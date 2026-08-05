Quantile AMD Price Predictor Pro

Professional Overview: Quantile Predictor + AMD Orderflow Combined Indicator

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Executive Summary

The Quantile Predictor + AMD Orderflow Combined Indicator represents a sophisticated fusion of two distinct trading methodologies into a single, cohesive analytical tool for MetaTrader 5. This indicator merges statistical price prediction with institutional order-flow analysis, creating a comprehensive trading framework that allows traders to cross-reference two independent perspectives before entering positions.

Built originally as two separate indicator sets, this unified implementation addresses the critical challenge of conflicting signals by presenting both analyses simultaneously on a single chart. The combination is particularly valuable because it enables traders to validate statistical price projections against institutional session structure, significantly improving decision-making confidence.

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Part A: Quantile Price Predictor Engine

Core Philosophy

The Quantile Price Predictor engine applies advanced statistical and machine learning techniques to analyze price behavior. Rather than relying on traditional lagging indicators, it uses quantile regression to identify probable price paths, Kalman filtering for trend detection with minimal lag, and reversal probability zones based on historical pivot analysis.

Component A1: Trend Nova - Trend Filter

Technical Foundation

The 2-pole trend filter is a second-order low-pass filter applied to price data, producing a smooth trend line with significantly less lag than traditional moving averages. The filter parameters including length and damping are user-configurable, allowing adaptation to different market conditions.

Color-Coded Trend Identification

The filter displays as lime during uptrends, red during downtrends, and yellow during neutral or consolidating conditions. This immediate visual feedback helps traders quickly assess the current trend bias. When price is above the filter and the line is rising, traders should favor long positions; when below and falling, favor shorts.

Component A2: Kalman Trend Levels

Technical Foundation

Kalman filters are optimal recursive estimators that combine noisy measurements with previous estimates to produce smoother, more accurate trend signals. The implementation uses two Kalman filters operating simultaneously. The short Kalman, defaulting to 40 bars, provides faster response to price changes, while the long Kalman, defaulting to 80 bars, delivers smoother and more stable trend measurement.

Signal Generation

When the short Kalman crosses above the long Kalman, it generates a buy signal represented by a green arrow displayed below price. When it crosses below, a sell signal appears as a red arrow above price. Unlike traditional moving average crossovers, Kalman filters automatically adjust their responsiveness based on price volatility and measurement noise, resulting in fewer whipsaws while maintaining responsiveness during trend changes.

Component A3: Spline Quantile Regression Channel

Technical Foundation

This component uses quantile regression with cubic splines to forecast probable price paths. Unlike ordinary least squares regression which estimates the conditional mean, quantile regression estimates the conditional median and other quantiles, providing a more robust view of the price distribution.

The Three Quantiles

The upper quantile, defaulting to 95 percent, represents a statistically significant resistance level. The median quantile at 50 percent represents the most probable price path, functioning analogously to a moving average. The lower quantile at 5 percent represents a statistically significant support level.

Forward-Looking Capability

The channel is projected twenty bars into the future, providing a visual forecast of potential price ranges. This is particularly valuable for setting profit targets, anticipating potential reversals, and planning entries and exits. The quantile regression uses Iteratively Reweighted Least Squares optimization, automatically adjusting to find the best-fitting quantile curves within the defined lookback period. This iterative process ensures robust results even with non-normal price distributions.

Component A4: Reversal Probability Zones

Technical Foundation

This component identifies historical pivot points including swing highs and lows and builds statistical probability zones around them. The logic is based on the observation that price reversals tend to exhibit characteristic patterns in both magnitude and time.

How It Works

The system identifies swing highs and lows using a lookback window, then records the magnitude of each reversal in terms of price distance and the duration of each reversal in terms of number of bars. It computes percentiles of both magnitude and duration, then projects forward to create probable reversal zones.

Percentile Zones

The 25th, 50th, 75th, and 90th percentiles provide multiple probability levels. Lower percentiles represent conservative reversal expectations, while higher percentiles represent more aggressive projections. Multiple zones allow traders to assess probability of various outcomes.

Bullish vs. Bearish Coloring

Bullish zones are displayed in dark green, representing reversals from lows that favor long positions. Bearish zones appear in dark red, representing reversals from highs that favor short positions. The no-overlap logic can be configured to show only the most recent zone, preventing visual clutter on the chart.

Component A5: Trade Plan Generation

Automatic SL/TP Calculation

When a Kalman crossover occurs, the indicator can automatically draw both stop loss and take profit levels. The stop loss is placed at the trend filter level with an optional ATR-based buffer. The take profit is set at a user-defined risk-to-reward ratio, defaulting to 1.5.

Visual Output

The stop loss appears as a red dotted line with label, while the take profit displays as a solid line with label. Both are projected for a configurable number of bars into the future, providing a clear visual trade plan.

Component A6: Cross-Alert System

Unique Feature

The indicator can generate alerts when price closes above the Trend Filter line during an active RPZ zone and the zone color matches the cross direction. This cross-referencing between statistical zones and trend signals creates a powerful confluence filter. Example alerts clearly communicate the symbol, timeframe, direction, and current price level, allowing traders to respond quickly to high-probability setups.

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Part B: AMD Orderflow Engine

Core Philosophy

The AMD Orderflow engine is built around the ICT Power of 3 concept, which posits that institutional trading follows a predictable three-phase structure. Accumulation occurs when smart money accumulates positions, typically during the Asian session. Manipulation happens when price is driven to extremes to trigger retail stops, typically during the London session. Distribution occurs when institutions distribute positions to retail traders, typically during the New York session.

