. Enable "Allow Algo Trading" in the toolbar.

5. Leave the terminal running 24/5 on a low-latency VPS for best results.