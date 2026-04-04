Lock30x XAUUSD

5

LOCK30X XAU AI EA v2.80 is an automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built for Gold trading on the M5 timeframe.


Version 2.80 is the updated release from the v2.71 engine. It keeps the original LOCK30X pending-order concept, visual dashboard, chart colouring, local market-quality score, daily loss protection, drawdown brakes and H1 expansion framework, but now includes the V7 More Trades profile built directly into the EA default settings.


No external setfile is required.


The EA is ready to test from its default inputs after installation. Customers may still adjust the inputs manually, but the intended first-run profile is already included inside the robot.



Main Idea


LOCK30X does not chase every tick. It waits for completed M5 candles, checks the market conditions, then places pending orders only when the setup passes the built-in filters.


The v2.80 default profile is designed for users who want more activity than the older low-frequency Smooth Scaling style, while still using trading-hour filters, market-health checks and account protection rules.


The EA can place buy and sell setups, use automatic lot scaling, reduce risk during drawdown, monitor the daily loss guard, and display the current trading state directly on the chart.



Built-In V7 More Trades Profile


The V7 profile is now built into the EA defaults. It focuses the M5 core engine into selected server-time windows instead of leaving the EA open through every quiet or weaker period.


Default M5 core windows:


Buy windows: 07-08, 11-12 and 14-15

Sell windows: 15-16 and 17-18


These are server-time windows. Your broker's server time may differ from your local time, so always check the Strategy Tester and chart dashboard on your own broker.


The EA also includes a recent-market guard, H1 Expansion and Hybrid Profit Boost. These extra layers are designed to add selected opportunities only when their own filters allow them.



Core Features


Completed M5 candle logic

Pending-order entries

Buy and sell setup support

Built-in V7 More Trades default profile

Directional hour filters

Local AI-style market-quality score

Automatic account-based lot scaling

Equity-based scaling support

Drawdown brake

Recovery-mode lot reduction

Daily loss guard

Spread and market-health checks

H1 Expansion engine

Hybrid Profit Boost layer

Dashboard with live account and EA status

Premium chart colours and trade markers

No external API, cloud service, subscription or outside software required



Local AI-Style Market Score


LOCK30X includes a local AI-style score calculated inside MetaTrader 5. This is not a cloud AI service and does not connect to any external website.


The score is calculated from internal market and account conditions such as candle range, candle body strength, close position, spread, drawdown, daily profit cushion and recent trade behaviour.


The dashboard can show whether the EA is waiting, blocked, preparing a setup, or passing the local quality checks.



Recommended Setup


Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSD.a, XAUUSDm or your broker's Gold symbol

Timeframe: M5

Profile: V7 More Trades built into the default EA inputs


Recommended first test:


1. Open MetaTrader 5.

2. Open a Gold chart such as XAUUSD or your broker's Gold symbol.

3. Set the chart timeframe to M5.

4. Drag LOCK30X XAU AI EA v2.80 onto the chart.

5. Allow Algo Trading in the EA settings.

6. Turn on the main Algo Trading button in MetaTrader 5.

7. Check the dashboard for symbol, timeframe, spread, lot size, daily guard and waiting reason.

8. Run a Strategy Tester backtest using your own broker data before live use.



How To Change Settings


Open the EA Inputs tab before attaching the EA, or right-click the chart, choose Expert List, select LOCK30X XAU AI EA, then open Properties.


Important input areas:


Original LOCK30X Inputs

These control the basic pending-order behaviour, candle threshold, offset, expiry, stop loss and trailing stop logic.


Auto Lot And Capital Detection

These control account-based lot scaling. If automatic lot scaling is enabled, the EA calculates lot size from account equity, reference balance, step size, margin cap and maximum-lot limits.


EA 11 Adaptive Risk Controls

These settings reduce lot size during drawdown and recovery periods. They are designed to slow the EA down when the account is under pressure.


Daily Loss Protection

This controls the daily loss guard. It can monitor equity or balance, delete pending orders and close positions when the daily cutoff is reached, depending on the selected settings.


Hybrid Profit Boost

This is an additional selective trade layer. It should be adjusted carefully because it can increase both activity and risk.


Local AI Regime Filter

These settings control the internal quality score used by the EA. Raising the required score can reduce trades. Lowering it can increase trades but may also increase risk.


H1 Expansion Engine

This is a separate opportunity layer using H1 conditions. It can add larger continuation-style setups when enabled by its filters.