Component B1: AMD Model Pro Plus v4

Session Structure

The Asian session functions as the accumulation phase, with default hours from midnight to 8 AM NY time. The London session serves as the manipulation phase from 8 AM to 1 PM NY time. The New York session acts as the distribution phase from 1 PM to 9 PM NY time.

Asian Expansion Detection

A sophisticated adaptive mechanism detects when the Asian session is trending rather than ranging. If the Asian range exceeds 55 percent of the average daily range, the session is classified as expanded. When expansion occurs, session roles shift automatically, with London becoming the accumulation phase and New York handling both manipulation and distribution. The Asian high and low are preserved as additional liquidity pools for New York to sweep.

Distribution Confirmation Criteria

Market structure shift requires price to break a protected swing point, using true fractal swings rather than simple candle opens. Displacement confirmation requires a strong candle with range exceeding twice the average range, confirming genuine institutional momentum. The FVG entry model waits for price to retrace into the gap or order block, providing a lower-risk entry model. If no FVG is found, a fallback entry uses a zone near the accumulation boundary, creating a wider but still structured zone.

Early Entry Option

For aggressive traders, the indicator offers an early entry at the manipulation reversal. This allows entry immediately at the MSS candle close with optional skipping of displacement and FVG retest requirements. A separate take profit level is provided with a configurable risk-to-reward multiple. Early entries are marked in magenta to distinguish them from confirmed entries, serving as a visual reminder of the higher risk profile.

Component B2: Uptrick Flow Expansion Trend

Technical Foundation

The FET component is an adaptive trend-following system that adjusts its responsiveness based on market efficiency. The efficiency ratio measures how directional price movement is, with values above 60 percent indicating a trending market, values between 30 and 60 percent indicating a developing market, and values below 30 percent indicating a compressing or consolidating market.

Core Mechanics

Higher alpha is applied when markets are efficient, enabling fast adaptation. Lower alpha is applied when markets are noisy, providing smooth filtering. The adaptive alpha formula uses efficiency squared to create responsive yet stable trend following. Flow velocity measures the speed of trend changes and is used to confirm signal strength.

Midline Calculation

The midline functions as an adaptive exponential moving average with speed varying according to market efficiency. It is color-coded with aqua for bullish conditions, magenta for bearish conditions, and yellow for neutral conditions. Up signals occur when price breaks above the upper boundary with positive flow strength. Down signals occur when price breaks below the lower boundary with negative flow strength. The bars since signal tracking helps traders assess the freshness of the current signal.

Signal Anchors

Users can configure signals to anchor at the midline, candle highs and lows, or at an ATR-based distance. This flexibility allows traders to customize signal placement according to their preferred entry style.

Component B3: AMD Anti-Flicker System

Technical Implementation

A critical user-requested feature dramatically improves chart usability. Before the fix, AMD boxes, letters, zones, and lines were deleted and redrawn on every tick, causing visible blinking. After the fix, visual elements are rebuilt only once per new bar. The dashboard and footer still update live every tick using find-and-update rather than delete-and-recreate, providing real-time information without the distracting flicker.

Result

Crystal-clear chart visuals without the distracting flicker that made the original indicators almost unusable on lower timeframes. This improvement alone makes the combined indicator practical for real-time trading.

Component B4: Economic Calendar Integration

News Warning System

The indicator connects to MT5's built-in economic calendar to warn of high-impact news. It scans for events in the symbol's base and quote currencies, warning when news is within a configurable time window defaulting to 60 minutes. Entries made near news are flagged with a visual warning, and alerts can optionally be suppressed near news events. This integration helps traders avoid getting caught in volatile news-driven moves.

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Part B: Additional Components

Equal Highs and Lows

The system identifies price levels where multiple highs or lows occur at similar prices, with a tolerance threshold in points defaulting to 50. Equal highs are visualized as yellow horizontal dotted lines, while equal lows appear as aqua horizontal dotted lines. These levels often act as support and resistance and can be targeted by institutional traders.

Displacement Markers

Unusually large candles with range exceeding twice the average are marked with displacement arrows. Upward displacement displays as a green arrow above the candle, while downward displacement displays as a red arrow below the candle. These markers highlight areas of genuine institutional momentum.

Previous Day High and Low

The previous session high and low levels are drawn as gray dotted lines with labels. These serve as additional liquidity targets and often act as key support and resistance levels.

True Open Line

The opening price of the manipulation session is marked with a solid line. This serves as a critical reference level for market structure shift calculations and often acts as a magnet for price during the session.

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Complete Trading System Framework

Core Trading Philosophy

The combined indicator creates a multi-timeframe and multi-method confluence system that requires validation from both statistical and institutional perspectives. No single component is sufficient for a trade decision. Each trade should ideally be confirmed by at least one signal from Part A and one from Part B.

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The Stupid Simple Trading Framework

Step One: Assess the Macro Environment

Using Part A's Spline Quantile Channel, determine whether price is above or below the median quantile. Price above the median indicates a bullish bias, while price below indicates a bearish bias. Price approaching the upper or lower quantile suggests a potential reversal zone.

Using Part B's FET Dashboard, check the current trend direction showing bullish, bearish, or neutral. Review the efficiency level indicating directional, developing, or compressed market conditions. Assess the flow strength to determine whether momentum is strong or weak.

