Volume Z Weighted Moving Average

There is a strong correlation between tick volume and real volume.  This is important for 2 reasons:

  1. Real volume is a very important indicator because, among many other benefits, it provides strong confirmations of the emergence/dissipation of trends.
  2. Real volume is not available in Forex, instead, one has to make do with tick volume.



Unfortunately, tick volume is highly broker dependent.  Additionally, it is often not used effectively to define indicators.  Virtually all indicators that
use tick volume simply use the raw tick volume data as it is presented, but this is not the proper way to use this information. A much more effective approach is to use a 
z-score map, whereby, instead of using raw tick volume we instead compute the z-score of the tick volume over a set sampling period, then we use this z-score to 
compute a weight.  The advantage of this method is at least two fold.  Firstly, it reduces the broker dependency, which is a huge problem with volume weighted 
indicators.  Secondly, it much more effectively emphasizes periods in the price history where the tick volume is unusually high, independent of broker. This is a feat that is 
simply not possible with conventional volume weighted indicators.  For example, if you've ever compared a common indicator like the SMA with its conventional volume weighted counterpart, the VWMA, you will observe that there is virtually no difference between the two.  This problem has now been solved with the Volume Z-MAP Weighted Moving Average.  The other issue is that volume weighted moving averages in the market currently are actually SMA with volume weighting.  Volume weighted counterparts of other types of moving averages like the EMA or LWMA that are arguably more useful are generally not available.

There are 3 moving average methods that are contained in the Volume Z-MAP Weighted Moving Average:

1) VZWSMA (Volume Z-Map Weighted Simple Moving Average)
2) VZWEMA (Volume Z-Map Weighted Exponential Moving Average)
3) VZWLWMA (Volume Z-Map Weighted Linear Weighted Moving Average)

Additionally, extra inputs that are typically found in traditional moving average indicators are included with the Volume Z-Map Weighted Moving Average Indicator.

Here is the list of inputs:

Moving Average Period
Z Map Sharpness
Z Map Magnification
Z Map Bias
Weight Power
Z Map Floor
MA Type
LineColor
Line Style
Line Thickness
Applied Price


Conventional parameters are:

Moving Average Period
MA Type
LineColor
Line Style
Line Thickness
Applied Price


Unconventional parameters are:

Z Map Sharpness
Z Map Magnification
Z Map Bias
Z Map Weight Power 
Z Map Floor

Description:

The unconventional parameters allows for more flexibility compared to most moving averages in the market.  Below is a description of these unconventional parameters
and how they relate to the z-map of the volume.

Z Map Sharpness: Ideal value is 1.0. Z Map Sharpness tells the moving average how quickly to change from conventional moving average to volume weighted version
                           for any given turning point.

Z Map Magnification: Related to the sensitivity the moving average to the volume.  Value will depend on the MA type, for example, if EMA is selected then 
                                set the value to 2.0 for the VWEMA to reduce to conventional EMA when volume is low.

Z Map Bias: This input specifies the level that should be considered "high volume", in other words, the turning point, where the moving average starts to change
                  from the conventional version to the volume weighted version. A z-score around 0.0 will indicate normal volume, a z-score of less than -1.0
                  will indicate lower than normal volume, while a z-score of more than 1.0 will indicate unusually high volume.  The Z Map Bias input tells the moving average
                  the level that the volume should surpass to be considered high.


Z Map Weight Power: Ideal value should be 2.0.  Related to sensitivity the moving average to the volume.