Direction Test Filters

These allow buy or sell setups to be enabled or disabled.


Setup Hour Test Filters

These control the trading windows. Changing these can strongly change the number of trades, drawdown profile and overall behaviour.


Stale Trade Exit Safety

These settings control optional maximum-hold and forced-exit behaviour.



Lot Size Notes


The displayed live lot size can be different from the base lot input because the EA may adjust it using:


Broker minimum lot size

Broker lot step

Free margin

Equity scaling

Drawdown brake

Recovery mode

Margin usage cap

Maximum-lot protection


Always check the calculated lot size on the dashboard before allowing live trading.



Before Live Use


Backtest on your own broker first. Different brokers can have different Gold symbols, spreads, commissions, contract sizes, stop levels, freeze levels, leverage and historical data quality.


Before running live, confirm:


Correct Gold symbol

M5 timeframe

Algo Trading enabled

EA trading allowed

Broker server time

Spread and commission

Free margin

Dashboard lot size

Daily loss guard settings

Maximum lot settings

Open trades and pending orders



Risk Notice


V7 More Trades is a higher-activity profile. Higher activity can create more opportunities, but it can also create deeper drawdowns, faster losing periods and higher margin pressure than a lower-frequency setup.


Trading Forex, CFDs and Gold involves substantial risk. LOCK30X XAU AI EA does not guarantee profit and does not prevent losses. Past performance, backtests and historical reports do not guarantee future results.

Support

If you need assistance with installation or settings, please contact ExpertCodeFX through the product Comments tab or the MQL5 messaging system.

When requesting technical support, please include your broker, Gold symbol, account leverage, MetaTrader 5 build, chart timeframe, relevant input settings, and any messages shown in the Experts or Journal tabs. Never share passwords or trading-account login details.


