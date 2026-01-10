XAU Intelligence EA

XAU Intelligence EA is a professional trading robot for MetaTrader 5, designed for trading in markets with increased volatility (XAUUSD).
The advisor uses multi-timeframe market assessment, adaptive ATR stops, and a strict risk management system.

The robot was developed taking into account the requirements of new MT5 builds and is optimized for stable long-term operation without resource leaks.

Operating principle

The advisor analyzes the market simultaneously on several timeframes (H4, H1, M15) and generates an AI signal rating (0–10) based on:

  • trend direction (EMA)

  • current volatility (ATR)

  • timeframe consistency

Trades are opened only when there is a sufficient level of confidence , which allows filtering out weak and random entries.

Intelligent AI assessment

  • Multi-timeframe analysis (H4/H1/M15)

  • Independent assessment of BUY and SELL scenarios

  • Fixed rating range (0–10)

  • Customizable entry threshold

  • No martingale, grids or averaging

Risk management

  • Automatic lot calculation based on account balance

  • Stop-loss and trailing based on ATR

  • Checking the minimum and maximum allowable volume

  • Trading restrictions due to insufficient balance

  • One position per character (no overexposure)

ATR trailing stop (smart)

  • Correct operation on 5-digit quotes

  • Stop-loss is not placed on the market immediately

  • The stop first protects the trade and then smoothly follows the price.

  • Fully adapts to current volatility

Trading regimes

The advisor supports three logical modes:

The mode affects AI assessment thresholds and risk management parameters.

🖥 Information panel

The graph displays:

  • current balance

  • AI signal evaluation

  • state of trade

The minimalist interface does not clutter the chart.

Recommended parameters

  • Timeframe: M15 - H1

  • Symbols: XAUUSD, any volatile

  • Risk per transaction: 0.5–1%

  • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation

Important

  • The advisor does not use :

    • martingale

    • grids

    • averaging

    • hidden feet

  • Trading in financial markets involves risk.

  • Past results do not guarantee future profits.

Before using it on a real account , be sure to test the advisor in Strategy Tester .