推荐产品
Pull It Back MT5
Salvatore Caligiuri
指标
PROMOTIONAL PERIOD - ONLY 2 COPIES LEFT OF FIRST 10 BUYERS AT PRICE 300,00$!!! CHECK SCREENSHOTS AND COMMENTS FOR OUR STRATEGY RULES AND LIVE TRADES SIGNALS PULL IT BACK  is a revolutionary trading system and a complete strategy with advanced algorithm developed to detect the trend direction after a  PULLBACK , a  RETREACEMENT  or a  KEY LEVEL BOUNCE . The goal of this indicator is to get as many pips as possible from market trend. Following strictly the rules of the strategy, you can become a
Ict institutional zones
Marrion Netondo Wabomba
指标
SMC VALID EA (MT5) Version: 1.10 Author: Marrion Brave Wabomba Category: Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and  ICT concepts ICT Smart Money Daily Zones (SMC Pro)  ICT Smart Money Daily Zones (SMC Pro) – ICT Daily Buy & Sell Zones Pro is a professional-grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) / ICT trading indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to clearly map institutional daily levels and guide traders with high-probability decision zones . This indicator automatically analyzes the Daily timeframe (PDH / PD
MTF Levels And Moving Averages
Arinze Michael Ejike
指标
MTF Levels And Moving Averages is a professional indicator designed to identify key support and resistance levels across multiple timeframes. The tool helps traders locate precise entry and exit points by analyzing market structure and price action patterns. Key Features The indicator provides multi-timeframe analysis covering H1, H4, D1, and W1 periods simultaneously. It identifies supply and demand zones where price typically reacts, using color-coded visualization to distinguish between dif
BoS CHoCH Indicator
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
指标
The Expert Advisor for this Indicator can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115445 The Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify key turning points in price movements on financial charts. By analyzing price action, this indicator highlights instances where the market shifts from a trend to a potential reversal or consolidation phase. Utilizing sophisticated algorithms, the indicator identifies breakouts where the stru
Epic Sails Pro Session VWAP with Angle
Matthew Mackay Meikle
指标
Epic Sails PRO is a clean, session-anchored VWAP indicator designed to provide a clear institutional price framework — not trade signals. It plots a stable VWAP with non-overlapping volatility bands and a real-time VWAP angle (in degrees) to help traders assess directional bias, slope strength, and market state. This tool is ideal for traders who prefer structure, context, and mechanical confirmation over subjective indicators. Key Features Session-anchored VWAP (resets at user-defined session s
Market session with fibonacci
Batsukh Sumchin Khuyagbaatar
指标
該指標是我們每天使用的最常見的指標，包括我們最常用的策略，ICT和SMC，交易所開盤和收盤時發生的止損限額和流動性限額，以及帶有斐波那契和放大和縮小的交易所交易量，以及您想要看到的最常見操作，例如選擇您想要看到的交易所走勢並拉動您想要的全波那契那，都是自動操作您想要的交易。我 100% 確信，一旦您學會使用此指標分析所有類型的交易，您將再也無法離開它。 該指標是我們每天使用的最常見的指標，包括我們最常用的策略，ICT和SMC，交易所開盤和收盤時發生的止損限額和流動性限額，以及帶有斐波那契和放大和縮小的交易所交易量，以及您想要看到的最常見操作，例如選擇您想要看到的交易所走勢並拉動您想要的全波那契那，都是自動操作您想要的交易。我 100% 確信，一旦您學會使用此指標分析所有類型的交易，您將再也無法離開它。
SMG Guard Pro
Tanawut Wongmanee
实用工具
Smart Money Guardian The Ultimate Trade Manager & Equity Protection Expert Transform your manual trading with professional-grade discipline. Smart Money Guardian is not just a tool; it is your "Digital CEO" that manages every trade with mathematical precision, protecting your capital from emotional decisions and unexpected market volatility. ️ Why Choose Smart Money Guardian? Most manual traders fail due to a lack of exit discipline and poor risk management. This EA solves that by automating
Marcon s Deviation
Luiz Antonio De Sousa Marcon
指标
DESVIO DE MARCON  (Desvio Dinâmico de VWAP) O Desvio de Marcon é um indicador desenvolvido com o intuito de fornecer ao TRADER uma ferramenta capaz de antecipar pontos relevantes de suporte e resistência através de canais de desvios de VWAP traçados no gráfico.  Mas qual a diferença entre o Desvio de Marcon e os canais de desvio padrão da VWAP já existentes? O Desvio de Marcon utiliza um algoritmo estatístico desenvolvido por Luiz Antonio de Sousa Marcon, que lhe dá a capacidade de se auto calib
