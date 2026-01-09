XAU AI Volatility Control EA is an intelligent trading robot for MT5 designed specifically for the gold market (XAUUSD).

The advisor uses multi-timeframe AI signal evaluation, adaptive risk management, and smart ATR trailing for stable and controlled trading.

XAU AI Volatility Control EA is a professional automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, focused on trading gold (XAUUSD) and other liquid instruments.

The advisor analyzes the market simultaneously on several timeframes (H4, H1, and M15), generating an AI-based assessment of signal quality on a scale from 0 to 10.

Trades are opened only when a sufficient level of confidence is reached, which allows filtering out noise and avoiding weak entries.

Intelligent AI assessment

Multi-timeframe analysis (H4/H1/M15)

Weighted assessment of trend, momentum and structure

Independent BUY and SELL logic (without bias)

Adaptive entry thresholds depending on the trading mode

Trade only when the signal probability is high

Risk management

Dynamic lot calculation based on balance percentage

Stop Loss and Take Profit based on ATR

Daily loss limit

Checking the spread before entering

Maximum one position per symbol

Minimum balance protection

Smart ATR Trailing

Adapting to current market volatility

Two-stage logic: first transfer to breakeven then take profits according to ATR

Works in both trending and impulse movements

Trading modes

Scalping — fast trades with increased signal requirements

Intraday (recommended) - a balanced mode for stable trading

Swing - holding positions during strong market movements

Each mode uses its own risk parameters and AI thresholds.

Technical features

Full compatibility with MetaTrader 5

Works in the strategy tester and in real trading

Does not use grids, martingale or averaging

Complies with MQL5 Market moderation requirements

Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves risks.

Past performance does not guarantee future profits.

It is recommended to test on a demo account before using with real funds.