Step Two: Check for AMD Session Structure

Using Part B's AMD Model, identify which phase the market is currently in, whether accumulation, manipulation, or distribution. Confirm whether a market structure shift has occurred. Verify whether there is a valid FVG or entry zone being retested by price.

Step Three: Look for Confluence with RPZ

Using Part A's Reversal Probability Zones, determine whether there is an active RPZ zone on the chart. Note its color indicating bullish or bearish bias. Check whether price is within or approaching the zone.

Step Four: Execute the Trade

For a long trade setup, the quantile channel should show price above the median indicating a bullish environment. The FET dashboard should display bullish with efficiency above 50 percent confirming the trend. The AMD model should show distribution phase with bullish bias and MSS confirmed. The RPZ zone should be active and green indicating a bullish reversal zone.

The entry phase requires waiting for price to retest the FVG entry zone. Entry is triggered when price enters the zone. The rising trend filter with lime color provides additional confirmation.

For risk management, place the stop loss at the manipulation extreme plus buffer. Set the take profit at three times risk. Consider taking partial profits at one and one-half times risk.

For a short trade setup, the quantile channel should show price below the median indicating a bearish environment. The FET dashboard should display bearish with efficiency above 50 percent confirming the trend. The AMD model should show distribution phase with bearish bias and MSS confirmed. The RPZ zone should be active and red indicating a bearish reversal zone.

The entry phase requires waiting for price to retest the FVG entry zone. Entry is triggered when price enters the zone. The falling trend filter with red color provides additional confirmation.

For risk management, place the stop loss at the manipulation extreme minus buffer. Set the take profit at three times risk. Consider taking partial profits at one and one-half times risk.

The Early Entry Option

Early entries should only be used by experienced traders seeking earlier entry in the structure. The process requires waiting for MSS confirmation when price breaks the protected swing. Entry is triggered immediately or at retest if FVG is required. Separate stop loss and take profit levels are provided with a higher risk-to-reward multiple defaulting to two. The higher probability of being wrong means using smaller position sizes. Early entries are clearly marked in magenta on the chart.

News-Aware Trading

When news is approaching, the dashboard displays a warning with the news name and currency, showing how many minutes remain. Entries near news are flagged with a prominent warning. Alerts near news can be suppressed if desired. The recommended approach is to wait for news to pass before entering positions.

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Dashboard Interpretation Guide

The Part A dashboard section displays the current AMD direction, the current phase, the session mode, and the countdown to next NY midnight. It shows the current entry zone levels, the status of any optional early entry, and the previous day's candle direction.

The Part B dashboard section displays the FET trend direction, market efficiency, flow strength, market state, and time since the last signal.

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Risk Management Guidelines

Position Sizing

For standard entries, risk one to two percent of account per trade. For early entries with higher uncertainty, risk only half to one percent of account. For entries near news, reduce position size or skip entirely.

Stop Loss Placement

For standard entries, place the stop loss at the manipulation extreme plus buffer. For early entries, use the manipulation extreme plus buffer but tighter. Never move stop loss wider, only trail in profit.

Take Profit Strategy

Use the standard one to three risk-to-reward ratio. Consider closing fifty percent at one to one and a half risk and moving stop loss to breakeven. Allow remaining position to run with trailing stop loss.

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Timeframe Recommendations

The AMD model works best on M5 to M15 timeframes where session structure is visible. The Spline Quantile channel performs well on H1 to H4 timeframes for swing analysis. The FET component is effective on M5 to M15 for trend following. Reversal zones are best viewed on H1 to H4 timeframes. The overall system performs optimally on M15 to H1 timeframes.

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Advantages of This Combined System

Confluence validation ensures that statistical signals from Part A must align with institutional signals from Part B, resulting in higher probability trades. The cross-reference requirement naturally filters out many false signals. The quantile channel provides a price forecast enabling better anticipation of moves. The FET component adapts to market conditions, remaining effective in all regimes.

Automatic SL and TP generation ensures consistent risk management. The AMD model explains why price is moving, leading to better decision-making. Economic calendar integration protects against volatility spikes. The anti-flicker feature ensures clean chart visuals and reduced eye strain.

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Key Trading Rules

The Five-Second Rule

Look at the quantile channel to determine whether price is above or below the median. Look at the FET dashboard to identify direction and efficiency. Look at the AMD boxes to see which phase is active. Look at the RPZ to confirm color matches trend. Look at the entry zone to check for price retesting the FVG.

The One-Minute Rule

Check the dashboard for all five criteria. If three of five criteria align, consider the trade. If four of five criteria align, the trade is good. If five of five criteria align, the trade is excellent. If fewer than three criteria align, skip the trade.

The Never Rule

Never trade against the trend filter color. Never trade against the FET direction. Never trade against the AMD phase, waiting for distribution. Never trade near high-impact news. Never risk more than planned.

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Known Limitations and Considerations

Quantile Channel Projections

Statistical forecasts are not guaranteed. Projections are based on historical patterns and can be wrong during volatility spikes. The channel should be used as guidance rather than certainty.

AMD Model

The model requires clearly defined sessions and may not work on all instruments. It can produce false signals in highly ranging markets and should be combined with other confirmation.

FET Component

The component uses past efficiency to predict future and may lag during sudden reversals. It performs best in trending markets and should be used with trend confirmation.

News Filter

The filter only works with MT5's calendar data and requires accurate broker time settings. Some news events may be missing from the calendar, so additional news awareness is recommended.