XTL Indicator
Bukola Omolola Adesina
指标
The XTL Indicator is a powerful and versatile trading tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This indicator simplifies market analysis by visualizing the trend directly on your chart, painting the candles in different colors to indicate bullish, bearish, or neutral conditions. Are you interested in automating your trading strategy using this indicator? I can help! This indicator's code is already optimized for use in an Expert Advisor. Contact me to discuss turning this indicator into a fu
Gamma Trend AI
Arinze Michael Ejike
5 (1)
指标
Gamma-Trend指标是一个技术交易工具，用于识别趋势方向和潜在的反转点。它的最终目标很简单：清楚地识别进场和出场信号。 在图表上，Gamma-Trend指标显示为根据趋势方向变化的彩色线条：一种颜色表示上升趋势，另一种表示下降趋势。它具有跟随价格移动的追踪水平，为仓位管理提供持续指导。该指标包含一个便利的面板，一目了然地显示当前信号状态和趋势信息。 这种简单性，也许正是其粉丝对其深信不疑的原因。当指标信号转为看涨时，您只需做多，当指标信号转为看跌时，您就做空。指标的信号以蓝色和红色箭头的形式出现。蓝色箭头告诉您何时做多，红色箭头告诉您何时做空。然而，重要的是要记住，像大多数趋势指标一样，Gamma-Trend在明确的趋势市场中表现最佳，在横盘或高波动性市场中可能会产生虚假信号。 It shows true trend direction by ignoring small price fluctuation. GTS AI Assistant GTS AI助手通过5+个AI提供商(DeepSeek、OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、Mistral)提供智能多时间框架
Eight Sessions Worldwide
Syamsurizal Dimjati
指标
RITZ – 8 Main Market Zones & Smart Candle Timer is an advanced market-timing and session-analysis indicator designed to enhance intraday trading precision. The indicator features an adaptive candle countdown timer with dynamic time format, color warnings, blinking effects, size scaling, and multi-level sound alerts to help traders anticipate candle close and critical market moments accurately. It includes a global market session panel covering 8 major trading zones worldwide , displaying real-t
FREE
HTF Moving Average MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
适用于 MT5 的 Crypto_Forex 指标 HTF 移动平均线。 - 使用专业的 MT5 HTF 移动平均线指标升级您的交易方法。HTF 代表“更高时间框架”。 - 该指标非常适合趋势交易者进行价格行动入场。 - HTF 移动平均线指标允许您将更高时间框架的移动平均线附加到当前图表，以便跟踪主要趋势方向。 - 指标显示更高时间框架的趋势 --> 这始终是一种盈利方法。 - HTF 移动平均线指标让您有机会以低风险获得高额利润。 使用方法： - 将日线移动平均线附加到四小时或一小时图表。 - 将四小时移动平均线附加到一小时、三小时或十五分钟图表。 - 等等（参见图片）。 ........................................................................... 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 这是仅在 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
IOF Footprint
VALU VENTURES LTD
指标
IOF Footprint - Institutional Order Flow Indicator Professional footprint chart indicator that reveals institutional order flow directly on MetaTrader 5. See what smart money is doing with real-time bid/ask volume analysis at every price level. Core Features: Bid/Ask Volume Display - See exact volumes traded at bid vs ask at each price level Delta Analysis - Real-time and cumulative delta calculation per bar Point of Control (POC) - Automatic detection of highest volume price levels Value Area (
Session Momentum Dashboard
Vincent Jose Proenca
指标
Session Momentum Dashboard – 未来风格交易分析仪表盘 专业级仪表盘，用于分析三大交易时段（亚洲/伦敦/纽约），包含 Kill Zone 识别、亚洲区间突破、以及实时动能评分。 Session Momentum Dashboard 专为 ICT/Smart Money 交易者打造的一体化多时段监控工具。 主要功能： 三大交易时段分析 亚洲、伦敦、纽约时段实时状态显示。 Kill Zone 识别 伦敦 Kill Zone（7 点 – 9 点） 纽约 Kill Zone（12 点 – 14 点） 带自动提醒。 亚洲区间突破（Asian Range Breakout） 图形化显示亚洲区间 检测向上/向下突破 动能评分（Momentum Scoring） 以 RSI 为基础的动能进度条 成交量分析 成交量与平均值对比 分类： LOW / NORMAL / HIGH 交易信号 当以下三者同时出现时生成强信号： Kill Zone + Breakout + Momentum 伦敦/纽约时段重叠 自动识别高波动时段。 可配置提醒： 进入 Kill Zone 亚洲区间突破 高
Isolated Peak and Bottom Indicator for MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
指标
Isolated Peak & Bottom – Trend Exhaustion and Reversal Indicator for MT5 An uptrend defined by higher highs does not create new highs every single day. At some point, price pauses, corrects, or reverses. The key challenge for traders is distinguishing between a temporary correction and the actual end of a trend . The Isolated Peak & Bottom indicator is designed to address this exact problem. Concept Behind the Indicator This indicator is based on the Isolated High / Low technique , a proven pric