Отзывы 1
Darence25
339
Darence25 2026.04.21 08:21 
 

Good Robot

Рекомендуем также
Xau Zenith Grid Protocol
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAU ZENITH GRID PROTOCOL  Institutional Averaging Engine & Basket Recovery Protocol Xau Zenith Grid Protocol  represents the pinnacle of institutional-grade automated trading software. Fusing the concept of dynamic grid-based averaging- (inspired by AnE Gold Grid) with our proprietary Basket Take-Profit Engine- and Aegis Drawdown Armor, this robot is built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).  By tracking extreme overbought and oversold market conditions on the M15 timeframe, the EA scales into th
TrendPilot MT5 EA
Allan Mabele
Эксперты
TrendPilot MT5 – H1/M15 Alignment Scalping Engine TrendPilot MT5 is a trend-following scalping Expert Advisor built around one simple principle: Trade only when the higher timeframe trend and lower timeframe momentum agree. The EA continuously analyzes the H1 market direction and waits for confirmation from the M15 timeframe before entering the market. If both timeframes are aligned, TrendPilot executes trades in the direction of the trend. If alignment is lost, the EA stays flat and patiently
GOLD CatBoost Clusters Gen2
Roman Poshtar
Эксперты
Советник  GOLD CatBoost Clusters Gen2  работает на алгоритме Сatboost с применением методов кластеризации. В модель CatBoost передаётся набор признаков, сформированных на основе цены и скользящих средних (MA). В него входят расстояния между ценой и MA для разных периодов, а также между самими MA, что позволяет оценить отклонение и силу тренда. Признаки нормализуются — делением на цену или MA — чтобы избавиться от зависимости от масштаба. Дополнительно используются статистики по скользящему окну
Himiko Neural Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
HIMIKO NEURAL MATRIX  The Ultimate Multi-Asset Neural Grid Engine Himiko Neural Matrix  is a top-tier, institutional-grade Expert Advisor that revolutionizes Grid Trading. Named after the ancient Japanese Shaman Queen, Himiko, this EA uses a simulated Artificial Neural Network (ANN) Perceptron algorithm to "forecast" market momentum before deploying its grid matrix.  Unlike basic grid bots that open trades blindly and blow accounts, Himiko requires the market to pass a strict Neural Threshold
Gladiator Gold Pro
Mohammed Nentoussi
Эксперты
Gladiator Gold Pro — Профессиональная система алгоритмической торговли золотом На современных финансовых рынках золото (XAU/USD) остается одним из самых волатильных и капиталоемких торговых инструментов. Gladiator Gold Pro был разработан исключительно для профессиональных трейдеров, работающих с золотом, которым необходима дисциплинированная алгоритмическая торговля, основанная на анализе импульса, движения капитала и строгом управлении рисками. В отличие от Grid-систем, стратегий Martingale и
Izanami Triple Core
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
IZANAMI TRIPLE-CORE  The Ultimate 3-Strategy Diversified Gold Engine Izanami Triple-Core  is an elite, institutional-grade Expert Advisor built to dominate XAUUSD. Named after the mythical Japanese Goddess of Creation and Death, Izanami commands three distinct magical blades (Strategies) simultaneously to ensure maximum diversification and market exposure. Instead of relying on a single entry logic that might fail in changing market conditions, Izanami runs a Triple-Core Engine. It does NOT u
Gold Ambush
Dilwyn Tng
Эксперты
Золотая засада (Gold Ambush) Золотая засада (Gold Ambush) — скальпинговый (scalping) советник (EA) для золота, который подстраивается под ваш стиль. Запускайте его с высоким кредитным плечом (leverage) для агрессивного дневного скальпинга (scalping) или на более крупном счёте с низким кредитным плечом (leverage) как консервативную долгосрочную систему с совместимыми брокерами. Один и тот же движок — риск и стиль торговли выбираете вы. Никакого мартингейла (martingale). Никакой сетки (grid). Ни
TrendCore Adaptives FX5
Sabina Fik
Эксперты
TrendCore Adaptive FX — интеллектуальный торговый робот для уверенной торговли на рынке Forex TrendCore Adaptive FX   — это продвинутый алгоритмический торговый советник (эксперт), разработанный для стабильной автоматической торговли на валютном рынке. Он сочетает в себе адаптивные методы анализа тренда, гибкое управление капиталом и надежную защиту капитала. Подходит для использования на большинстве валютных пар, включая мажоры с низким спредом. Советник ориентирован на трейдеров, которые ценят
Ea Scalping V4
Erick Satria Al Gama
Эксперты
Deskripsi dan Sorotan Kinerja EA Hasil backtest Strategy Tester menunjukkan kinerja EA yang luar biasa. Kekuatan utamanya terletak pada pertumbuhan modal eksponensial yang dipadukan dengan manajemen risiko yang sangat ketat . Berikut adalah rincian keunggulan utama EA berdasarkan metrik backtest: 1. Pertumbuhan Modal Eksponensial Setoran Awal: $100,00 Total Laba Bersih: $18.085,53 Persentase Keuntungan: 18.085% (Saldo rekening meningkat dari $100 menjadi $18.185,53). Laba Kotor vs Rugi: Laba Ko
Sonic
Jalaluddin Raheemi
Эксперты
only 3 copies will be sold at the current price and then the price will increase to $399. Sonic EA is the result of studying and testing our best trading strategies and combining them with Artificial Intelligence technology. This EA is a perfect combination of quality, technology, intelligence, safety, and experience. This is just the start of this project, Every week our team works hard to improve this trading algorithm and add the best features to it.   Monitoring : Sonic MT5 1 Signal new
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Эксперты