Performance Impact

The indicator performs multiple calculations per bar and creates many graphical objects on the chart. This may impact performance on older computers. Consider adjusting chart timeframes or reducing historical data if performance issues arise.

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Conclusion

The Quantile Predictor Plus AMD Orderflow Combined Indicator represents a sophisticated yet practical approach to multi-method trading analysis. By merging statistical price prediction with institutional order-flow analysis, it provides traders with a comprehensive framework for making informed trading decisions.

No single component is sufficient for a trade decision. Always seek confluence. The trend filter and FET provide trend direction. The RPZ and quantile channel provide statistical context. The AMD model provides institutional context. The entry zone provides precise entry timing. The SL and TP provide structured risk management.

For beginners, focus on the five-second rule and one-minute rule. Do not try to use all components at once. Master the AMD model first, then add the quantile analysis. For experienced traders, experiment with the early entry option, adjust parameters to suit your trading style, and use the cross-alert system to automate opportunity detection.

This is a tool, not a magic bullet. It provides high-quality confluence signals, but you must still exercise discipline, risk management, and sound judgment. Use it as part of a complete trading plan, not as your entire plan. 
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Zihni Taş
指标
This indicator allows you to observe candle formation over a specific period, such as the Nasdaq, which starts at mid-hour. For example, for the first hour. The distance and size of the candle positioned on the right side can be adjusted. Color can also be assigned based on falling and rising candles. The needle can be made visible or invisible if desired. The body size can also be adjusted as desired.
FREE
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Firas Al-qasimi
指标
KIOBI VISION KIOBI VISION is a multi-factor analysis indicator designed for professional traders who want a clear and structured view of the market across multiple time frames. Objective The indicator offers a unique summary table that combines several technical tools (RSI, MACD, Stochastics, Vortex, Momentum, PSAR, DMI, MFI, Fisher, and general trend) to provide reliable and quick-to-interpret buy and sell signals. Key Features Multi-timeframe analysis (M1 → MN): a consolidated view of the
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Md Amzad Hossain
指标
Bid Price Timer Indicator — 精准计时，智能价格追踪！ 使用 Bid Price Timer Indicator ，让您的交易更具 时间感与精准度 ！这是专为重视 时机、精确与清晰度 的交易者打造的强大工具。 主要功能： 固定计时器显示 —— 始终显示在图表 右侧 （可自定义 X_Offset）。 动态价格追踪 —— 计时器会随 买价 (Bid) 实时 上下移动 。 自动重新定位 —— 当市场价格变化时，计时器会 自动跟随 新的价格水平。 可选水平线 —— 可添加一条 水平线 ，清晰显示 当前买价位置 。 ️ 实时倒计时 —— 每秒自动更新，显示 距离下一根K线的倒计时 ，让您不错过任何交易时机！ 交易者喜爱的理由： 帮助您以 毫秒级精度 掌握K线收盘时间 让图表更 简洁、美观、信息丰富 非常适合 剥头皮、日内交易与技术分析 简洁、高效、现代化的设计，让 Bid Price Timer Indicator 成为您市场中精准控制时间的最佳助手！
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VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Geek Engine EA is a professional-grade automated trading system that combines multiple proven technical analysis strategies with sophisticated risk management and performance tracking capabilities. Designed for both novice and experienced traders seeking consistent, rule-based trading execution. KEY FEATURES Multi-Strategy Trading System - MA Crossover Strategy with multi-timeframe confirmation - RSI Momentum Strategy with divergence detection - MACD Signal Strategy with histogram analysis -
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Themichl LLC
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Bukola Omolola Adesina
指标
PriceActionToolKit - Professional ICT & Smart Money Concepts Indicator Transform Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Analysis PriceActionToolKit is a comprehensive indicator that brings the power of Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology and Smart Money Concepts directly to your MetaTrader 5 platform. This all-in-one solution eliminates the guesswork from your trading decisions by automatically identifying the key market structures that institutional traders use to move the markets. Why This
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Ka Lok Louis Wong
专家
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ExhaustEdge Dynamic
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
ExhaustEdge Dynamic — Semi-Automated Volume Exhaustion & Time-Delayed Precision Entry System Most EAs chase price. ExhaustEdge Dynamic waits for the market to run out of breath — then strikes at the statistically optimal re-entry point inside the very next candle. The Core Edge: Volume Exhaustion Detection Every closed candle is measured against the one before it. When tick volume collapses by your chosen threshold — signaling that the move driving the previous candle has exhausted itself — Ex
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Bukola Omolola Adesina
实用工具
