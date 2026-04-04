Lock30x XAUUSD

LOCK30X XAU AI EA v2.80 is an automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built for Gold trading on the M5 timeframe.





Version 2.80 is the updated release from the v2.71 engine. It keeps the original LOCK30X pending-order concept, visual dashboard, chart colouring, local market-quality score, daily loss protection, drawdown brakes and H1 expansion framework, but now includes the V7 More Trades profile built directly into the EA default settings.





No external setfile is required.





The EA is ready to test from its default inputs after installation. Customers may still adjust the inputs manually, but the intended first-run profile is already included inside the robot.









Main Idea





LOCK30X does not chase every tick. It waits for completed M5 candles, checks the market conditions, then places pending orders only when the setup passes the built-in filters.





The v2.80 default profile is designed for users who want more activity than the older low-frequency Smooth Scaling style, while still using trading-hour filters, market-health checks and account protection rules.





The EA can place buy and sell setups, use automatic lot scaling, reduce risk during drawdown, monitor the daily loss guard, and display the current trading state directly on the chart.









Built-In V7 More Trades Profile





The V7 profile is now built into the EA defaults. It focuses the M5 core engine into selected server-time windows instead of leaving the EA open through every quiet or weaker period.





Default M5 core windows:





Buy windows: 07-08, 11-12 and 14-15

Sell windows: 15-16 and 17-18





These are server-time windows. Your broker's server time may differ from your local time, so always check the Strategy Tester and chart dashboard on your own broker.





The EA also includes a recent-market guard, H1 Expansion and Hybrid Profit Boost. These extra layers are designed to add selected opportunities only when their own filters allow them.









Core Features





Completed M5 candle logic

Pending-order entries

Buy and sell setup support

Built-in V7 More Trades default profile

Directional hour filters

Local AI-style market-quality score

Automatic account-based lot scaling

Equity-based scaling support

Drawdown brake

Recovery-mode lot reduction

Daily loss guard

Spread and market-health checks

H1 Expansion engine

Hybrid Profit Boost layer

Dashboard with live account and EA status

Premium chart colours and trade markers

No external API, cloud service, subscription or outside software required









Local AI-Style Market Score





LOCK30X includes a local AI-style score calculated inside MetaTrader 5. This is not a cloud AI service and does not connect to any external website.





The score is calculated from internal market and account conditions such as candle range, candle body strength, close position, spread, drawdown, daily profit cushion and recent trade behaviour.





The dashboard can show whether the EA is waiting, blocked, preparing a setup, or passing the local quality checks.









Recommended Setup





Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSD.a, XAUUSDm or your broker's Gold symbol

Timeframe: M5

Profile: V7 More Trades built into the default EA inputs





Recommended first test:





1. Open MetaTrader 5.

2. Open a Gold chart such as XAUUSD or your broker's Gold symbol.

3. Set the chart timeframe to M5.

4. Drag LOCK30X XAU AI EA v2.80 onto the chart.

5. Allow Algo Trading in the EA settings.

6. Turn on the main Algo Trading button in MetaTrader 5.

7. Check the dashboard for symbol, timeframe, spread, lot size, daily guard and waiting reason.

8. Run a Strategy Tester backtest using your own broker data before live use.









How To Change Settings





Open the EA Inputs tab before attaching the EA, or right-click the chart, choose Expert List, select LOCK30X XAU AI EA, then open Properties.





Important input areas:





Original LOCK30X Inputs

These control the basic pending-order behaviour, candle threshold, offset, expiry, stop loss and trailing stop logic.





Auto Lot And Capital Detection

These control account-based lot scaling. If automatic lot scaling is enabled, the EA calculates lot size from account equity, reference balance, step size, margin cap and maximum-lot limits.





EA 11 Adaptive Risk Controls

These settings reduce lot size during drawdown and recovery periods. They are designed to slow the EA down when the account is under pressure.





Daily Loss Protection

This controls the daily loss guard. It can monitor equity or balance, delete pending orders and close positions when the daily cutoff is reached, depending on the selected settings.





Hybrid Profit Boost

This is an additional selective trade layer. It should be adjusted carefully because it can increase both activity and risk.





Local AI Regime Filter

These settings control the internal quality score used by the EA. Raising the required score can reduce trades. Lowering it can increase trades but may also increase risk.





H1 Expansion Engine

This is a separate opportunity layer using H1 conditions. It can add larger continuation-style setups when enabled by its filters.





Direction Test Filters

These allow buy or sell setups to be enabled or disabled.





Setup Hour Test Filters

These control the trading windows. Changing these can strongly change the number of trades, drawdown profile and overall behaviour.





Stale Trade Exit Safety

These settings control optional maximum-hold and forced-exit behaviour.









Lot Size Notes





The displayed live lot size can be different from the base lot input because the EA may adjust it using:





Broker minimum lot size

Broker lot step

Free margin

Equity scaling

Drawdown brake

Recovery mode

Margin usage cap

Maximum-lot protection





Always check the calculated lot size on the dashboard before allowing live trading.









Before Live Use





Backtest on your own broker first. Different brokers can have different Gold symbols, spreads, commissions, contract sizes, stop levels, freeze levels, leverage and historical data quality.





Before running live, confirm:





Correct Gold symbol

M5 timeframe

Algo Trading enabled

EA trading allowed

Broker server time

Spread and commission

Free margin

Dashboard lot size

Daily loss guard settings

Maximum lot settings

Open trades and pending orders









Risk Notice





V7 More Trades is a higher-activity profile. Higher activity can create more opportunities, but it can also create deeper drawdowns, faster losing periods and higher margin pressure than a lower-frequency setup.





Trading Forex, CFDs and Gold involves substantial risk. LOCK30X XAU AI EA does not guarantee profit and does not prevent losses. Past performance, backtests and historical reports do not guarantee future results.