Phase Accumulation Adaptive Market Mode
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
指标
Phase accumulation adaptive bandpass filter MT5 Indicator is a Metatrader 5 (MT5) indicator and the essence of this technical indicator is to transform the accumulated history data. Phase accumulation adaptive bandpass filter MT5 Indicator provides for an opportunity to detect various peculiarities and patterns in price dynamics which are invisible to the naked eye. Based on this information, traders can assume further price movement and adjust their strategy accordingly.
Elder ray
Financial Trading Seminars Inc.
指标
Elder-Ray is made of both Bulls Power and Bears Power as described in "Come into my Trading Room" book. It is tracking the relative power of bulls and bears by measuring how far the high and the low of each bar get away from the average price. Elder-ray is an indicator developed by Dr. Elder and named for its similarity to x-rays. It shows the structure of bullish and bearish power below the surface of the markets. Elder-ray combines a trendfollowing moving average with two oscillators to show w
Intrade Sentinel Bos Assistant
Christian Alexander Foehl
专家
Intrade Sentinel BOS Assistant – 智能市场结构执行引擎 精确结构识别。自动化 BOS 逻辑。 Intrade Sentinel BOS Assistant 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的强大 EA， 专为 S&P 500（US500 / SPX500） 设计，融合 Smart Money 逻辑、可控风控以及图表面板的完整手动控制。 EA 支持 全自动 和 半自动 两种模式。 自动识别结构突破（BOS），仅在确认的冲 impulse 条件下入场；无马丁、无加仓、无过度杠杆。 主要功能 实时 BOS 结构突破识别 集成面板，支持全自动/半自动交易 适配所有经纪商（AUTO / SET_01 / SET_0.01 / DIRECT） 针对 S&P 500 预优化；通过 DIRECT 可无任何限制优化到任意品种 基于权益台阶的智能仓位管理 多阶段动态跟踪止损 账户层面的 Equity 止损与止盈 交互式面板（Start/Pause、Only Long、Only Short、Close Trade） 支持所有账户类型（对冲 & 净值） 无高风险加仓策略
Dynamoc SR Trend Channel
JEREMIAH AREKHANDIA
指标
DYNAMIC SR TREND CHANNEL Dynamic SR Trend Channel is a simple indicator for trend detection as well as resistance/support levels on the current timeframe. It shows you areas where to expect possible change in trend direction and trend continuation. It works with any trading system (both price action and other trading system that use indicators) and is also very good for renko charting system as well. In an uptrend, the red line (main line) serves as the support and the blue line serves as the r
Highest High and Lowest Low indicator
Seti Gautama Adi Nugroho
指标
Highest High and Lowest Low (HH_LL) Indicator Description: The HH_LL Indicator is a trading tool designed to help traders identify key market points by automatically drawing Higher High (HH) and Lower Low (LL) lines across multiple timeframes. This indicator allows traders to easily spot significant levels on the chart, facilitating more accurate trading decisions. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: The indicator supports various timeframes, including M30, H1, and H4. This enables traders t
FREE
DMJ Magical AVWAP
Dominic Minguy Jean
指标
Automated Anchored Volume Weighted Average Price You set a period, and the indicator will find the highest and lowest price point in the period and derive a AVWAP from there. It also prints out a median line. You can use the generated VWAP lines as a channel, as S/R levels or as a volatility indicator. It's based on tick volume to be compatible with most CFD brokers. Happy trading!
Trade Results By Magic Number
Abd Al Mouhemen Mo Haj Madoun
指标
Do Youe use Multi Epert Advisor? You need this Indicator ... TradeResultsByMagic Overview This indicator creates a detailed trading report in a separate window, displaying performance metrics for trades grouped by magic numbers across multiple symbols. It shows various metrics including deal counts, lot sizes, prices, profits, win rates, and exposure percentages. Key Features Tracks multiple magic numbers (up to 1024) Supports multiple symbols per magic number (up to 100 per magic) Displays cus
MP Normal Distribution Multi TF MT5
Aleksandr Karelin
指标