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Описание продукта Обзор VIX Momentum Pro — это сложная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для синтетических индексов VIX75. Алгоритм использует продвинутый многотаймфреймовый анализ в сочетании с собственными методами обнаружения моментума для выявления высоковероятных торговых возможностей на рынке синтетической волатильности. Торговая стратегия Торговый советник работает на основе комплексного подхода, основанного на моментуме, который анализир
Synthesis X Neural EA
Thanaporn Sungthong
Эксперты
Forget Everything You Know About Trading Robots. Introducing Synthesis X Neural EA , the world's first Hybrid Intelligence Trading System . We have moved beyond the limitations of simple, indicator-based EAs to create a sophisticated, two-part artificial intelligence designed for one purpose: to generate stable, consistent portfolio growth with unparalleled risk management. Synthesis X is not merely an algorithm; it is a complete trading architecture. It combines the immense analytical power of
Regression Analysis Candles EA
Preecha Chanthakan
Эксперты
Regression analysis Candles EA used regress equation degree 5 and equation line from two lower points and two high points draw two straight lines. It make four trends to compare for determine buy/sell orders. we put pending order buy limit/buy stop or sell limit/sell stop when has order. we has limit order least than 99 orders. we close all orders has ten cases it chooses to variable market we has C.V. parameter and we have many functions used in system. we divide our system to four modules. The
Financial Control
Vitalii Zakharuk
Эксперты
Экспертная система F inancial Control проходит всю историю и все валютные пары с одной-единственной настройкой. Бот работает на типах счетов как Netting так и Hedging. Советник можно запускать на любом часовом периоде, любой валютной паре и на сервере любого брокера.Рекомендуется работать на ликвидных форекс-парах, при низком спрэде и использовать VPS.  Financial Control - это высокочастотная торговля.  Вы можете начать использовать его со 100 $ и лотом 0.01.  Если на счете есть комиссия, ее н
Seventh Heaven Multi Market Grid Trader
Loic Michel Ney
Эксперты
Обзор Seventh Heaven Multi Market Grid Trader — советник с каскадом слотов и якорной сеткой для хеджинговых счетов MetaTrader 5. Создан на золоте и расширен на проверенные валютные пары; один продукт покрывает одиннадцать рынков: XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAUGBP, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, EURCAD, AUDCAD и EURCHF. Запустите на любом из этих графиков — торгуется символ графика с пресетами его рынка. Логика торговли Пустой слот берёт текущую цену как якорь; позиции открываются в шаге сетки от н
Gold Breakout Quant X MT5
Rabi Oudani
Эксперты
Gold Breakout Quant-X  Professional Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Gold Breakout Quant X   is a precision‑engineered trading robot designed exclusively for   XAUUSD (Gold)   . It captures confirmed breakout movements using structured range detection, ATR‑based volatility validation, and strict risk management rules. The system was developed and refined through extended real‑market testing. It follows a transparent, rule‑based methodology and   does not use   dangerous recovery techniques su
Sidus EA
Elizabeth Mwende Murithi
Эксперты
SIDUS EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built around the classic SIDUS trading method , combining four moving averages to identify high-probability trend entries with precision. Designed for traders who want a robust, rules-based system with professional-grade risk management built in from the ground up. How It Works The EA uses two Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 18 and EMA 28) to define the trend "cloud," and two Weighted Moving Averages (WMA 5 and WMA 8) as fast signal lines. Entries ar
Ilon Clustering
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Ilon Clustering - это усовершенствованный робот Ilon Classic , нужно читать описание к боту Ilon Classic и все утверждения будут справедливыми и для данного эксперта. В данном описании предоставляются общие положения и отличия от предыдущей разработки. Общие положения. Основная цель бота сохранить ваш депозит! Для работы бота рекомендуется депозит 10000$ и работа будет вестись с просадками не более нескольких процентов. При работе в будущее он может расти в несколько раз и составлять несколько
Band Trending
Wong Jun Hui
Эксперты
Brand Trend System Brand Trend System is a clean, transparent trend-following EA based on the Bollinger Band breakout methodology How it works Entry: When the closing price breaks above the upper Bollinger Band, the EA opens a long position. When it breaks below the lower band, it opens a short. The standard-deviation-based channel naturally adapts to each instrument’s volatility — no per-symbol tuning required.  Exit: “Let the trend run, Exit at the mean” approach was chosen because it consi
Trend Surfer for USDJPY
Takuma 髙Kyo-
Эксперты
Вот результаты форвард-теста. (MT4 ver.) USDJPY Trend Surfer – это инновационный торговый инструмент, разработанный как следящий за трендом советник (EA). Этот советник точно захватывает тренд USDJPY, комбинируя несколько скользящих средних (SMA), индекс относительной силы (RSI) и стандартное отклонение (StdDev). Используя несколько SMA, он анализирует тренды на разных периодах одновременно, и сочетая индикаторы, такие как RSI и StdDev, он обнаруживает перегретость рынка и состояния перекупленн
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
Эксперты
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