If you're unable to download the demo or get the demo working due to mql5 complications, you can message me on telegram  https://t.me/Motolani1 and I will send you a one week testing version.  THANK YOU FOR YOUR PATRONAGE. News Detector System . Stay ahead of market volatility with the News Detector System . This indicator automatically fetches and displays high-impact economic data directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart, ensuring you are never caught off guard by major news releases. By pulling d
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Youssef Touil
指标
Dynamic Trend Channel Ultimate for MT5 (M30) Professional Trend-Following & Smart Signal System Dynamic Trend Channel  is an advanced trend-following indicator designed specifically for the M30 timeframe on MetaTrader 5. It combines dynamic trend channels, adaptive volatility calculations, smart trend detection, trailing stop technology, and real-time signal generation to help traders identify high-probability market opportunities with greater confidence. Built around a dynamic EMA-based channel
Smart DCA Pro
Mohamed Refaat Attia Abdelhamid
专家
Smart DCA Pro | Institutional EURUSD Trend Algorithmic System important NOTE before test :  talk to me on telegram to get the best setting file for the EA, my telegram :  https://t.me/SmartDCApro   Why Choose Smart DCA Pro? Smart DCA Pro is a high-performance, fully automated trading algorithm engineered exclusively for (  EURUSD  ) on the H1 timeframe. Built for stability and consistent capital growth, this EA filters macro-trends to execute high-probability entries, completely avoiding risky,
Four rsi mt5
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
Multi-RSI: 4 RSI in 1 for Comprehensive and Fast Market Analysis Analyze market strength and momentum like a professional. Multi-RSI combines four distinct RSI indicators into a single window, providing a clear view of market dynamics across multiple timeframes. Each RSI features a configurable period to adapt to your specific trading strategies and styles. Key Features 4 RSI in one indicator: Track multiple timeframes simultaneously. Fully customizable periods: Individually adjust each RSI to f
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Hicham Mahmoud Almoustafa
指标
Aurum Lion Scalper is a professional MT5 indicator designed for fast XAUUSD trading on the M5 timeframe . It automatically detects trading opportunities and displays clear Entry, Take Profit, and Stop Loss zones directly on the chart. Main Features Designed specifically for XAUUSD M5 Automatic Buy and Sell signal detection Clear Entry, TP and SL zones Built-in trend and market condition filters Optional strong Tick Volume confirmation before entry Optimized internal trading logic Strategy parame
Institutional Volume MT5
Agus Santoso
指标
机构成交量 [tambangEA] 问题 大多数交易者使用过多不同的工具来解读市场。 一个指标用于成交量，一个用于成交量加权平均价格 (VWAP)，一个用于支撑位和阻力位，一个用于动量，还有一个用于交易情境。结果通常都是一样的：图表拥挤、信号混乱、决策缓慢、入场时机过晚。 标准的成交量工具也存在一个重要的缺陷。它们或许能显示市场活跃度，但却无法清晰地解释： 市场价格的接受点， 价值集中点， 失衡正在形成的地方， 突破压力是否真实存在， 以及当前的风险状况是支持趋势延续还是预示着反转。 对于认真的交易者来说，这会造成一个实际问题：信息过多，但结构不够清晰。 解决方案 机构成交量 [tambangEA] 的设计初衷是将市场结构转化为清晰的可视化决策框架。 它不仅提供直方图，还整合了以下指标： 成交量分布图 合成Delta分布图 POC / VAH / VAL HVN / LVN 锚定VWAP 市场机制检测 突破情境 风险状态 交互式仪表盘 集成交易品种和时间框架切换器 所有信息都集中在一个高级图表窗口工作区中，让您可以通过单一界面读取市场倾
Scalp Quant SuperTrend Engine
Abd El Hamid Abdelfattah Mohamed Abdelhamid
指标
Scalp Quant SuperTrend Engine The Elite Algorithmic Indicator Designed to Decode Market Behavior After extensive research and development, this indicator successfully decodes complex price action structures using advanced algorithmic logic Scalp Quant SuperTrend Engine is a premium non-repainting analytical indicator powered by advanced algorithmic equations Take your scalping and swing trading to the next level with one of the smartest and fastest SuperTrend-based indicators available. Scalp Qu
Brilliant Reversals MultiCurrency Scanner MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
指标
Brilliant Reversals MultiCurrency Scanner MT5 是一款先进的交易指标，旨在帮助交易者识别多个货币对的潜在反转点。通过利用先进的算法，这个工具提供即时洞察，使其对希望优化交易策略的新手和经验丰富的交易者都极为重要。 该指标通过根据市场条件提供实时买入和卖出信号，增强了交易者的决策能力并改善了交易表现。凭借其全面的仪表板和警报功能，您可以轻松监控关键货币对，并迅速抓住市场机会。 MQL产品安装指南 | 在 MT4/MT5 上更新已购买的MQL产品 | 常见故障排除指南 | 指标设置 / 指南 主要特点 缓冲区集成：将指标值暴露为可访问的缓冲区，使 Expert Advisor 能够有效利用基于信号的交易。 可视化箭头信号：在您的图表上清晰地显示 BUY/SELL 箭头，方便您发现交易机会。 快速且可回测：基于 MetaTrader 的本地 OnCalculate() 引擎构建，确保快速计算并与策略测试器完全兼容。 弹出警报：在信号事件时触发警报弹窗，确保您不会错过潜在的交易设置。 推送通知：实时向您的 MetaTrader 移动应用发送推送通知，
Vision Quant Atlas
Sofien Kaabar
指标
Vision：产品说明 Quant Atlas 的 Vision 是一款多组件反转信号指标，旨在识别流动性市场中的短期看涨和看跌衰竭点。该模型整合了多个独立的技术证据层，包括动量行为、均值回归压力、基于波动率的条件、趋势互动、时机结构，以及与移动平均线相关的确认因素。最终结果会直接转换为图表上的可视化信号强度标记。 该指标主要用于反转分析。它的目标是突出价格可能已经过度延伸、结构上变得脆弱，或正在接近潜在方向转换的区域。Vision 最适合作为决策辅助层，与价格行为、市场结构、蜡烛图行为、支撑与阻力、流动性区域，以及更广泛的趋势背景结合使用。 信号理念 Vision 不会以相同方式处理所有反转条件。每个信号都会根据其背后的证据数量和质量进行分类。 只有当模型的综合评分达到预设的信号强度区域时，信号才会生成。内部组件之间的一致性越强，信号分类的重要性就越高。 该指标使用三个实用的信号强度等级： 蓝色三角形：中等信号强度 蓝色三角形代表中等反转信号强度。 这些信号表示模型已经检测到有意义的看涨或看跌反转条件，但证据还不足以将其归类为高强度信号。 当模型检测到中等看涨反转倾向时，蓝色看涨三角
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Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
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指标
SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
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5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.42 (50)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