MT4 version -   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/69932 Unlike other indicators of this type, this version has: The ability to display data from smaller timeframes on the current chart. For example, displaying data from the M1 period on the H1 chart. Calculation of values ​​using the Gaussian formula (normal distribution formula). Flexible system of settings. Settings: basePeriod   - base period. indicatorMode  - display mode. Sets the value of each interval:   by4h   (4 hours),   by6h  
News Champion
Clemence Benjamin
实用工具
News Champion is a disciplined Expert Advisor designed for traders who operate around high-impact economic releases on fast-moving currency pairs. Rather than attempting to predict outcomes, the system focuses on structured execution around event-driven volatility, particularly in the critical minutes surrounding major macroeconomic announcements where price discovery is most aggressive. Optimized for the M1 timeframe, News Champion aligns with the reality that most market displacement during
Iroquois
Vitalii Zakharuk
指标
Using this indicator is very simple, since the simplest is to look at the chart and act according to the color arrows. When calculating this indicator, the logarithmic gains are first calculated at the closing price, which allows you to filter out the trend, seasonality and other inclusions that spoil the volatility picture, then the standard square deviation is constructed from the data obtained. Such a calculation option takes into account intraday price fluctuations and focuses on measurin
E2C Lines
Eduardo Cristian De Carvalho
指标
Descubra o poder do nosso indicador de alta precisão, projetado para identificar as regiões de alvo e exaustão de qualquer ativo. Testado e validado por mais de 3 anos nos mercados de mini dólar e mini índice, ele oferece confiabilidade e eficácia incomparáveis. Transforme sua estratégia de trading e alcance novos patamares de sucesso com nossa ferramenta inovadora.
Trend Pulse Pro V2
Wojciech Jerzy Magda
指标
Trend Pulse Pro V2 Professional Product Description Why Trend Pulse Pro V2? Stop cluttering your charts with multiple indicators! Traditional technical analysis requires opening numerous separate indicators: ADX for trend strength, RSI for momentum, MACD for direction changes, Bollinger Bands for volatility, and more. This leads to cluttered charts, conflicting signals, and decision paralysis. Trend Pulse Pro V2 solves this problem. Instead of opening 8 separate indicators and manually analy
Special Candles by Time Period For MT5
Zihni Taş
指标
This indicator allows you to observe candle formation over a specific period, such as the Nasdaq, which starts at mid-hour. For example, for the first hour. The distance and size of the candle positioned on the right side can be adjusted. Color can also be assigned based on falling and rising candles. The needle can be made visible or invisible if desired. The body size can also be adjusted as desired.
FREE
Algo octa
Firas Al-qasimi
指标
Algo Octa - Indicateur d'Analyse Technique Avancé Indicateur professionnel combinant ZigZag, SAR parabolique, canaux de tendance et niveaux de Fibonacci pour une analyse technique complète.  if you don't understand how to use Technical Support via product feedback or MQL5 messaging system.  Fonctionnalités Principales Analyse Multi-Composants  ZigZag coloré avec détection automatique des extremums  Intégration du SAR parabolique pour la confirmation de tendance  Création automatique de canau
GGP Chandelier Exit Alert MT5
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
指标
The GGP Chandelier Exit Alert MT5 Indicator is a volatility-based indicator that identifies stop loss exit points for long and short trading positions. Chandelier Exit is based on the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. It is designed to keep traders in the trend until a defined trend reversal happens. Traders use CE to maximize their returns in a trade and make stop loss exit decisions. It is based on the principle that a trend reversal is highly probable when the price of an asset moves agains
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.67 (58)
指标