Nasdaq Algo for Prop Firm
Koo Hotbeom
Эксперты
VOLQUIS NASDAQ PROP FIRM EDITION NASDAQ 100 (M15) Algorithmic Trading System Institutional-Grade Systematic Trading Architecture Built on Proven Performance VOLQUIS is continuously validated through live forward testing. Early adopters receive the lowest available price, while pricing will increase as the verified track record grows. Verified Live Performance 1. Official Myfxbook verified live demo track record available. The official live performance link is available in my MQL5 profile. Perf
Hft Instan
kristian siswantoro
Эксперты
High-Frequency Trading with Fixed Lot or Lot Base Equity High-Frequency Trading  with Fixed Lot Fast, Consistent, and Controlled High-frequency trading (HFT) has long been associated with institutional traders and complex algorithms. However, with modern Expert Advisors, retail traders can now access HFT strategies using a **fixed lot size** — and the results are surprisingly effective. Why Fixed Lot? Unlike aggressive martingale systems that increase risk after losses,  fixed lot trading
Quantum bot
Samuel Bedin
Эксперты
quantum bot designed for forex trading. test on eur/usd gives good returns. based on several indicators include risk management. best timeframes 1h; 4h. this bot was backtesting for the past year and gives 2000% return profit. no hidden lost trades in code. settings are customizables to give you better experience of trading. contact me for more details or installation guide
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
Эксперты
AI Nodiurnal EA - это передовой Форекс-робот, который использует передовую технологию машинного обучения для оптимизации стратегий торговли и повышения эффективности на динамичном валютном рынке. Термин "Nodiurnal" отражает его способность адаптироваться и работать не только в традиционные дневные часы торговли, но и в нестандартные периоды, обеспечивая непрерывный и адаптивный подход к торговле на валютном рынке. Настройки: Настройки по умолчанию для валютной пары: EURUSD H1. Специальные настро
Apex Trend Engine
Thiago Balonyi Candal Da Rosa
Эксперты
Apex Trend Engine is a professional Expert Advisor built to trade market structure and directional momentum with a disciplined risk framework. Unlike conventional systems that rely on lagging indicators or risky recovery methods, Apex Trend Engine focuses on identifying high-probability trend conditions and executing trades with precision and control. The system uses a combination of structural price analysis, volatility filtering, and trend validation to avoid low-quality market conditions. Tra
Modern bot
Nadiya Mirosh
Эксперты
Торговый советник Форекс Modern bot — это автоматическая скальпинг система, открывающия и закрывающия сделки по специальному алгоритму анализа тиков запрограмированном в коде без участия человека. Эго главная задача — мгновенно совершить сделку там, где человек теряет время на анализ и принятие решения. Также он автоматизируют трейдинг, снимая с человека эмоциональную нагрузку и позволяя сэкономить время. Скальпинг – одна из разновидностей краткосрочных стратегий, притом самая краткосрочная из
Quantum Pulse Scalper Pro
Mohamed Abdulmohsen Mohamed Saeed Ali
Эксперты
Quantum Pulse Scalper Pro: The Elite Probability   Engine For Gold Scalping  Quantum Pulse Scalper Pro is a high-performance, institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the modern trader who demands precision, speed, and a statistical edge. Unlike standard "grid" or "martingale" bots that rely on luck, Quantum Pulse uses a multidimensional probability matrix to identify high-probability trend exhaustion and explosive reversal points. Best for  :  Scalper ,  Reversal Signal ,  Gold EA ,
TradeSentinel
Channaphat Yamuangmorn
Эксперты
Here is the technical description of the Trade Sentinel EA for the MQL5 Market listing. Trade Sentinel is an automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, combining a trend-following momentum strategy with a dynamic grid recovery system and built-in capital protection features. The expert advisor utilizes three core mechanisms to manage positions: Entry Filter and Trend Determination The system uses an Exponential Moving Average filter on the one-minute chart to identify the institutional
Derivonit EA
Lungile Mpofu
Эксперты
Derivonit EA  is fully automated Expert Advisor for trading Boom 1000 Index  offered by Deriv formerly known as Binary Dotcom. The EA uses more than seven strategies to open trades and close. It is based on CCI, STOCHASTICH, BANDS, ALLIGATOR and ENVELOPES for opening trades and then uses ATR, ADX, Accelerator Oscillator and RSI for closing trades. The EA will automatically open trades and close on Take Profit. Lot size and number of trades can be also changed depending on account balance you hav
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Другие продукты этого автора
The Royal Mint M5 EA
Jarrod Emery
Эксперты
The Royal Mint M5 EA The Royal Mint M5 EA is a gold-focused Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed specifically for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe . The EA is designed for traders who want an active but controlled gold trading system, using short-term market movement, session filters, trend behaviour, momentum conditions, and built-in risk management. It is built to trade both buy and sell opportunities on gold while keeping the execution style clean, structured, and easy to monitor. The Royal M
Фильтр:
Darence25
339
Darence25 2026.04.21 08:21 
 

Good Robot

Jarrod Emery
564
Ответ разработчика Jarrod Emery 2026.05.22 23:52
Cheers for that mate.
Ответ на отзыв