XAU AI Volatility
- Experts
- Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
XAU AI Volatility Control EA is an intelligent trading robot for MT5 designed specifically for the gold market (XAUUSD).
The advisor uses multi-timeframe AI signal evaluation, adaptive risk management, and smart ATR trailing for stable and controlled trading.
The advisor analyzes the market simultaneously on several timeframes (H4, H1, and M15), generating an AI-based assessment of signal quality on a scale from 0 to 10.
Trades are opened only when a sufficient level of confidence is reached, which allows filtering out noise and avoiding weak entries.
Intelligent AI assessment
-
Multi-timeframe analysis (H4/H1/M15)
-
Weighted assessment of trend, momentum and structure
-
Independent BUY and SELL logic (without bias)
-
Adaptive entry thresholds depending on the trading mode
-
Trade only when the signal probability is high
Risk management
-
Dynamic lot calculation based on balance percentage
-
Stop Loss and Take Profit based on ATR
-
Daily loss limit
-
Checking the spread before entering
-
Maximum one position per symbol
-
Minimum balance protection
Smart ATR Trailing
-
Adapting to current market volatility
-
Two-stage logic:
-
first transfer to breakeven
-
then take profits according to ATR
-
-
Works in both trending and impulse movements
Trading modes
-
Scalping — fast trades with increased signal requirements
-
Intraday (recommended) - a balanced mode for stable trading
-
Swing - holding positions during strong market movements
Each mode uses its own risk parameters and AI thresholds.
Technical features
-
Full compatibility with MetaTrader 5
-
Works in the strategy tester and in real trading
-
Does not use grids, martingale or averaging
-
Complies with MQL5 Market moderation requirements
Disclaimer
Trading in financial markets involves risks.
Past performance does not guarantee future profits.
It is recommended to test on a demo account before using with real funds.