指标
FX Trend NG：新一代多市场趋势智能分析工具 概述 FX Trend NG 是一款专业的多时间周期趋势分析与市场监控工具，帮助您在几秒钟内全面了解市场结构。 无需在多个图表之间来回切换，您可以立即看到哪些品种处于趋势中、哪里动能正在减弱，以及哪些时间周期之间存在强烈共振。 限时发布优惠 – 仅需 $30（6个月） 或 $80 终身授权 即可拥有 FX Trend NG 。 已经是 Stein Investments 客户？ -> 发送消息 以获取专属客户群访问权限。 需要帮助或安装指导？ -> 请访问 Stein Investments 官方页面 。 1. FX Trend NG 的核心优势 三状态趋势逻辑 —— 不只是 Buy 或 Sell • 大多数指标仅显示两种状态：Buy 或 Sell。 • FX Trend NG 增加第三种状态： Fade 。 • Fade 表示趋势强度正在减弱，在完全反转之前提前发出信号。 这种结构化逻辑让您看到趋势变化过程，而不仅仅是简单方向信号。 多时间周期分析（M1 至 MN1） • 从短线交易到中长线交易全面覆盖。 • 快速识别趋势
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
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大师版是一款专业级的分析工具，旨在通过成交量和资金流向的视角来可视化市场结构。与标准的成交量指标不同，该工具直接在图表上显示每日成交量分布，让您准确看到价格发现发生的位置以及“聪明钱”的定位。 此大师版专为清晰度和速度而设计，具有独特的自动主题同步系统，加载后即刻美化您的图表布局。 主要特点： 真实资金流向计算： 超越标准的跳动量。启用“Use Money Flow”时，成交量按价格加权，揭示了特定价格水平的实际资金投入。 价值区域 (VA) 可视化： 自动计算价值区域（默认为成交量的70%）。 VA填充： 为价值区域背景着色，以便即时识别控制区域。 关键水平： 清晰标记控制点 (POC)、价值区域高点 (VAH) 和价值区域低点 (VAL)。 专业标记系统： 扫描概况结构以识别关键交易区域： HVN (高成交量节点)： 接受和盘整区域（支撑/阻力）。 LVN (低成交量节点)： 拒绝区域或“快速通过”区域。 所有标记均向右绘制延长线，便于监控。 Delta 背离（左侧直方图）： 左侧直方图可视化每个级别的买卖压力对比。这有助于识别隐藏的背离——即价格可能上涨，但卖家在这些水平上激进打
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Perfect Day Scalper Pro Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
4 (1)
指标
Perfect Day Scalper Pro Your Daily 5-Point Routine for a 5-Figure Income. Price: $150 USD (Stop Chasing, Start Cashing) ---   One Trade. One Target. One Victory Lap. Your Day is Done. (Forget the 1000+ pip dreams that turn into 100+ pip losses. Real wealth is built on consistency, not complexity. What if your entire trading day was over in 15 minutes, with a single, high-probability trade that hands you a clean, professional profit? Welcome to the Perfect Day Scalper.) ---   What is The
FREE
Advance Market Analysis Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
5 (2)
指标
ADVANCED MARKET ANALYSIS INDICATOR        Overview of the Indicator This is not a simple indicator — it’s a multi-analysis predictive system. It combines: Volume Profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Fibonacci Extensions Pivot Levels (Daily, Weekly, 4H) Trend Determination (MA-based) Smart Money Concepts & Pattern Detection (basic placeholders for expansion) Prediction Engine (projects price forward for 1 hour) It gives you: Target Price Line (projection) Stop Loss Line (usually at Volume POC)
FREE
Level 3 Power Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
5 (7)
指标
LEVEL 3 POWER INDICATOR   The Professional’s Timing Masterpiece Stop guessing market turns. Start seeing them before they happen. ---   Are You Missing Out on Big Moves? Entering trades just before the market reverses? Unsure whether a trend is truly over—or simply pausing? Struggling with confidence when holding trades? You’re not alone. Most traders wrestle with these exact challenges… until they discover the Level 3 Power Indicator. ---   The Game-Changing “Traffic Light” Syst
FREE
Smart SD Arrow indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
SMART SD ARROW INDICATOR  Trade Smarter, Not Harder: The Smart SD Arrow Indicator That Paints Clear Buy & Sell Signals Right On Your Chart!  Finally, an All-in-One Supply & Demand Tool That Doesn’t Just Draw Zones—It Gives You Precise, Actionable Entry Arrows. Stop Analyzing, Start Executing. Dear Trader, Let's be honest. You've tried indicators that draw complicated zones all over your chart. They look smart, but when it's time to pull the trigger, you're left with the same old question:
FREE
ZPower BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
1 (1)
指标
ZPOWER BUY & SELL INDICATOR   Trade Smarter. Trade Confidently. Trade Profitably. Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Do you enter late and exit too early — leaving money on the table? It’s time to upgrade your strategy with the ZPOWER BUY & SELL INDICATOR, built with institutional-grade logic that helps you catch high-probability trade setups with precision.   Why ZPOWER is Different Unlike ordinary indicators that flood your charts with noise, ZPOWER is engineered with advanced
FREE
Advance Price Predictor Guru Edition
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
THE ADVANCE PRICE PREDICTOR - GURU EDITION   Tired of Guesswork? Meet the AI-Powered "Almighty Predictor" – Pinpoints High-Probability Targets Before the Move, With Surgical Precision     Stop chasing pips. Start attracting them. Our proprietary algorithm fuses Multi-Timeframe Analysis + Smart Money Concepts + Real-Time Confluence Scoring to give you a clear, calculated edge on every trade.   Are You Constantly Wondering…   "Is this the top, or will it keep going?"   "Where should I real
FREE
Daily Bias indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
INTRODUCING the Powerful Daily Bias Indicator  The Daily Bias Indicator Stop Guessing. Start Trading with Confidence. Tired of staring at your charts and not knowing if today is a buy day or a sell day? The Daily Bias Indicator does the heavy lifting for you. It scans the market using 7 powerful tools (EMA trend, RSI, MACD, ADX, Volume, Pivot Points & Price Action). It tells you in plain language: “TODAY: BUY ONLY” “TODAY: SELL ONLY” Or “NO CLEAR BIAS” (so you don’t waste money
FREE
Price Predictor Pro
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
