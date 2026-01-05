Golden Voyage
- Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
- 版本: 1.26
- 激活: 5
Golden Voyage MT5 is an expert advisor for conservative gold trading (XAUUSD), focused on strict risk management and single-position trading. The advisor does not use grids, martingale, averaging, or locking.
Trading logic and risk management
-
Single Position Mode
Only one trade per symbol can be open at a time. Re-entries and volume increases are not permitted.
-
Fixed risk per trade
The stop-loss size is calculated as a percentage of the current balance. The lot size is automatically determined based on the specified risk and the distance to the stop-loss.
-
Mandatory Stop Loss
Each trade is accompanied by a protective stop-loss. Opening positions without a stop-loss order is prohibited.
-
Risk/reward ratio control
Take Profit is calculated based on the specified minimum Risk/Reward ratio (by default, no lower than 1:2). Virtual profit levels can be used.
Filters and position tracking
-
Multi-level market filtering
The direction and entry conditions are assessed taking into account the volatility and structure of the market on higher timeframes (H4/D1) with confirmation on working periods (M15/H1).
-
Trailing Stop
- Breakeven
-
Moving Stop Loss to breakeven when a specified profit level is reached.
-
Spread control
Opening of transactions is blocked when the permissible spread value is exceeded.
-
Virtual levels (Invisible Mode)
Possibility of internal support of Stop Loss and Take Profit without sending levels to the broker's server.
News filter
-
Economic calendar
MQL5 calendar data is used.
-
Operating modes:
-
trading pauses for a specified time before and after high-impact news
-
cancellation of active trading activities during periods of news volatility
-
Optional trading mode after news release (by settings)
-
Additional features
-
Trading time filter
Flexible setting of trading sessions (e.g. London/New York).
-
Notifications
Push notifications and email messages when opening and closing trades.
-
Information panel
Display of key parameters: current profit/loss, daily result, active risk, filter status and time until the next news release.
Technical features
-
Full compatibility with Strategy Tester MT5
-
Correct operation in the "Every tick on real data" mode
-
Optimized number of input parameters
Important
Trading in financial markets involves risk. Testing and optimization results do not guarantee future profits. The user is solely responsible for selecting parameters and using the Expert Advisor on a live account.