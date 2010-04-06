**Adaptive Gold:** Your personal gold trading advisor



### Product Description



* **No Martingale Grid**: Adaptive Gold creates a grid of orders without increasing the trade size after losses, reducing overall risk.

* **Recovery**: A system for restoring capital after a series of unsuccessful transactions.

* **% Lot**: Automatic calculation of the lot size based on the specified risk level.

* **% TP basket**: Setting the profit of the order basket to minimize losses and lock in maximum profit.

* **Trailing**: Trailing stop loss to protect locked profits.

* **TP of the first order**: Possibility to set an individual profit for the first trade.

* **First Entry Statistics**: Detailed first entry statistics help analyze market behavior.

* **PA Filter (Pin Bar)**: Filters signals based on Price Action patterns such as Pin Bar.

* **Trend Filter (EMA 50/200)**: Using exponential moving averages to filter out market noise.

* **Flat Filter by EMA Distance + ATR**: Identification of flat zones and optimization of entry points.

* **ATR-Adaptation Step**: Adaptation of the grid step to the current volatility level.

* **Daily Loss Limit**: Limit the total loss per day for money management.

* **Log file**: Records all advisor actions for analysis and optimization.

* **Overtrading Protection**: Avoids overloading your account with too many open positions.

* **Correct selection of position by ticket**: Accurate selection of position for closing or modification.

* **Guaranteed profit closing**: Reliable fixation of earned profit.



---



### Key Benefits



* **Intuitive data entry logic**: the advisor automatically sets the necessary parameters daily, increasing trading accuracy.

* **Adaptive risk management**: automatic change of SL and TP levels depending on the market situation.

* **Fixed dollar risk**: you set the desired risk amount, the advisor automatically calculates the transaction volume.

* **Trailing stop loss**: allows you to protect profits and minimize losses.

* **Session Filters**: Unfavorable trading conditions are excluded.

* **Real-time monitoring**: access all the information you need directly on the chart.

* **Easy installation**: just install the advisor and set the risk level.



---



### Differences in Adaptive Gold



* Most advisors rely on a large number of trades, hoping for luck. Adaptive Gold operates differently: by selecting precise entry points, reducing the number of trades, and focusing on the high quality of each trade.



---



### Requirements for use



* Platform: MetaTrader 5

* Symbol: XAUUSD

* Account type: Hedging

* Leverage: 1:100 and above (1:500 recommended)

* Minimum deposit: $500 USD and above

* VPS required: yes, for 24/7 operation



---



### Installation and configuration



1. Download the .expert file.

2. Attach to the XAUUSD chart.

3. Set the appropriate risk level.

4. Observe trading.



---



### Important recommendations



* Test your strategy on a demo account before starting real trading.

* Use a VPS server for uninterrupted operation of the advisor.

* Be aware of economic events that affect the price of gold.



## Conclusion



Forex trading always carries certain risks. However, with Adaptive Gold, you get a reliable tool that significantly reduces these risks and increases your chances of successful gold trading. Remember, discipline, market understanding, and the right choice of instruments are the keys to success in the financial world.