Price Predictor Pro Turn Market Patterns into Predictable Profits! Are you tired of guessing where the market will go next? With Price Predictor Pro , you’ll trade with confidence by spotting powerful chart patterns and receiving precise price projections —directly on your MT5 chart. What Price Predictor Pro Does: ️ Detects high-probability chart patterns like Double Tops, Double Bottoms, Head & Shoulders, Flags, Pennants, and more . ️ Instantly projects the next price target using adv
FREE
Omega One Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase OMEGA ONE SPIKE DETECTOR: Catch Every Explosive Move /Spikes with Surgical Precision   "I Used To Watch Spikes Fly By - Now I Catch Them Consistently Using Institutional Order Levels"   WATCHING 500-POINT SPIKE and not profiting?   ENTERING TOO LATE after the big move already happened?   GETTING STOPPED OUT right before the explosion? What If
Daily Decider BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
THE DAILY DECIDER BUYSELL PRO INDICATOR OVERVIEW Unlock the Market's Daily Secret: The Daily Decider BuySell Indicator is Here! Tired of analysis paralysis? Struggling with false signals and noisy markets? What if you could know the market's primary intention within the first few hours of the day and trade with unwavering confidence? Introducing the Daily Decider BuySell Indicator for MetaTrader 5. Pro Tip: Never Miss the first signal of the day This isn't just another indicator cluttering yo
Advanced Pattern Recognizer Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
Unlock the Market's Hidden Blueprint with Advanced Pattern Recognizer Tired of staring at charts, struggling to spot high-probability trading opportunities? What if you had a professional analyst scanning the markets 24/7, drawing perfect trendlines, and calculating precise profit targets for you? Introducing Advanced Pattern Recognizer for MetaTrader 5 – Your Automated Technical Analysis Powerhouse. This isn't just another indicator. It's a sophisticated algorithmic engine designed to do the he
Perfect Entry Target Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase THE PERFECT ENTRY INDICATOR  Enter Trades Like a Pro With the Perfect Entry Indicator! No More Guesswork. Just Precision. Double-ZigZag + Fractal Confirmation = Only the Strongest Buy & Sell Setups. Are you tired of false signals, late entries, and endless chart confusion? The Perfect Entry Indicator was built to give traders crystal-clear e
Sniper Eye Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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SNIPER SALES COPY Tired of Spraying and Praying? Get the Sniper's Edge with the Sniper Eye Indicator. From Trader to Tactician: Execute Trades with the Precision of a Market Sniper. The market is a battlefield. Most traders are like infantry—firing wildly, hoping a shot lands. They're plagued by noise, false signals, and emotional decisions that decimate their accounts. It's time to change your role. It's time to become a Sniper. Introducing the Sniper Eye Indicator for MetaTrader 5. This i
Bollinger Flipper indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
Introducing the Bollinger Flipper Indicator – Your Ultimate Trading Edge!   Are you tired of second-guessing your entries and exits? The Bollinger Flipper Indicator is here to flip the game in your favor.   Built with the power of Bollinger Bands + Level 3 Power System + ZigZag Fractals, this advanced tool is designed to spot high-probability buy & sell signals with precision. SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •································
SEER Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase   SEER SPIKE DETECTOR The Ultimate Market-Reversal & Spike Forecasting Tool for Crash & Boom Indices, Forex & Synthetic Markets Best on M1 and M5 Stoploss: 10 Candles Maximum.   What is SEER SPIKE DETECTOR? The SEER SPIKE DETECTOR is a next-generation market prediction indicator designed to detect and confirm spikes, reversals, and momentum sh
Eternal Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase Eternal Spike Detector Pro - M5 Mastery System   HOW TO TRADE THIS SYSTEM   TRADING RULES For CRASH 500/900/1000: SELL SETUP: · Wait for RED DOWN ARROW to appear · Enter SELL at the close of the M5 candle where arrow appears · Stop Loss: 1.5x ATR above the entry high · Take Profit: 2-3x ATR below entry · Only trade maximum 7 signals per day
Spartan Arrow Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase UNLEASH THE SPARTAN-ARROW SPIKE DETECTOR The Ultimate Boom & Crash Trading Weapon That Never Sleeps --- ️ THIS IS NOT JUST AN INDICATOR - IT'S YOUR PERSONAL 300 SPARTAN ARMY SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•
HolyGrail MotherBar Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase The Holy Grail MotherBar Indicator: Your Ultimate Path to Consistent Trading Profits   The Problem With Every Other Indicator You've Tried Let me guess - you've spent countless hours and hundreds (maybe thousands) of dollars on indicators that promise the world but deliver mediocre results. You've tried: · Lagging indicators that tell you what