购买此指标即可免费获得我的专业交易管理器。 首先，值得强调的是，这个交易系统是一个非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，这使得它非常适合手动和机器人交易。 在线课程，手册和下载预设。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它结合了超过 10 个优质指标，具有 7 多个强大的交易策略，使其成为适用于各种市场条件的多功能选择。 趋势跟随策略：提供精确的入场和止损管理，以有效地跟随趋势。 反转策略：识别潜在的趋势反转，使交易者能够利用区域市场的机会。 剃头策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 稳定性：所有指标都不会重绘、不会重画和不会滞后，确保可靠的信号。 定制：支持自定义策略，以满足个人交易偏好。超过 7 种策略和组合可帮助您找到最佳策略。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，以指示清晰的入场和退出点。 实时警报：通过交易进出警报使交易者保持了解。 深入分析：提供更高时间框架的趋势分析和实时交易监控。 自适应颜色编码：利用蜡烛颜色编码来显示成交量、趋势和反转蜡烛信号。通过蜡烛颜色分析市场方向。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”赋予交易者必要的工具，以便在
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (78)
指标
购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理交易。 Divergence Bomber 指标的主要特点： 支持交易的品种： AUDCAD、AUDCHF、AUDSG
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (35)
指标
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe 是一款基于 Smart Money Concepts（SMC） 开发的实时市场分析工具，旨在帮助交易者以系统化方式分析市场结构，并更加清晰地掌握整体市场方向。 系统能够在多周期中自动分析 反转点、关键价格区域以及市场结构 ，并显示 兴趣点（POI） 、 无重绘信号 以及 自动斐波那契水平（Auto Fibonacci Levels） ，用于精准识别回调位置与潜在反转点。 系统提供的 实时信号与提醒功能 可确保当价格进入关键区域或在区域内出现反转信号时，交易者不会错过重要机会。 此外，本系统同时具备 指标功能 和 信号系统功能（2 合 1） ，将区域分析与实时入场信号集成于同一工具中。所有参数亦可完全自定义，以适配任何交易风格。 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 免费赠送！FABLE Pro Suite — 为智能资金交易者打造的一体化交易工具包 购买此指标后，您将免费获得 F
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
指标
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
指标
首先值得强调的是，该交易指标是非重绘、非延迟的指标，这使其成为手动和机器人交易的理想选择。 用户手册：设置、输入和策略。 Atomic Analyst是一种PA价格行动指标，利用价格的力量和动量来寻找市场上更好的机会。配备了高级过滤器，可帮助去除噪音和假信号，并提高交易潜力。使用多层复杂的指标，Atomic Analyst扫描图表，并将复杂的数学计算转化为任何初学者都能理解并用来做出一致交易决策的简单信号和颜色。 “Atomic Analyst”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它将高级指标和一流功能融合为一体的交易策略，使其成为所有类型交易者的多功能选择。 日内交易和剥头皮策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 日内和摆动交易策略：可用作追求价格大幅波动的日内和摆动交易者的可靠工具。 多货币和市场：凭借其可靠的精度，在不同的工具和市场上运作。 多个时间框架：可在多个时间框架上使用，性能良好。 稳定性：所有指标均不重绘、不重绘和不滞后，确保可靠的信号。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，用于清晰的入场和出场点。 实时警报：通过交易入场、SL和TP警报通知交易者
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
上市促销 Azimuth Pro 前100位买家特惠价 299 美元。最终价格为 499 美元。 散户与机构入场的区别不在于指标，而在于位置。 大多数交易者在任意价格水平入场，追逐动量或对滞后信号做出反应。机构投资者等待价格到达供需真正转换的结构性水平。 Azimuth Pro 自动映射这些水平：波段锚定VWAP、多时间框架结构线，以及仅在高概率位置出现的ABC形态。 Azimuth Pro 专为需要结构分析和智能自动化的专业交易者打造。 Azimuth 以外科手术般的精度映射市场结构，而Azimuth Pro增加了智能层：自动检测您的交易风格、智能配置的移动平均线，以及经过20年数据回测优化的参数。结果是专业级分析自动适应您的交易品种和时间框架。 这是我们Merkava Labs每天为自己和客户使用的指标。 PRO版本的独特之处 智能配置 Pro版本理解您的交易环境。将它放在EURUSD M15上，它知道您在做日内交易。放在BTCUSD H4上，它会调整为波段交易。无需手动调整。 自适应移动平均线 标准EMA有效。但ATR自适应StepMA（响应波动率）和动
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
指标
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 指标,旨在帮助交易者有效识别入场点并管理风险。 该指标提供全面的分析工具套件,包括信号检测系统、自动 Entry/SL/TP 管理、成交量分析和实时绩效统计。 系统使用指南   |   其他语言使用指南 主要功能 信号检测系统 指标基于 price action 分析和市场结构自动检测潜在入场点。当检测到交易机会时: - 图表上出现 BUY(绿色)或 SELL(红色)箭头 - K线被高亮显示以识别信号区域 - Entry/SL/TP 水平自动计算 信号仅在价格触及 Entry 水平时激活,有助于过滤未经市场确认的信号。 智能 Entry/SL/TP 管理 - Entry:价格触及入场水平时自动检测 - StopLoss:基于 ATR(Average True Range)动态计算 - Take Profit:基于 R-Multiple 的 4 个 TP 水平(TP1: 0.5R, TP2: 1R, TP3: 1.5R, TP4: 2R) - Trading Lines:在图表上显示带标签的 E
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
指标
使用趋势筛选指标释放趋势交易的力量：由模糊逻辑和多货币系统提供支持的终极趋势交易解决方案！ 使用趋势筛选器（由模糊逻辑提供支持的革命性趋势指标）提升您的趋势交易。 它是一个强大的趋势跟踪指标，结合了超过 13 种高级工具和功能以及 3 种交易策略，使其成为使您的 Metatrader 成为趋势分析器的多功能选择。 限时优惠：趋势筛选指标终身仅需 50 美元。 ( 原价 250$ ) (优惠延长) 体验趋势筛选器 100% 无需重新绘制的准确性，确保您的交易决策不受过去价格变化的影响。 释放多时间框架和多货币功能的多功能性，使您能够以无与伦比的信心在外汇、商品、加密货币和指数领域进行交易。 利用 Trend Screener 的综合策略套件增强您的交易： - 趋势跟踪策略和趋势延续策略 ：趋势筛选器的趋势跟踪策略提供清晰的趋势延续信号，让您有效捕捉趋势走势并管理风险。 - 反转策略和早期入场点策略 ：趋势筛选器的反转策略可检测市场方向的潜在变化，使您能够预测趋势反转并利用疲弱的市场趋势。通过早期入场点，您可以在潜在的趋势变化之前定位自己 获取可观的利润。 - 倒卖策略： 趋势筛选器的倒卖
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
指标
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
指标