DayTrader Premium Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase   DAY TRADER PLUS: The Institutional Order Flow System   Finally See Where Banks Place Their Orders - And Profit With Them   ARE YOU SICK OF THIS? "I entered the trade at what seemed like the perfect time... only to watch price reverse immediately and hit my stop loss." "I took profits too early, then watched the market run another 100 pips w
HolyGrail Premium System Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase HolyGrail Premium System: The Ultimate Supply & Demand Trading Solution   Finally Discover the "Unfair Advantage" That Professional Traders Have Been Using For Years "I went from inconsistent guessing to precision trading with 83% accuracy once I started combining multi-timeframe confirmation with institutional order flow zones" Note: After pur
DayTrader Premium System Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase DayTrader Premium System Indicator: Complete Trading Mastery The DayTrader Premium System Indicator represents the culmination of institutional trading methodology made accessible to retail traders. By combining order block analysis, supply/demand zone identification, and multi-factor confirmation, it provides a comprehensive framework for consis
HolyGrail MostWanted Scanner Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
HolyGrail M   N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase m ost wanted Edition Overview   ATTENTION ALL TRADERS!  FINALLY UNVEILED: The "HolyGrail MostWanted" Indicator - Your All-in-One Institutional Trading Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•
Premium Breakouts Scanner Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase Premium Breakout Scanner Indicator: Your Institutional-Grade Breakout Trading System   DISCOVER HIGH-PROBABILITY BREAKOUTS BEFORE THEY HAPPEN THIS IS A FOUR-CANDLE BREAKOUT STRATEGY/SYSTEM WITH 70%+ ACCURACY . Tired of missing breakout moves? Entering too late? Getting stopped out by false breakouts? The Premium Breakout Scanner combines instit
Pattern 123 Pro Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase   PATTERN 123 PRO - REVOLUTIONARY TRADING SIGNALS INDICATOR     WHY 98% OF TRADERS FAIL - AND HOW WE FIXED IT Traders lose money not because they can't read charts, but because they can't filter NOISE from REAL OPPORTUNITIES. They see patterns everywhere, but which ones actually work? Which signals are still valid by the time they spot them? WE
Inside Bar Dominator Indicator and Scanner
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase UNLOCK THE 4-CANDLE SECRET: Trade Like a PRO with "Inside Bar Dominator"   ATTENTION ALL TRADERS! Are you tired of: · Losing trades from false breakouts? · Missing entries because you're stuck analyzing charts? · Complex indicators that give conflicting signals? · Struggling to find clear stop loss and take profit levels? What if I told you th
Professional Double Top and Bottom Scanner MT5
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
1 (1)
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase PROFESSIONAL DOUBLE TOP/BOTTOM PATTERN SCANNER The Ultimate Reversal Trading System for Forex & Crypto Traders  TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING WITH INSTANT PATTERN RECOGNITION Are you tired of missing profitable reversal setups? Exhausted from staring at charts for hours, trying to spot double tops and bottoms? Frustrated with false breakouts and misse
Professional PinBar Reversal Scanner MT5
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase PIN BAR POWER REVERSAL SCANNER MT5   UNLOCK THE SECRET OF INSTITUTIONAL TRADING WITHOUT THE HEDGE FUND BUDGET What If I Told You There's a Way to Spot Reversals BEFORE They Happen? Professional traders know: Pin bars at key levels are where fortunes are made. The institutions use them. The smart money follows them. And now, YOU can trade them w
Reversal Entry Pro Indicator and Scanner
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase REVERSAL ENTRY PRO INDICATOR The Smart Money's Secret Weapon for Pinpointing Extreme Reversal Zones INTRODUCTION: THE TRADER'S DILEMMA Every trader knows the frustration: You see a market reaching extremes, but when do you enter? How do you distinguish between a minor pullback and a major trend reversal? Where do you place your stop loss that'
GoldMaster Signal Trader
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
GOLD MASTER TRADER 3.0 Professional Institutional-Grade Gold Trading System --- UNLOCK THE PROFESSIONAL'S EDGE IN GOLD TRADING What if you could see the gold market through the eyes of institutional traders? What if you had a system that didn't just show you where price is, but where the big money is likely to move it next? Gold Master Trader 3.0 isn't another lagging indicator that shows you what already happened. It's a comprehensive institutional-grade trading system that reveals order f
Contraction SMC Smart Entry Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase CONTRACTION + EXPANSION BOX SCANNER The SIMPLE Guide for Regular Traders   WHAT THIS INDICATOR DOES (IN PLAIN ENGLISH) Think of the market like a rubber band: 1. CONTRACTION = Rubber band being squeezed tight (price moves in a small range) 2. EXPANSION = Rubber band SNAPS and stretches out (price makes a big move) This indicator does ONE SI
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