首先，值得强调的是，这个交易工具是非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，非常适合专业交易。 在线课程，用户手册和演示。 智能价格行动概念指标是一个非常强大的工具，既适用于新手，也适用于经验丰富的交易者。它将超过20个有用的指标合并到一个指标中，结合了高级交易思想，如内圈交易员分析和智能资金概念交易策略。该指标侧重于智能资金概念，提供有关大型机构交易方式的见解，帮助预测它们的动向。 它在流动性分析方面尤其擅长，有助于理解机构的交易方式。它擅长预测市场趋势，并仔细分析价格波动。通过将您的交易与机构策略对齐，您可以更准确地预测市场走向。该指标多才多艺，擅长分析市场结构，识别重要的订单区块，并识别各种模式。 它擅长识别BOS和CHoCH等模式，理解动量的转变，并突出显示供需强劲的关键区域。它还擅长发现强大的不平衡，并分析价格创造更高高点或更低低点的模式。如果您使用斐波那契回撤工具，该指标可以满足您的需求。它还可以识别相等的高点和低点，分析不同的时间框架，并通过仪表板显示数据。 对于使用更高级策略的交易者，该指标提供了工具，如公平价值差指标和优惠和折扣区域的识别。它特别关注高时间框架订单区块，并
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
指标
Berma 波段 (BBs) 指标对于寻求识别和利用市场趋势的交易者来说是一种有价值的工具。通过分析价格与 BBs 之间的关系，交易者可以辨别市场是处于趋势阶段还是区间波动阶段。 访问[ Berma Home Blog ] 了解更多信息。 Berma 带由三条不同的线组成：上 Berma 带、中 Berma 带和下 Berma 带。这些线围绕价格绘制，直观地表示价格相对于整体趋势的变动。这些带之间的距离可以洞察波动性和潜在的趋势逆转。 当 Berma Bands 线相互分离时，通常表明市场正在进入横盘或区间波动时期。这表明缺乏明确的方向性。交易者可能会发现在这些时期内很难识别趋势，因此可能需要等待更清晰的趋势出现。 当 Berma Bands 线汇聚成一条线时，通常表示趋势环境强劲。这种汇聚表明存在明显的方向性偏差，因为价格波动性足以随趋势而变化。交易者可能会发现在这些时期更容易识别潜在的入场点和出场点，因为趋势的势头可以提供有利的交易机会。然而，重要的是要注意整体趋势中的潜在回调或修正。 Berma 带根据价格蜡烛图与上带和下带的相互作用提供明确的买入和卖出信号。当价格蜡烛图首
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
指标
向您介绍一款优秀的技术指标——Grabber，它是一套即开即用的“全包式”交易策略。 在一个代码中集成了强大的市场技术分析工具、交易信号（箭头）、提醒功能和推送通知。 每位购买该指标的用户还可免费获得以下内容： Grabber辅助工具：用于自动管理已开仓位 视频操作指南：逐步教学如何安装、设置和使用该指标进行交易 原创Set文件：可快速自动配置，帮助实现最佳交易效果 忘掉其他策略吧！只有Grabber能够真正激励你在交易中攀登新高峰！ Grabber策略的主要特点： 交易周期：从M5到H4 适用资产：任意，但我推荐我亲自测试过的品种（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、EURAUD、EURGBP、EURCHF、USDCAD、USDSGD） 交易时间：全天候 24/7 交易效果：我分享自己的真实交易结果，并在此教学如何操作： https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/134563?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indic
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
指标
MetaForecast能够根据价格数据中的谐波来预测和可视化任何市场的未来走势。虽然市场不总是可预测的，但如果价格中存在模式，MetaForecast可以尽可能准确地预测未来。与其他类似产品相比，MetaForecast通过分析市场趋势可以生成更精确的结果。 输入参数 Past size (过去的尺寸) 指定MetaForecast用于创建生成未来预测模型的柱数量。该模型以一条黄色线绘制在所选柱上。 Future size (未来的尺寸) 指定应预测的未来柱数量。预测的未来以粉色线表示，并在其上绘制了蓝色回归线。 Degree (程度) 此输入确定了MetaForecast将在市场上进行的分析级别。 Degree 描述  0 对于程度0，建议使用较大的值来设置“过去的尺寸”输入，以覆盖价格中的所有高峰、低谷和细节。  1 (建议的) 对于程度1，MetaForecast可以理解趋势，并通过较小的“过去的尺寸”生成更好的结果。  2 对于程度2，除了趋势，MetaForecast还可以识别反转点。对于大于1的程度，必须使用较高的“细节”和“噪音减少”输入值。  大于2 不建议使用大于
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
指标
厌倦了绘制支撑线和阻力线？ 支撑阻力 是一个多时间指标，可以自动检测并绘制图表中的支撑线和阻力线，并具有非常有趣的变化：随着时间的推移测试价格水平及其重要性的提高，线变得越来越粗。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 一夜之间增强您的技术分析 无需浏览图表即可检测重要的价格水平 一目了然地识别所有价格水平的相对优势 每次交易最多可节省半小时的绘图线 指标显示所有价格水平的期限 指示器不重涂 过去和现在的价格水平因接近程度而崩溃，并根据当前的市场行为进行了调整。在动作发生的地方绘制了线条，而不一定在峰值处绘制了线条。 价格水平随着时间的推移而被拒绝，变得越来越暗 定期清除不重要的价格水平以避免噪音 可自定义的时间范围选择和崩溃因子 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报的突破 输入参数 指标设置：指标将从当前时间段读取价格，但您可以选择另一个。例如，您可以在H4图表中显示D1支撑线和阻力线。您还可以使用 价格水平密度 参数选择在图表上显示多少价格水平。 颜色设置：根据重要性输入所需的支撑线和阻力线颜色。 标签设置：（可选）可以在指示器中显示用于
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
指标
Trend Line PRO   指标是一个独立的交易策略。 它显示趋势变化，交易的入口点，以及自动计算三个级别的止盈和止损保护 Trend Line PRO  非常适合所有元交易者符号：货币，金属，加密货币，股票和指数 该指标用于真实账户交易，这证实了该策略的可靠性 您可以在这里找到使用   Trend Line PRO   和真实信号的机器人：   https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/neurofx/seller 目前，Trend Line PRO指标的售价为75美元。 促销后价格为 149 美元 。 趋势线专业的优点 永远不要重绘它的信号; 将其作为独立策略的可能性; 它有三个自动水平止盈和止损水平  该指标具有iCustom信号缓冲区，允许您基于它创建交易机器人 具有通知功能 该指标已证明其在真实账户交易中的有效性 如何设置和优化趋势线PRO指标: 通过更改幅度参数以及 TP 和 SL 水平，将重点放在指标面板上的利润上 您可以使用以下方式自动优化指标参数： Optimizer Utility 详细说明（ENG）： 这里 趋势线PRO指标如何工作:
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
指标
您购买了多少次交易指标，它们拥有 出色的回测， 真实账户表现证明 拥有惊人的数字和 各种统计数据， 但使用后您却 账户爆仓？ 您不应该只相信一个信号本身，您需要知道它最初出现的原因，这正是 RelicusRoad Pro 的最佳之处！ 用户手册 + 策略 + 培训视频 + 带 VIP 访问权限的私人群组 + 提供移动版本 观察市场的新方式 RelicusRoad 是 全球最强大、最好的交易指标 ，适用于外汇、期货、加密货币、股票和指数，为交易者提供发展账户所需的所有信息和工具。我们提供 技术分析 和 交易计划 ，帮助 每位交易者取得成功 ，无论是 初学者 还是 高级交易者 。 它是一个 关键交易指标 ，提供足够的信息来 预测 未来市场。我们相信一个 完整的解决方案 ，而不是图表上几个没有意义的不同指标。这是一个 一体化指标 ，显示 信号 、 箭头 + 价格行为 信息，这是 无与伦比 且 非常准确的 。   RelicusRoad 利用机器学习 (AI) 技术，为交易者提供必要的信息和工具，帮助他们成为成功的、知情的交易者。   通过领先指标预测未来价格 几乎 所有技术指标都滞后 ，
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
指标
趋势人工智能指标是一个伟大的工具，将加强交易者的市场分析结合趋势识别与可操作的进入点和逆转警报。 该指标使用户能够自信和精确地驾驭外汇市场的复杂性 除了主要信号，趋势Ai指标识别在回调或回调期间出现的次要入口点，使交易者能够利用既定趋势内的价格修正。 重要优势: *MT4及MT5工程 *明确买入或卖出信号 ·不重绘 *适用于所有资产 小心我不卖EA或设置电报它骗局. 所有设置免费在这里的博客。  重要！ 购买后立即与我联系,以获得指示和奖金! 真实的操作监控以及我的其他产品可以在这里找到： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 设置和输入: 建议为所有资源设置默认设置。 第...
Max Ribbon Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
指标
WARNING: This indicator is distributed EXCLUSIVELY on MQL5.com MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ============================================================================================= MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously! ============================================================================================= DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced tre
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
指标
下一代自动化供需区。适用于任何图表的创新算法。所有区域都是根据市场的价格行为动态创建的。 两种类型的警报 --> 1) 当价格触及区域时 2) 当新区域形成时 你不会再得到一个无用的指标。您将获得一个完整的交易策略和经过验证的结果。     新的功能：     价格触及供需区时发出警报     创建新的供应/需求区时发出警报     推送通知警报     以点为单位的区域宽度标签     关于 MTF 的又一个时间表。因此，现在您将能够看到高于当前 3 个时间帧，而不是高于当前 2 个时间帧     启用/禁用警报/区域/MTF 功能的按钮 您获得的优势：     消除交易中的情绪。     客观化您的交易条目。     通过高概率设置提高您的利润。     节省绘图区域的时间。     像专业人士一样交易金融市场。     任何市场的即时多时间框架分析。 你在图表上看到了什么？     蓝色和红色矩形是当前时间范围的供需区。     虚线样式线是当前上方第一个时间范围内的供需区域。     实线样式线是当前上方第二个时间范围内的
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
指标
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Trend Flow PRO
Aliaksandr Alferchyk
指标
TREND FLOW PRO   是一款不重绘的指标，用于显示市场方向。它可以识别趋势反转，以及大型市场参与者的首次和重复入场。图表上的   BOS   标记代表真实的趋势变化和高周期的关键水平。数据不会重绘，并在每根K线收盘后保留在图表上。 可通过私信申请并获取包含策略示例的详细   PDF 指南 。 指标的主要元素： BOS FLOW   —— 趋势波段和真实的趋势变化。这些代表大型参与者的入场，并确认其存在（以数字标记）。 BOS FILL   —— 按趋势方向为K线着色。标记“大型参与者”入场的位置以及趋势发生变化的区域。 信号级别： BOS   —— 力量未明确的参与者入场（通常是主趋势中的一次回调）。 Move SL   —— 直观展示大型参与者如何移动其持仓位置。交易者可将其作为调整止损的参考。 Super BOS   —— 优先级高于普通 BOS 的大型参与者入场。在某些情况下，当出现确认信号时，BOS 可升级为 Super BOS，指标会通过颜色变化进行提示。 Mega BOS   —— 最大市场参与者的关键水平，具备反转趋势方向的能力。 Mega BOS move
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
指标
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
指标
SuperScalp Pro – 高级多重过滤剥头皮指标系统 SuperScalp Pro 是一款高级剥头皮指标系统，将经典 Supertrend 与多重智能确认过滤器相结合。该指标在 M1 到 H4 的所有时间框架上均运行良好，尤其适用于 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 及主要外汇货币对。可作为独立系统使用，也可灵活整合到现有交易策略中。 指标集成超过 11 个过滤器，包括快慢 EMA、用于趋势判断的三条 EMA、EMA 斜率 (EMA slope)、RSI、ADX、成交量、VWAP、布林带突破（Bollinger Bands Breakout）以及 MACD 背离过滤器。智能蜡烛过滤器用于确认蜡烛收盘并剔除弱信号，而以三条 EMA 结合 MACD 背离的趋势识别机制则有助于筛选出更高胜率的交易信号。 SuperScalp Pro 基于 ATR 自动计算进场（Entry）、止损（Stop Loss）和止盈（Take Profit）水平。所有重要价格水平均直接显示在图表上，方便用户管理风险并做出更精准的交易决策。 系统在超过 5,000 根蜡烛上进行模拟与性能分析，展示完整指标如胜率、总交
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
指标
任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需区域用作警报触发器。
作者的更多信息
Multi Period EMA
Emeka Nwankwo
指标
Multi Period EMA A trend indicator based on the exponential moving average. Keeping track of multiple EMA is a more effective way of detecting possible trend development. This indicator allows for the setting of as many as 6 different EMA periods.  Unused period parameters can be set to zero to exclude the particular EMA from being displayed on the chart. Features Up to 6 EMA displayed on chart. Option to select high EMA and Low EMA in order to detect crossovers Alert in event that change in sl
The Predator
Emeka Nwankwo
专家
The Predator  The Predator is a trading robot that uses a combination of various custom indicators designed to characterize trends.  The Predator uses 2 take profit and stop loss levels.  The Predator continually monitors the market after an order and will seek to close the order at MinimumTakeProfit under imminent unfavorable conditions otherwise it maintains the position until MaximumTakeProfit is attained.  When the price moves past the minimum stop loss level a second compensating order is
Probability Model
Emeka Nwankwo
专家
Probability Model Probability Model is an EA that uses a model that estimates the probability that the price will move in a given direction.  The model identifies from the price history of a symbol variables that are used to determine the likely direction of price action.   In the event that the price action contradicts the predicted direction, the EA engage a hedge. Only when the probability of the price of the symbol to go in a given direction is computed to satisfy the required condition wil
筛选:
无评论
回复评论